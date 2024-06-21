Poll: Are XC Courses Getting Too Gnarly?

This weekend's World Cup XC course in Crans-Montana is causing quite the fervor amongst athletes and internet experts alike. With some serious features and plenty of embedded tech, the course is pushing riders in ways well beyond the typical tests of fitness. Some athletes
are raising concerns about the crash potential in various spots on course, particularly for those not at the highest end of Elite racing. These questions of risk aren't foreign to the gravity-focused side of bike racing, but the conversation is cropping up more and more in the cross country world.
There are plenty of arguments to the contrary though, as modern short travel bikes have become so capable the features become a lot easier relative to old bikes on somewhat more mellow terrain. Geoff Kabush gave his 2 cents on the matter: "If you really want to be scared go try to ride La Beatrice at MSA on a 26in hardtail, small tires at 45psi, and a high post in the wet before they buffed out the entry corner."
He put his money where his mouth is last weekend, winning the Back Forty
XC race in Whistler, which runs through some seriously technical terrain amidst gutting climbs.
Personally, I think the course looks excellent
, especially in the dry. Steep climbs, fun little features, and natural terrain look a lot like the terrain I like to ride on my typical XC laps. That said, I'm not typically pushing every section of track at my absolute limit, so that'll certainly add some zest to the equation. It's one thing to drop into a hard line when you're just rolling through, but pushing towards the end of a race with a field of people around you could hit a bit different.
Tracks are too easy!
Maybe people just love moaning?
Bonus: natural features will stay open in inclement weather.
And hopefully more easily lead to new courses becoming permanent trails...Which we will ride on trail/enduro bikes because we suck compared to the pros lol
A true roadie will struggle on most of the XC courses.....
For me, the ultimate course would have multiple lines that would make it equally competitive on an enduro, trail, or XC bike. Of course it would never be possible to incorporate that much of a spread, but maybe the A-lines could be sufficiently spicy and plentiful that a little more travel and mid-weight tires with sticky rubber could be competitive against a typical XC set-up.
No. More gnar is always good.
Plenty of the XC racers can rip dh as well. Let’s focus the field on people who can actually ride a bike. Don’t need to lose focus of the purpose of XC, but let’s also not make it a pure fitness race with no real mtb.
Our small little group likes to think that the world revolves around crankworx and dh racing. The reality is that there's a massive market for cross racing and cross country racing.
They do a better job televising it and since they're setting up laps they can focus on the coverage. It's actually pretty entertaining the way it's going.
They've done a terrible job with EWS coverage and a terrible job with DH coverage. So maybe they can pull of XC racing better since the market is larger and the demand is larger.
Now... saying that. I wouldn't go much gnarlier than they are now. They're already starting to force people into changing what bikes they're riding. You see more droppers. More full suspension. Longer suspension. ETc. They make these things too much gnarlier and it might as well be EWS as the bikes will jump another 20mm in travel.
Leave it the way it is.
You have pretty clear lines with where it is right now.
- Road racing.
- Cross racing/gravel.
- XC
- Enduro
- DH
- Free racing (hardline)
I think the lines are close enough in each of these to have clear lines. Start crossing over too much and you end up making one type of racing or another irrelevant....
I say leave it the way it is. Then once the races are done put the e-mtb classes on it and have them run the courses backwards.
The difference is that EWS places time limits on the climbs (or just bypasses them via chairlifs), but the climb time doesn't contribute to the results (unless outside the limit, which is rare). The clock never stops on the XC results clock, so even if a XC race used the same course as an enduro, the results would be dramatically different.
(Source: Her preride-video on yt, highly recommend, if you like to get a small look behind the scenes)
However, we need to be challenging the upcoming riders. I just coached a race oriented mountain bike camp. The terrain we were riding day to day is of this caliber. Steep rock rolls, big drops, and on top of all that, extremely gravelly corners. I am a local to this terrain so I have learned to use proper technique to ride this terrain. Many upcoming riders however, don’t. The courses they face all throughout their high school racing careers are mellow races that you could be competitive on a gravel bike with. I think keeping the lower level classes such as Freshman, Sophomore, and JV levels with easy courses. However, once you reach Varsity, the technical aspect of the courses need to be amplified. Many of the kids at the camp I coached wanted to continue to race and potentially be pros. The courses we put them on don’t give them realistic situations that pros are in though. And I’m not saying drop them into a professional level course, just add some bigger drops and jumps and such with time penalty alt lines.
I know that was a long rant but I think it’s important to prepare the younger generation of riders according. And me being someone that just graduated from that I think I can speak a bit more accurately to it.
Maybe XC will be the "new" Enduro (it's already aggressive downcountry). It's fun to watch, I've been appreciating PB coverage of it more and more, thanks!!!
MOUNTAIN BIKING!