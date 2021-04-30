Pinkbike Poll: Do You Cycle to Keep Healthy? Or Keep Healthy to Ride?

Apr 30, 2021
by Henry Quinney  
Excerise can be very personal and an individual's motivation to ride a bike is often both rich and varied.

Cycling is a funny old thing. What can start out as something to get you fit and outdoors can often go wrong, leaving you on first name turns with the local A&E and binge-watching daytime TV while in a cast. Sometimes the hardest things about mountain biking can be all the things that your body goes through while you're off the bike. The stiff knees from one too many crashes, a posture that leaves you bent over like a pretzel, and shoulders that are wonky and stepped.

That said, it’s not totally dissimilar from the “runners knee” debate. It seems whatever you do will come back to bite you and moderation is often key. I’ve often thought it strange the way we lambast sportspeople for injuries associated with their sport while at the same time deriding those that do no activity at all. It seems every sport has a drawback. Runner’s knee, swimmer’s ear or golfer’s personality… I guess you can’t win.

In this week's poll, we’re asking if you take care of your body? Do you take care of it so you can ride a bike? Or ride a bike so you can enjoy other aspects more thoroughly. Is riding the thing you shape your life and body around, or a piece that sits neatly within the puzzle?

Do you cycle to keep healthy? Or keep healthy to cycle?



Yoga for Lower Back Pain Photo credit fionapeters
Some yogis will tell me that your body isn't actually meant to hurt 24/7 but I'm still skeptical. Photo Credit - Abi Carver.

Do you do any of these on a near-daily basis?



This was one of the gnarliest crashes I have witnessed in recent memory.
I bet that one smarted a shade.

Do you ever receive physiotherapy and, if so, how thoroughly do you follow their instructions?



Doing all your own stunts can come with risk.

How often do you injure yourself other than merely cuts and bruises (breaks, dislocations, concussions).



A hand in a bag of ice sums up Mark Scott s birthday today
Sometimes the old ways are the best.

Do you take any preventative measures to reduce the chance of injuries apart from wearing a helmet?



PB and J all day for Jesse Melamed.
Fuel for the fire.

What’s the relationship between your diet and cycling?



Photo by Trevor Lyden
Whatever works, I guess.

Do you ever consume alcohol the day before a ride?



Posted In:
Stories Polls


Must Read This Week
Shimano Introduces New 'Linkglide' Drivetrain Technology with Bold Longevity Claims
144758 views
Judges' Results: X Games Real MTB
61826 views
Thought Experiment: What Would It Take to Build a Sub-7kg Mountain Bike Using Only Stock Parts?
58163 views
Opinion: I Love Internal Cable Routing, There I Said It
55625 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win 1 of 3 Pairs of Crankbrothers Limited Edition Oil Slick Pedals
40309 views
CeramicSpeed is Crowd Funding Its Driven Chainless Drivetrain
38704 views
Tubolito's New MTB PSENS Tubes Have a Built-In Pressure Sensor
37997 views
Review: DT Swiss EX 1700 Spline Wheelset
37739 views

18 Comments

  • 10 0
 Ride bikes for fun and the rest of it will come Salute
  • 5 0
 So many options missing, but the main one:

I love getting totally wasted on a weekend, but if I know I’m going on a big ride next day I plan to only have one or two beers....


...but then accidentally get semi-wasted.
  • 1 0
 I like the health benefits of riding but I mainly do it because it's fun, nothing better than good descents. Used to weight train until the pandemic started. Try to eat well but I'm not dieting or really tracking macros, and I'll eat crap food on occasion as I feel like it but generally healthy. Shit I enjoy a beer or two then riding haha, long as I somewhat know the trails and it's nothing crazy. Mid twenties and I don't really get hangovers unless I truly go all out and drink all night which isn't that much fun.
  • 5 1
 I ride to justify my post-ride alcoholism
  • 2 0
 I ride for fun and fitness and health just happened to come along by itself!
  • 1 0
 Not drinking the day before riding? Is that a common thing...? As someone who works a standard 9-5 day job, most of my riding and drinking is done on the weekends.
  • 2 0
 I have a beer with me on over half of the rides I'm on, and usually one afterwards.
  • 1 0
 This should be age stratified! I've learned my lessons the hard way and it would be cool to see how attitudes change with age across a larger sample size.
  • 1 0
 I really ride for the mental health benefits, the physical health is a bonus
  • 1 0
 Man, who would ride just to get exercise, seems that it takes all the fun out of it.
  • 1 0
 Lol just the Lycra team
  • 1 0
 Majority of people dont drink alcohol? Who are these people? Never met one on the trail, ever.
  • 1 0
 Where's the I only go for a couple of drinks, and then wham hungover riding, not through choice!
  • 2 0
 yes
  • 1 0
 Stop overthinking it, Quinney
  • 1 0
 LIVE TO RIDE AND RIDE TO LIVE
  • 1 0
 On that first poll can I answer yes to all of them?
  • 1 0
 More riding=more cookies

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012796
Mobile Version of Website