Pinkbike Poll: Do You Want a Doubleheader or One Main Event?

Seeing the best riders is the world is always exciting, irrespective of how well they know the stages.

The doubleheader format gave us very exciting racing in Portugal in 2020.

Do you like a two-race event? Yes, absolutely!

I can see the benefits but I'm not convinced

I think it's a good short term solution

I don't like it. It takes the anticipation away from the weekend's race

Will you prioritse one race over the other to follow? Yes, I'll always watch racing on the weekends

If I miss the midweek I won't bother with the weekend's race

Actually, I find it easier to follow racing in the week

No, I'm dedicated to watching both

I might watch either but I don't plan for it

What is the biggest drawback of double headers? The potential similarities in the course

I worry the same riders will do well at both

The level of anticipation isn't the same

I think a week between races is ideal and don't want it changed

I love the tech innovations and nothing will change in a few days

It's all about quality not quantity.

I struggle to follow it during the week

During the Covid-affected 2020 season the UCI Downhill World Cup had merely two race locations - but four events. That trend has now come across to the EWS, with last week's race in Val di Fassa, Italy, having two races. The first was a midweek affair and the second a two day event that was held over the weekend.I love watching racing so I'm glad to see more of it. In downhill we sometimes only get half a dozen elite World Cup races a year to watch. I'd gladly take double the racing, even if it meant a slight readjustment to what I'm expecting. I think it's a good way to make an event organizer's money go further.After all, other sports have transitioned from weekend events to midweek showdowns so why shouldn't downhill? With the recent cancellation of the Fort William World Cup, another DH doubleheader has been added to the calendar in Snowshoe, West Virginia, with a mid-week race followed by the usual weekend racing.On the other hand, following mountain biking, downhill in particular, can be very time consuming. If you feel like you can't watch the first half of races due to other commitments, will that mean you're less likely to tune in for Sunday's race? It can seem a little anti-climatic with the midweek race almost becoming a warm up for theI think the format could be in jeopardy of diluting the excitement.I believe the downhill races work well with course alterations and, although it's a long way before the EWS racers know their race stages anywhere near as intimately, any chance of stage overlap doesn't feel in keeping with what a lot of us consider enduro to be. I don't know how much difference an extra run will make but I think part of the draw of the EWS is the need of riders to expect the unexpected. Then again, maybe it could help balance out the hometown advantage a little bit. But what do you think? Do you want the doubleheader to become a regular occurrence?