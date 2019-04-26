USER GENERATED

Poll: Does Your Trail Bike Have a Weight Problem?

Apr 26, 2019
by Richard Cunningham  
BTR Pinner
BTR Fabrications' Pinner: The Brits (who coined the phrase "winch and plummet") seem to be embracing steel-framed suspension bikes that set new records for acceptable weight. The Pinner comes in at 35.56 pounds (16.13 kg)


"Long, low and slack" may have become a metaphor for "overweight" as the influence of enduro and winch-and-plummet riders has pushed the heft of many trail bikes well beyond the once sacrosanct 30-pound barrier. After a decade of incredible improvement,
you'd be right to expect bikes would be lighter and stronger, but high-end trail bikes have since gained almost five pounds.

It's doubtful that the average rider has evolved into a much stronger beast who has no issue pedaling a porky bike uphill. Maybe the reason that trail bikes are fatter than ever is simply because the mountain bike is 40 years old, so a pot belly is acceptable. The most probable theory to explain the girth is that mountain biking may be evolving into a gravity-powered summer snow-sport and thrill seekers are happily trading pedaling performance for raw speed to maximize their experience.
Raw Madonna Bike Test
Raaw's Madonna aluminum-framed enduro racing bike hits the scales at 37 pounds (6.79kg) when set up with DH tires and a coil shock, comparable to many downhill sleds.

Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Carbon
A lightweight: The carbon version of Specialized's new Stumpjumper Evo weighs only 31 pounds. With inserts and DH tires, however, it would be closer to 33.


What is certain, though, is that bikes are more capable and descending skills have improved. Both have forced designers to build correspondingly stronger frames and components. Strength usually comes with a weight penalty, but there's more to the equation than a three kilogram frame. Double-thickness tire casings, 350-gram inserts and gravity-certified suspension components are go-to's for many trail riders.

Intense Sniper XC Elite
Intense Sniper Elite: Trending on the flip side are gravity-inspired cross-country bikes with slack geometry, capable handling, and weights in the 23-pound range. "Downcountry" bikes, as some call them, strike a balance between XC racers like the Sniper, and dedicated enduro machines. They offer an alternative for those who don't want drag around the whole tool box for the six minutes they may need the speed wrench.


Arguably, some ride at speeds and intensities that justify those choices, but I'd wager that most riders who are huffing around on "enduro certified" trail bikes would be faster (and happier) without the flab. Today's poll asks (in a perfect world) what you think the maximum weight of an all-purpose trail bike intended for an aggressive rider should be.

What do you think the maximum weight of an all-purpose trail bike intended for an aggressive rider should be?



19 Comments

  • + 4
 This is a virtuous circle in my eyes. Rider grows in confidence fitness, and speed- breaks lightweight component on bike, component is replaced with adequate weight component more suited to task at hand- heavier component means rider has to be fitter to maintain same pace- Rider grows in confidence, fitness etc etc.... Repeat as many times as appropriate until bike no longer breaks.
  • + 6
 My Bike might have a weight problem but let’s not fat shame the poor girl. I still love it even with a bit of skin folds and fat rolls!
  • + 3
 Bikes are just settling around what I'd call "sensible weight".
Super light bikes aren't just more expensive, they're arguably less stable and more fragile.
33lbs seems to be roughly the sweet spot.

Modern bike's pedaling characteristics are also much better, so weight is slightly less of a burden
  • + 2
 My bike also is heavy, but I'm also tall (6'10'') and heavy myself. So I build a bike for myself that doesn't break. Way more important for me than the weight. (Also there ist a mistake above with the kg weight of the madonna raw...6.8 kg ist lighter than an xc bike...)
  • + 1
 Yeah I've found there is more maintenance on lighter bikes. I was on a 130mm aggressive bike for a few years was so sick but every time I took my 34 and float dps shock to my suspension guy he had to strip everything down entirely and do an overhaul. I'm on the commencal meta am now with the coil shock and everything, it's a tad heavy and everyone was all going for it in the comments section after the pink bike review. It rides so sick though an I don't mind the extra couple of kilos.
  • + 1
 It annoys me how people go out and buy top of the range bikes and focus on shedding weight wherever possible and then you see them carrying around multiple spare tubes, pump, CO2 cartridges, lunch for a village and everything else they can fit in their bag or on their bike.
  • + 1
 My Dad's old nomad was around 36 LBS and you know what, it was great bike, it rode up everything i could ride up and even survived a trip to the alps. it was an 08 bike and it has only recently been sold on and is still in use. the geometry became more of an issue than the weight. been a few pounds lighter wouldn't have hurt but it wasn't much of an issue.
  • + 1
 Swapped my Enduro bike to coil suspension front and rear, and DH casing tires a few years ago, added about 4 pounds or so to the weight. Didn't notice the extra heft going uphill at all, not even a bit, only the massive increase in traction and comfort and reliability. Only time I have to touch the bike now is when the tires get worn to drag radial status and suspension once a year. More gearbox bikes please!
  • + 1
 I see a lot of riders who are carrying an extra 5kg - 10kg of body fat and they aren't too fussed about it. They are just enjoying the ride and pushing the bike a bit more than others. It puts an extra 1kg - 2kg of bike weight into perspective.
  • + 1
 My Yeti SB150 in Large weighs 14.9kg with CushCore, Nukeproof Sam Hill Pedals and Exo/Exo+ tires.
Thus, the Bike itself weighs around 14kg which should be the goal for most trail/Enduro bikes IMO.
Add max. 600g for DH tires if you race Enduro.
  • + 1
 People seem to be running dh tyre/wheel set ups-dual ply casing tyres,tyre inserts,hd rims on trail bikes these days.Are we riding so much quicker these days that they need the extra protection or does it just mean they can take worse lines and smash through stuff with little skill?
  • + 1
 I have ridden bikes that weighed up to 18kgs, uphill. If the gearing is low enough, no problem. Problem is, when you have to carry the bike uphill - and I found out, that I dont want to carry a bike uphill on my shoulders that weighs more than 16kgs.
  • + 1
 So you "wager that most riders who are huffing around on "enduro certified" trail bikes would be faster (and happier) without the flab"? I've no dispute on your first (objective) assertion that riders would be faster...but I challenge you to elaborate on your second (subjective) assertion that riders would be happier.
  • + 1
 For trail bikes, weight is super important and I’d probably take THE lightest bike I could buy. But for getting rowdy in the downhill tech riding enduro, I wouldn’t want to go lower than about 26 or 27
  • + 2
 i blame the food industry
  • + 1
 I have a 2019 Trek Slash 8, and yes it's 15kg, but it could still gain 4kg and i'd have just as much fun on it.
  • + 1
 I'd want my trail bike (140mm) under 30, but for a 170mm travel Enduro around 33 is nothing to complain about.
  • + 1
 Nope, i have a problem with my own weight.
  • + 1
 My 2019 process is a fat biffer at 15.3kg and it rips

