Poll: Are XC Courses Getting Too Gnarly?

Jun 21, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  

This weekend's World Cup XC course in Crans-Montana is causing quite the fervor amongst athletes and internet experts alike. With some serious features and plenty of embedded tech, the course is pushing riders in ways well beyond the typical tests of fitness. Some athletes are raising concerns about the crash potential in various spots on course, particularly for those not at the highest end of Elite racing. These questions of risk aren't foreign to the gravity-focused side of bike racing, but the conversation is cropping up more and more in the cross country world.

There are plenty of arguments to the contrary though, as modern short travel bikes have become so capable the features become a lot easier relative to old bikes on somewhat more mellow terrain. Geoff Kabush gave his 2 cents on the matter: "If you really want to be scared go try to ride La Beatrice at MSA on a 26in hardtail, small tires at 45psi, and a high post in the wet before they buffed out the entry corner." He put his money where his mouth is last weekend, winning the Back Forty XC race in Whistler, which runs through some seriously technical terrain amidst gutting climbs.


Personally, I think the course looks excellent, especially in the dry. Steep climbs, fun little features, and natural terrain look a lot like the terrain I like to ride on my typical XC laps. That said, I'm not typically pushing every section of track at my absolute limit, so that'll certainly add some zest to the equation. It's one thing to drop into a hard line when you're just rolling through, but pushing towards the end of a race with a field of people around you could hit a bit different.

How should a XC course be biased, skill-wise?


Would you ride this course on a modern XC bike?



Are XC courses getting too gnarly?



49 Comments
  • 45 0
 General answer....no.....but more to the point, courses need to be designed for all conditions. Don't build out a badass log drop only to have to close it off due to rain b/c someone decided to build the landing out of cut log segments instead of natural dirt.
  • 9 0
 I think this is the most appropriate answer. XC racers are incredible bike handlers, the difficulty of these courses are perfectly fine but the course builders should have thought about what happens when the weather turns for the worst.
  • 3 0
 @pisgahgnar: I was thinking the same when I saw the features. Isn't there a wood to wood "jump" feature that leads straight into a nice shoot? Seems like a great feature, but a whole different animal when it's wet.
  • 1 0
 I agree with this. I also think there should be regulations against pointless, high-consequence hazards that have little to do with riders' skill. Falling off a rock drop can happen, but it shouldn't happen onto a tombstone rock or an aluminum picket in the landing zone. We don't need slick wood landings. I love when the skill and risk come from natural features - steep singletrack (up and down), roots, natural rock gardens.
  • 1 0
 gnarly yes, dangerous no. there is a difference. make a big drop, big jump, steep lines, chutes, off cambers, etc... but don't surround the difficult feature with razor sharp stones. Make the track difficult, gnarly but not high consequence in case of a crash.
  • 35 1
 Tracks are too hard!

Tracks are too easy!

Maybe people just love moaning?
  • 5 10
flag scott-townes FL (37 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 The PB comments section is filled with ignorant people who will bitch about literally everything. "This MTB course has too many rocks!" "DH tracks are just too fast, its too dangerous!" "Rampage lines are too gnarly!" "Hardline is too hard!" "OMG my favorite rider got hurt, this sport is too reckless!"
  • 1 0
 Track looks sick and has me frothin for a sick XC bike.
  • 5 2
 "some people will bitch about a blowjob"
  • 2 0
 @scott-townes: I don't not agree with you
  • 6 3
 @scott-townes: Oh no... the human Flat Tire has come out of Moms Basement - again - to bitch about people bitching instead of just share a personal insight. While some might say its tracks-gone-wild and others its tracks-gone-soft... Scott Townes bitching is about everyone else here and its probably the single #1 bummer on PB of all time.
  • 1 0
 @Mtn-Goat-13: PinkBike should take all the “most active” commenters (define that how you please) and put them together for sort of a discussion series for various bike topics. That’s a reality tv show I would actually watch. Like a bike version of the Kardashians.
  • 29 0
 Gnarly and natural > stupid built features
  • 6 0
 I feel like this can be said for courses...DH to XC
  • 1 0
 Yup, aesthetics matter.

Bonus: natural features will stay open in inclement weather.

