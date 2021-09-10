Pinkbike Poll: At What Age Is a Rider at Their Peak?

Depending on what sport you're in the age at which you reach your supposed peak can vary wildly. In some Olympic sports, like swimming or gymnastics, you could well be retired by your mid-twenties. With other sports, like golf for instance, a player can continue their career well into their autumnal years.
Mountain biking requires a mix of both technical, mental and physical attributes. It often takes riders a few years to get up to speed. In fact, I've often heard racers talking about learning how to win at an elite level and the opinion seems to be that it can take a few years to learn the required racecraft and mental resilience.
Of course, there are examples of people who delivered from a very young age in both downhill, cross-country and enduro. In recent years we've seen Thibaut Daprela and Matt Walker assert themselves on the World Cup downhill circuit. Tom Pidcock win an Olympic gold medal and Loana Lecomte dominated the World Cup series, both at 21. And who can forget Martin Maes bursting onto the scene as a teenager, flat pedals and all, while riding with the GT Factory team alongside the Athertons, Richie Rude dominating a sport that supposedly favoured an experienced head, or more recently Hattie Harnden winning her first EWS at 20.
But there are some riders who seem to extend their peak far into their 30s. Are these notable exceptions? Or is it the result of a sport that's undergone a wave of professionalism over the last 20 years seeing riders stay at the top for longer? It's not uncommon in other sports: Fernando Alonso is back in F1 at 40, Roger Federer and Serena Williams have played top-level tennis all through their 30s, and both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are still at the top of their game in a sport where you're often considered past it as you approach your mid 30s. Mountain biking also has its superstars in their relative senior years. Greg Minnaar and Nino Schurter certainly asserted themselves at the recent world champs against many younger competitors, but what age is your prime? And are these athletes merely exceptions that prove the rule?
Then again both Minnaar and Schurter not only won the most recent world championships while approaching, dare I say it, the latter stages of their careers, but they're also both winners of the same title at a very young age, at 21 and 22 respectively. Maybe they are just once-in-a-generation talents to begin with, and should be considered as outliers.
What age do you believe an elite level mountain biker reaches their peak? Is it relative to the discipline in which they compete? Are you personally still getting better? And what does age mean to you? Let us know in the poll and comments.
48 Comments
All the while PB members get into arguments with each other over the subject creating endless chaos.
The Joker runs PB now, didn't you hear?
So I was in my teens in the 90’s. Bikes were crap. I am in my 40’s now and bikes are ace. The bike makes a difference.
I would argue Im a way smoother rider now with cash to buy better kit but I dont have the same fitness or balls due to repeated injuries and life.
I ride with guys my age up to 50+ and they would smash most folks in terms of fitness getting KOMs etc. They pop out for quick round-the-block marathons on a sunday morning before gardening.
Its a totally pointless survey in that sense. The question and answers should be-
At what point did you start to die on hills?
-when you get a mrs
-when you buy your first house
-when you try for promotion at work
-when you get married
-when you have kids
-when you dont have the time to go on week long road trips
Etc etc etc
Which, again, with people like Nino, Sam, and Greg still seeming to be pretty competitive, can be pretty hard to tell when their "peak" was, or if some of their "lesser dominance" in recent years could also be from the competition getting better?
I started riding after I turned 30. And I'm in my mid 30's now, and can say that I'm definitely still getting better/faster. But personally I'd bet my true physical peak was a few years ago (in terms of max potential). But I'm also noticing that with consistent practice/training, I'm still capable of the same weightlifting weights/etc that I was in college. The trick is just keeping it up. So while I might be on the backside of peak, I'm not far off (I don't think).
Those who are blessed with genetically high V02 max (and have proper training) will be excelling in a high aerobic sport. We lose ~10% per decade of VO2 max after age 30 (reduced loss if we train), and I think this starts to accelerate in our 60's or 70's.
Sometimes I wish I was 20yrs younger and riding.
On the upside I’m quite surprised that the voting seems to be sensible.
I was half expecting some super low age to come out on top but quite agree with what I’m seeing so far.
I'm not above 45. I'm just 46. Not even 46 and a half.
How do I check my age in this poll?
