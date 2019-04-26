Poll: Does Your Trail Bike Have a Weight Problem?

BTR Fabrications' Pinner : The Brits (who coined the phrase "winch and plummet") seem to be embracing steel-framed suspension bikes that set new records for acceptable weight. The Pinner comes in at 35.56 pounds (16.13 kg)

you'd be right to expect bikes would be lighter and stronger, but high-end trail bikes have since gained almost five pounds.



It's doubtful that the average rider has evolved into a much stronger beast who has no issue pedaling a porky bike uphill. Maybe the reason that trail bikes are fatter than ever is simply because the mountain bike is 40 years old, so a pot belly is acceptable. The most probable theory to explain the girth is that mountain biking may be evolving into a gravity-powered summer snow-sport and thrill seekers are happily trading pedaling performance for raw speed to maximize their experience.

Raaw's Madonna aluminum-framed enduro racing bike hits the scales at 37 pounds (6.79kg) when set up with DH tires and a coil shock, comparable to many downhill sleds.

A lightweight: The carbon version of Specialized's new Stumpjumper Evo weighs only 31 pounds. With inserts and DH tires, however, it would be closer to 33.

Intense Sniper Elite : Trending on the flip side are gravity-inspired cross-country bikes with slack geometry, capable handling, and weights in the 23-pound range. "Downcountry" bikes, as some call them, strike a balance between XC racers like the Sniper, and dedicated enduro machines. They offer an alternative for those who don't want drag around the whole tool box for the six minutes they may need the speed wrench.

What do you think the maximum weight of an all-purpose trail bike intended for an aggressive rider should be? No bike can be too lightweight, as long as it doesn't break.

25 to 27 pounds (11.4 to 12.27kg)

28 to 30 pounds (12.7 to 13.64kg)

31 to 33 pounds (14.1 to 15kg)

33 plus (15kg +)

The weight of my bike is not an issue I care about.

"Long, low and slack" may have become a metaphor for "overweight" as the influence of enduro and winch-and-plummet riders has pushed the heft of many trail bikes well beyond the once sacrosanct 30-pound barrier. After a decade of incredible improvement,What is certain, though, is that bikes are more capable and descending skills have improved. Both have forced designers to build correspondingly stronger frames and components. Strength usually comes with a weight penalty, but there's more to the equation than a three kilogram frame. Double-thickness tire casings, 350-gram inserts and gravity-certified suspension components are go-to's for many trail riders.Arguably, some ride at speeds and intensities that justify those choices, but I'd wager that most riders who are huffing around on "enduro certified" trail bikes would be faster (and happier) without the flab. Today's poll asks (in a perfect world) whatthe maximum weight of an all-purpose trail bike intended for an aggressive rider should be.