Poll: Are XC Courses Getting Too Gnarly?

Are XC courses getting too gnarly? Yes, it should be a battle of fitness and light technical skill.

No, this is a well rounded event.

I want to see the answers. Responses: 1339 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

This weekend's World Cup XC course in Crans-Montana is causing quite the fervor amongst athletes and internet experts alike. With some serious features and plenty of embedded tech, the course is pushing riders in ways well beyond the typical tests of fitness. Some athletes are raising concerns about the crash potential in various spots on course, particularly for those not at the highest end of Elite racing. These questions of risk aren't foreign to the gravity-focused side of bike racing, but the conversation is cropping up more and more in the cross country world.There are plenty of arguments to the contrary though, as modern short travel bikes have become so capable the features become a lot easier relative to old bikes on somewhat more mellow terrain. Geoff Kabush gave his 2 cents on the matter:He put his money where his mouth is last weekend, winning the Back Forty XC race in Whistler, which runs through some seriously technical terrain amidst gutting climbs.Personally, I think the course looks excellent , especially in the dry. Steep climbs, fun little features, and natural terrain look a lot like the terrain I like to ride on my typical XC laps. That said, I'm not typically pushing every section of track at my absolute limit, so that'll certainly add some zest to the equation. It's one thing to drop into a hard line when you're just rolling through, but pushing towards the end of a race with a field of people around you could hit a bit different.