And hopefully more easily lead to new courses becoming permanent trails...Which we will ride on trail/enduro bikes because we suck compared to the pros lol
  • 22 0
 XC needs to be gnarly to fend off the roadies!
  • 1 0
 What roadies? If you mean guys like Pidcock or MvdP, I think you'll find they were riding off-road before riding on the road, whether Cyclocross or messing about on MTB as a kid like Pidcock.

A true roadie will struggle on most of the XC courses.....
  • 12 4
 I think it’s important to have technically demanding courses at the top level of the sport. To clarify, I’d like to see very challenging “A” obstacles on both the climbs and downhills with “B” lines that require a decent time punishment. I want to see courses that require elite racers to contemplate using aggressive tires with XC bikes, or trail bikes with XC tires. I want courses that make pros consider using actual MTB helmets and back/chest protection. Pros that don’t want this can go make a good living in gravel or marathon instead.
  • 4 0
 so you want xc to be dh? i’m all for technical courses but you’ve clearly never done any serious xc racing if you think it would be a good idea to run chest protection in an xc race. it’s one thing to hit these features but it’s entirely different when you have to hit them while you’re breathing out of your eyeballs after going max effort up a climb.
  • 2 0
 Valid points, though maybe we can skip the chest protectors when averaging 350 W in 30°C!

For me, the ultimate course would have multiple lines that would make it equally competitive on an enduro, trail, or XC bike. Of course it would never be possible to incorporate that much of a spread, but maybe the A-lines could be sufficiently spicy and plentiful that a little more travel and mid-weight tires with sticky rubber could be competitive against a typical XC set-up.
  • 7 0
 Hahaha wtf….

No. More gnar is always good.

Plenty of the XC racers can rip dh as well. Let’s focus the field on people who can actually ride a bike. Don’t need to lose focus of the purpose of XC, but let’s also not make it a pure fitness race with no real mtb.
  • 10 0
 I don't think the Crans-Montana track is too gnarly, just poorly designed
  • 7 0
 Seems like the problem is just a couple features. I'm all for incorporating greater technical challenges, especially when there are B- and C-lines for those who prefer to keep it safe. The important thing is to increase the technical challenge without disproportionately increasing the risk.
  • 3 0
 Yeah, I don't think we're questioning the technicality, I think this is a conversation about consequences. A course can be technical without introducing unnecessary risk for professionals. They added pads on top of the vertical rocks and filled in the hole in the rock berm - those are good changes imo.
  • 6 1
 Nah.

Our small little group likes to think that the world revolves around crankworx and dh racing. The reality is that there's a massive market for cross racing and cross country racing.

They do a better job televising it and since they're setting up laps they can focus on the coverage. It's actually pretty entertaining the way it's going.

They've done a terrible job with EWS coverage and a terrible job with DH coverage. So maybe they can pull of XC racing better since the market is larger and the demand is larger.

Now... saying that. I wouldn't go much gnarlier than they are now. They're already starting to force people into changing what bikes they're riding. You see more droppers. More full suspension. Longer suspension. ETc. They make these things too much gnarlier and it might as well be EWS as the bikes will jump another 20mm in travel.

Leave it the way it is.

You have pretty clear lines with where it is right now.

- Road racing.
- Cross racing/gravel.
- XC
- Enduro
- DH
- Free racing (hardline)

I think the lines are close enough in each of these to have clear lines. Start crossing over too much and you end up making one type of racing or another irrelevant....


I say leave it the way it is. Then once the races are done put the e-mtb classes on it and have them run the courses backwards.
  • 3 0
 "They're already starting to force people into changing what bikes they're riding. You see more droppers. More full suspension. Longer suspension. ETc. They make these things too much gnarlier and it might as well be EWS as the bikes will jump another 20mm in travel."

