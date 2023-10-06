Poll: What's the Right Way to Configure an AXS Shifter?

Amidst our Fall Enduro Bike Field Test four editors were split down the middle when it came to SRAM AXS shifting preferences. As if we didn't have enough shock settings and preferred handlebars to fiddle with, we also had to contend with different rider preferences as to which shifter button did what. And don't get Dario or Henry going on saddle tilt or which brake lever controls the front brake...
Mike and Dario both set up the right-hand AXS shifter's lower button to move the derailleur down the cassette to a harder gear, also known as up-shifting. Makes senses, right?
Not so fast. I agreed with Henry's preference: the upper button up-shifts to an harder gear. It's only by coincidence that the names align. Ergonomically, this configuration feels more habitual when coming from a mechanical shifter. To downshift, your thumb needs to move lower to grab the longer lever. The inverse configuration reminds me of Shimano's old Rapid Rise. Only when I reminded myself where on the cassette the chain is moving in relation to the button I'm pressing did I make the right moves.
This made for great confusion when jumping between bikes and not bothering to change the setup. At least I didn't get stuck with both buttons moving the derailleur to an easier gear, like poor Henry did.
Which orientation do you prefer, or would you prefer if you haven't tried the AXS shifters? Maybe you're one of the odd few that controls your gearings from either side of the handlebar with two AXS pods, like Rhys Verner. You can read all about his unique Forbidden Druid enduro race setup here
.
kidding, mostly, but seriously.....its far superior in every measure(except price of course) to mechanical shifting
HEY! BRING BACK DRUM BRAKES AND 3 SPD MANUAL TRANSMISSIONS IN CARS!!!!1111!
I thought all mountain bikers had an unspoken agreement that we would never talk about Rapid Rise again.
Man I almost feel bad for Shimano. It's like when you did that ONE thing like twenty years ago and your partner still brings it up. I told you I'm SORRY for Rapid Rise but can you please just let it go??
The thing with the electronic buttons is that there's no reason, and because they're configurable, lots of people will do what feels right for them. Great for them - shitty for teaching/coaching, and hard for people who move between bikes.
I totally recognize how neat it is what they're able to do with AXS Transmission. But despite the gee whiz factor and all the really cool engineering that went into it, electronic shifting isn't necessarily something that makes a whole lot of sense to begin with. Yes, in an ebike setting, it enables some things you otherwise wouldn't be able to do - but even there, auto-shifting isn't really solving any intractable problems that would justify putting that much more money into the derailleur, which is after all a wear part that's at-risk (rock strikes etc.).
I can get along fine with GX, love XT, and am quite satisfied with the SLX on my current bike. Hell, even Deore is quite good (which does not apply to its SRAM counterparts - NX and SX are hot flaming garbage). In terms of bang for buck, the premium for Transmission over those very good drivetrains would probably be better invested in a suspension upgrade, a brakes upgrade, or (gasp...) a little bit of professional skills coaching. So from a value for money perspective, not a great tradeoff, and that's before you consider hassle factor, such as the need for fiddle farting with apps to set it up, or keeping batteries charged if it's not an ebike where it runs off the main battery.
What would make sense to me is to turn that electric shifter 90 degrees. Right button moves the derailleur right, Left button to the left. I think SRAM’s road stuff does that. Right moves right, left moves left and press both for a front shift.
My favorite is the 2nd generation AXS "rocker paddle", with the controls reversed from stock. It's also most similar to the ergonomics of a mechanical trigger shifter which makes moving between bikes easier.
"Lithium dies. Cables last forever."