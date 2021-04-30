Pinkbike Poll: Do You Cycle to Keep Healthy? Or Keep Healthy to Ride?

Cycling is a funny old thing. What can start out as something to get you fit and outdoors can often go wrong, leaving you on first name turns with the local A&E and binge-watching daytime TV while in a cast. Sometimes the hardest things about mountain biking can be all the things that your body goes through while you're off the bike. The stiff knees from one too many crashes, a posture that leaves you bent over like a pretzel, and shoulders that are wonky and stepped.
That said, it’s not totally dissimilar from the “runners knee” debate. It seems whatever you do will come back to bite you and moderation is often key. I’ve often thought it strange the way we lambast sportspeople for injuries associated with their sport while at the same time deriding those that do no activity at all. It seems every sport has a drawback. Runner’s knee, swimmer’s ear or golfer’s personality… I guess you can’t win.
In this week's poll, we’re asking if you take care of your body? Do you take care of it so you can ride a bike? Or ride a bike so you can enjoy other aspects more thoroughly. Is riding the thing you shape your life and body around, or a piece that sits neatly within the puzzle?
18 Comments
I love getting totally wasted on a weekend, but if I know I’m going on a big ride next day I plan to only have one or two beers....
...but then accidentally get semi-wasted.
Post a Comment