The difference is that EWS places time limits on the climbs (or just bypasses them via chairlifs), but the climb time doesn't contribute to the results (unless outside the limit, which is rare). The clock never stops on the XC results clock, so even if a XC race used the same course as an enduro, the results would be dramatically different.
  • 1 0
 I'd like to see the eebs racing a hard Enduro style race like the moto guys do.
  • 4 1
 I think many courses are arriving at a sweet spot. This one seems way too dangerous though. If someone of Puck Pieterses skill level is scared while riding the course and skips at least one A-Line because „I‘m not doing that“, I think things might have gone a bit too far.
(Source: Her preride-video on yt, highly recommend, if you like to get a small look behind the scenes)
  • 3 0
 You forgot the option of more tech on the last question. Most courses still hav a very little procent of tech if you take the length of the whole track. And make the courses so that it's superslow if you run instead of ride!
  • 7 1
 Love the new tracks and progression—this is where MTB needs to go!
  • 2 0
 I have been impressed of some xc guys riding the sh.... out of their xc bikes in gnarly up and downhill sections ober the last years. I want to see those guys on the podium not those that carry their bikes up and down because of no skills. So i like those tracks
  • 2 0
 Missing poll option: courses should be more technical without being this dangerous. Shark fin rocks are just danger for the point of danger. You could lay a 12” log straight across the course and filter out everyone who never learned to bunny hop. Instead it’s a five foot drop onto rock spines on aspens.
  • 4 1
 100mm stems? Live in the present. XC guys aren't even riding those anymore. Nino runs an 80. Hell, the new Epic comes with a 60.
  • 1 0
 Things will even out. Some courses will toe the line and get concerns, commentary etc. which will inform future courses. Most riders seem to be onboard with the shift towards more technicality. This weekend isn't helped by the rain but without my guess is almost every rider will have adapted to the course and figured it out. We just happened to see the select cases where riders were crashing in the early stages of practice.
  • 4 0
 Not a fan of 'man made' gnar, but this wasn't an option. Natural gnar no problem bring it on.
  • 1 0
 Some courses will be easier, some harder. The two early season world cups in Brazil for example. Looking at Pucks pre rider lap this course looks a little hard, but maybe ok. Personally I like courses that create close racing.
  • 1 0
 I’m kind of conflicted on this. I think where the courses, especially this one, is about where they should stop. This is a solid course, minus the absolutely gorgeous, but also very slippery, log drop. The technical ability to ride on this course is nothing to scoff at. Riding this on an xc bike is sketchy but doable. At race pace, it’s gonna push the riders which I think is great.

However, we need to be challenging the upcoming riders. I just coached a race oriented mountain bike camp. The terrain we were riding day to day is of this caliber. Steep rock rolls, big drops, and on top of all that, extremely gravelly corners. I am a local to this terrain so I have learned to use proper technique to ride this terrain. Many upcoming riders however, don’t. The courses they face all throughout their high school racing careers are mellow races that you could be competitive on a gravel bike with. I think keeping the lower level classes such as Freshman, Sophomore, and JV levels with easy courses. However, once you reach Varsity, the technical aspect of the courses need to be amplified. Many of the kids at the camp I coached wanted to continue to race and potentially be pros. The courses we put them on don’t give them realistic situations that pros are in though. And I’m not saying drop them into a professional level course, just add some bigger drops and jumps and such with time penalty alt lines.

I know that was a long rant but I think it’s important to prepare the younger generation of riders according. And me being someone that just graduated from that I think I can speak a bit more accurately to it.
  • 1 0
 I'd wager that if the EWS started timing the climbs, we would see these exact bikes DOMINATE. IMO many of the elite XC riders would be very close in a EWS race, we've seen follow-cam on Nino gapping a seasoned enduro athlete w/ half the suspension. XC has always appealed to me in the form of under-biking, I've always appreciated the "door-to-door" aspect of MTB, getting a good result on the entire trail network, not just the KOM to the top or KOM back down.

Maybe XC will be the "new" Enduro (it's already aggressive downcountry). It's fun to watch, I've been appreciating PB coverage of it more and more, thanks!!!
  • 1 0
 I like a good mix, most of the tracks lately seem great. Last weekend overall seemed like a good course the only issue was for TV viewing the slow speeds made it a bit boring.
  • 2 1
 Someone's gonna get hurt at one of these courses. Seriously hurt. Just a matter of time.
  • 2 0
 IT’S CALLED.
MOUNTAIN BIKING!
  • 1 0
 It is after all cross country and in Switzerland apparently the country looks like this.
  • 2 1
 Scott townes told me they are too hard
  • 1 0
 A Darkfest / Hardline XC event would be epic.
  • 1 0
 Is WCDH not Gnarly enough...?
  • 1 0
 XC courses without tech are just road races
  • 3 3
 Stop being a turd and ride it. Those bikes are very capable.
  • 1 0
 Click bait! Naughty PB!
  • 1 0
 No next







