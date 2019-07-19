Poll: Has Climbing Become Unfashionable?

Jul 19, 2019
by Richard Cunningham  
Mike Levy testing the Specialized Enduro 29er in Sedona. Photo by Colin Meagher
Mike Levy scratches up a foolishly steep pitch, just because.


"It's mountain biking," says Mike Levy. Pinkbike used to spend a few weeks each year testing bikes in Sedona, Arizona, and it was on those trips where Mike Levy first earned my respect as a rider. For most, sessioning the myriad of tricky downhills and drops highlights the red rock experience there. Levy, however, spent at least as much time working on his climbing game and he's aced a number of the zone's most infamous pitches. I looked forward to the inevitable climbing contests that ensued, although I can count my victories on one finger.

There's an art to technical climbing that requires well-honed skills, one-hundred-percent concentration and, especially here, where exposure is always a danger, a level of commitment that rivals the muster you'd need to attack any black-line descent. Beyond bragging rights and a sense of accomplishment, technical climbs foster confidence and bank skills that can save gobs of energy when you're riding chunky trails at any gradient.

Mountain bikers who ride in the mountains will spend on average, 51 minutes of each hour going uphill, and that figure becomes much more lopsided for skilled descenders. That's right, the faster you ride, the larger the percentage of your riding time will fall into the climbing column. Look no further than the EWS, where the winner's total time for eight stages of downhill competition after two full days of pedaling uphill amounts to about 30 minutes.

Schurter pulling away from Kerschbaumer on the final lap.
Nino Schurter is probably the only athlete who could manage a genuine smile on a grueling World Cup XC climb.

It could be argued that climbing, not descending defines the sport. Homo sapien-sapiens are inherently lazy, preferring to populate river valleys and seaside retreats where accessing food sources and mating opportunities are rarely farther than a minute's walk. Mountains are wild and unpopulated because access requires effort. The harder it is to pedal to the top the more likely it will be that you'll escape average humanity's noise, litter and situational numbness. The return for a few thousand pedal strokes and burning legs cannot easily be purchased: silence and solitude on the way up - and few reasons to hold back on the way down. Mountain biking is wonderful because it's not easy.

Steffi Marth image

The satisfaction that awaits a successful climb is not easily explained. We're not conquering mountains, as is so often written. We're conquering self doubt - overcoming inertia that's been hardwired by a lifetime of setting readily achievable goals. "Could have, Should Have and Might Have Been" are the daemons we fight with each rhythmic breath and revolution of the crankset, and while there are rare moments when the body and mind revel in the experience, most of the time, climbing is an uncomfortable, but all-consuming conversation between the two that comes to an abrupt end. Reaching the summit never gets old, but maybe that's just me.

Bikes have become gravity specific these days, and if you believe the marketing hype, climbing is out of fashion. Media reviews and bike brand PR's wax on about gravity-friendly geometry, 1200-gram tires,
suspension nuances, and how weight shouldn't be an issue - and give high honors to trail bikes for efficiency as long as they don't make us suffer to an extraordinary extent.

bigquotesNewbies entering the sport could be excused for believing that Mountain Biking was a downhill sport.

The nail in the climbing coffin, however, may be the once-proud Big Brands who battled for years to win the pedaling efficiency war and are now falling over each other to sell e-bikes with tag lines like: "More of what you want, less of what you hate." Newbies entering the sport could be excused, then, for believing that mountain biking is a downhill sport, or for searching for an "Uber Shuttle" app after discovering that the trailhead was inconveniently located at the bottom of the mountain.

Ride of the weekend from Yoan Deniaud The young Frenchman took some big scalps and ended up 12th.
What you see...
Finale course 2018
...What they actually do: climbing vs descending at Finale Ligure EWS.


That's where I stand, but I'm more interested in knowing your take on the subject. Today's poll is:

Has Climbing Become Unfashionable?



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls


18 Comments

  • + 13
 Climbing? You mean UpCountry?
  • + 5
 It's upduro
  • + 0
 Pinkbike's having an off day, leave em alone, they just need to ride their bikes... however that may be.
  • + 1
 @Scotj009: Up-slalom
  • + 1
 I really like climbing...on singletrack. I also really hate climbing...on fire roads. But for some reason that seems to be "cool" now. Put your full face on the handlebars, put your goggles around your neck, and grind up the most boring thing ever in the hot sun because that's what the pro enduro riders do. I see more ride logs on trailforks of people choosing to do the fire roads vs the excellent single track climbs that were purpose built to avoid riding the road. Someone explain why. I don't get it.
  • + 1
 Everything is short where I live. If you don't have fun on the climbs, there really isn't enough descent to make it worth your while. I wish we had big out and backs around here, but I quite enjoy the the short climb short descent riding I've got.
  • + 1
 The most satisfying thing I did on a mountain bike was not on my enduro bike.. But on my xc. Surviving an uphill I would have never imagined doing.
  • + 1
 Maybe if I got back into shape.... with all my spare time. Back in 02 I did the Jean Chin Memorial Hillclimb race in Ashland...
  • + 1
 Anyone who says they have as much fun going up as they do coming down is lying. Change my mind.
  • + 2
 I climbduro everyday.
  • + 1
 If you get strong, you can have fun even on the climbs.
  • + 1
 Climbing makes you stronger.
  • + 1
 Reverse downhill?
  • + 0
 The Stronger You Are, Trails Can Get Even More Fun. Get up to get Down!
  • + 1
 I win!
  • + 0
 For me it's always been a means to an end.
  • + 0
 For what is leading the poll, are we still talking about mountain biking?
  • + 0
 I miss climbing!

