Pinkbike Poll: Do You Cycle to Keep Healthy? Or Keep Healthy to Ride?

Excerise can be very personal and an individual's motivation to ride a bike is often both rich and varied.

Do you cycle to keep healthy? Or keep healthy to cycle? I cycle to keep healthy

I started off on a health-kick but now I love mountain biking in general

A mixture of both, yin and yang

I live to ride and take care of my body to maximise bike time

My body is a temple. I never want to miss a ride

I don't really care about health or fitness, I just ride for fun

I don't cycle to keep a healthy body, I cycle to help my mental health

Some yogis will tell me that your body isn't actually meant to hurt 24/7 but I'm still skeptical. Photo Credit - Abi Carver.

Do you do any of these on a near-daily basis? Stretching/yoga

Core exercises

Foam rolling or similar

Cross training

Strength and conditioning

Ice baths or packs

Other

I don't do any of the above

I monitor my efforts to ensure I don't over train

I bet that one smarted a shade.

Do you ever receive physiotherapy and, if so, how thoroughly do you follow their instructions? I'm in regular contact with a physio and am constantly working with their feedback

I receive physiotherapy whenever the need arises and do as I'm told

I sometimes require pain relief but then I don't keep up with the work

I just want the easiest way and am not interested in their instruction

I have never been to a physio

I keep on top of things, but with other remedies

Doing all your own stunts can come with risk.

How often do you injure yourself other than merely cuts and bruises (breaks, dislocations, concussions). It never ends!

Once every few months

Once every six months

Once a year

Every two years

Every three years

About every five years

I don't tend to suffer from regular injury

Sometimes the old ways are the best.

Do you take any preventative measures to reduce the chance of injuries apart from wearing a helmet? I always wear kneepads

I'll change my level of protection to depend on the situation

I wear maximum protection irrespective of the trail

I don't ride anything gnarly enough to demand extra protection

I do conditioning in the hope it will make injury less likely

I don't ride if the weather isn't right

I'm very particular about which trails I ride

I try to stay away from big jumps

I'm generally quite averse to risk

I'm very particular about bike setup and maintenance, everything has to be just right

I like to have a burly bike for the feeling of security

Fuel for the fire.

What’s the relationship between your diet and cycling? I ride bikes to eat so I can eat what I want

I try and have a balanced diet, irrespective of cycling

I fuel to ride

I eat to maximize my performance on the bike

I don't ride too much but I also don't really worry about diet at all

I think about my diet, but not because of cycling

I don't care. I ride when I want and eat what I want, irrespective of each other

Whatever works, I guess.

Do you ever consume alcohol the day before a ride? I really enjoy drinking and am happy to ride hungover

I drink regularly but never excessively, and don't change my habits because I'm riding

When I drink, I only have one or two so I can't imagine it having an effect

I'm very strict, I won't drink at all the day before riding

I don't drink alcohol

Cycling is a funny old thing. What can start out as something to get you fit and outdoors can often go wrong, leaving you on first name turns with the local A&E and binge-watching daytime TV while in a cast. Sometimes the hardest things about mountain biking can be all the things that your body goes through while you're off the bike. The stiff knees from one too many crashes, a posture that leaves you bent over like a pretzel, and shoulders that are wonky and stepped.That said, it’s not totally dissimilar from the “runners knee” debate. It seems whatever you do will come back to bite you and moderation is often key. I’ve often thought it strange the way we lambast sportspeople for injuries associated with their sport while at the same time deriding those that do no activity at all. It seems every sport has a drawback. Runner’s knee, swimmer’s ear or golfer’s personality… I guess you can’t win.In this week's poll, we’re asking if you take care of your body? Do you take care of it so you can ride a bike? Or ride a bike so you can enjoy other aspects more thoroughly. Is riding the thing you shape your life and body around, or a piece that sits neatly within the puzzle?