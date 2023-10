Poll: What's the Right Way to Configure an AXS Shifter?

Up the cassette or up-shift? An up-shift moves the chain down the cassette to a harder gear. The only word that is more confusing in the mountain bike world is "clipless".

How do you configuration SRAM AXS shifters? Does the upper button move the derailleur up or down the cassette? The upper right-hand button shifting to a harder gear (the derailleur moves to the smaller cogs on the cassette).

The upper right-hand button is for shifting to an easier gear (the derailleur moves to the larger cogs on the cassette).

I use a right and left shifter pod to control the shifting (this unconventional method could still have two choices).

Amidst our Fall Enduro Bike Field Test four editors were split down the middle when it came to SRAM AXS shifting preferences. As if we didn't have enough shock settings and preferred handlebars to fiddle with, we also had to contend with different rider preferences as to which shifter button did what. And don't get Dario or Henry going on saddle tilt or which brake lever controls the front brake...Mike and Dario both set up the right-hand AXS shifter's lower button to move the derailleur down the cassette to a harder gear, also known as up-shifting. Makes senses, right?Not so fast. I agreed with Henry's preference: the upper button up-shifts to an harder gear. It's only by coincidence that the names align. Ergonomically, this configuration feels more habitual when coming from a mechanical shifter. To downshift, your thumb needs to move lower to grab the longer lever. The inverse configuration reminds me of Shimano's old Rapid Rise. Only when I reminded myself where on the cassette the chain is moving in relation to the button I'm pressing did I make the right moves.This made for great confusion when jumping between bikes and not bothering to change the setup. At least I didn't get stuck with both buttons moving the derailleur to an easier gear, like poor Henry did.Which orientation do you prefer, or would you prefer if you haven't tried the AXS shifters? Maybe you're one of the odd few that controls your gearings from either side of the handlebar with two AXS pods, like Rhys Verner. You can read all about his unique Forbidden Druid enduro race setup here