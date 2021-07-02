Pinkbike Poll: Do You Want a Doubleheader or One Main Event?

Jul 2, 2021
by Henry Quinney  
We will be back for more with round 2 on Saturday

During the Covid-affected 2020 season the UCI Downhill World Cup had merely two race locations - but four events. That trend has now come across to the EWS, with last week's race in Val di Fassa, Italy, having two races. The first was a midweek affair and the second a two day event that was held over the weekend.

Jesse Melamed looking to pick up where he left of in 2020
Seeing the best riders is the world is always exciting, irrespective of how well they know the stages.

I love watching racing so I'm glad to see more of it. In downhill we sometimes only get half a dozen elite World Cup races a year to watch. I'd gladly take double the racing, even if it meant a slight readjustment to what I'm expecting. I think it's a good way to make an event organizer's money go further.

After all, other sports have transitioned from weekend events to midweek showdowns so why shouldn't downhill? With the recent cancellation of the Fort William World Cup, another DH doubleheader has been added to the calendar in Snowshoe, West Virginia, with a mid-week race followed by the usual weekend racing.

Luca Shaw will look to shut down his team mates tomorrow and if not just join in the Syndicate podium party.
The doubleheader format gave us very exciting racing in Portugal in 2020.

On the other hand, following mountain biking, downhill in particular, can be very time consuming. If you feel like you can't watch the first half of races due to other commitments, will that mean you're less likely to tune in for Sunday's race? It can seem a little anti-climatic with the midweek race almost becoming a warm up for the real thing. I think the format could be in jeopardy of diluting the excitement.

I believe the downhill races work well with course alterations and, although it's a long way before the EWS racers know their race stages anywhere near as intimately, any chance of stage overlap doesn't feel in keeping with what a lot of us consider enduro to be. I don't know how much difference an extra run will make but I think part of the draw of the EWS is the need of riders to expect the unexpected. Then again, maybe it could help balance out the hometown advantage a little bit. But what do you think? Do you want the doubleheader to become a regular occurrence?

Do you like a two-race event?



Will you prioritse one race over the other to follow?



What is the biggest drawback of double headers?



Posted In:
Racing and Events Polls


14 Comments

  • 20 0
 Biggest drawback for doubleheaders isn't listed on that poll. DH racing is hard. Crashes in training are frequent, and while not everybody is going into finals beat to hell, it is difficult physically - chances of large injury or riding injured seems higher in a double header format.
  • 1 0
 Like the original UFC fights back in the day where whoever was fresh would win 98% of the time. Someone would get injured and the "new" guy would almost always win and be the ULTIMATE FIGHT CHAMPION...

then the next time when he came back to defend his title he'd get his butt kicked in 5 seconds... Smile
  • 1 0
 Financially easier for privateers to do double headers but the resorts will lose out on viewers mid week. Those ticket sales help put on the events.
  • 8 0
 Drawbacks?: Athlete recovery and injury. I'd like to see all racers performing at their best, and staying healthy. I think doubleheaders may cause a bit more fatigue and I don't want to see that become a hindrance to any athlete's performance. Although, I know there is a major case for the 'travel and logistics' fatigue that can happen when traveling from one event to another, so maybe the doubleheaders offset that?

I'd be curious to know how the racers would answer these questions.
  • 6 0
 Just host them a week a part. Problem solved.
  • 1 0
 True, i 2nd this !
  • 2 0
 More racing is cool, but I'd like to see more venues AND more races, in both EWS and DH. When there's only a handful of races, racing seems very euro-centric, but once COVID is over there will be no reason we can't have more locations around the globe, and I find that more interesting than the same track that people know super well.
  • 2 0
 It'd rather see more unique venues but I'll take what I can get so I'm not about to complain about double headers. It's all fun to watch. If anything I wish they would expand into more places, think of all the cool racing that could be done in South America. Maybe also add a western US dh race too.
  • 1 0
 A double, triple header, no matter, I'm mainly wishing to see some new or at least different tracks year after year. Bring back a WC in Champéry for instance!!! DH is not like F1 I think: the organization could adapt some more "confidential" tracks to WC rounds. Don't you think so? I mean: does UK only have Fort William to propose, Canada MSA and the US Snowshoe?? I don't know, it's just a wish Smile
  • 1 0
 I think if the racers were asked, they would race against the worlds best as much as they can. It also keeps costs down and carbon footprint, if that's a concern for people.
  • 2 0
 We just want more racing events, whatever it takes.
  • 1 1
 youtu.be/gOsM-DYAEhY?t=41
  • 1 0
 I couldn’t care less, the guys will race no matter what. Just pay the poor f@£€ers more, if ya uci gona do it
  • 2 3
 Love a doubleheader. Oh hang on, you are talking about races. Ignore me.

