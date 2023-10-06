Poll: What's the Right Way to Configure an AXS Shifter?

Oct 6, 2023
by Matt Beer  
photo

Amidst our Fall Enduro Bike Field Test four editors were split down the middle when it came to SRAM AXS shifting preferences. As if we didn't have enough shock settings and preferred handlebars to fiddle with, we also had to contend with different rider preferences as to which shifter button did what. And don't get Dario or Henry going on saddle tilt or which brake lever controls the front brake...

Mike and Dario both set up the right-hand AXS shifter's lower button to move the derailleur down the cassette to a harder gear, also known as up-shifting. Makes senses, right?

Not so fast. I agreed with Henry's preference: the upper button up-shifts to an harder gear. It's only by coincidence that the names align. Ergonomically, this configuration feels more habitual when coming from a mechanical shifter. To downshift, your thumb needs to move lower to grab the longer lever. The inverse configuration reminds me of Shimano's old Rapid Rise. Only when I reminded myself where on the cassette the chain is moving in relation to the button I'm pressing did I make the right moves.

This made for great confusion when jumping between bikes and not bothering to change the setup. At least I didn't get stuck with both buttons moving the derailleur to an easier gear, like poor Henry did.

Which orientation do you prefer, or would you prefer if you haven't tried the AXS shifters? Maybe you're one of the odd few that controls your gearings from either side of the handlebar with two AXS pods, like Rhys Verner. You can read all about his unique Forbidden Druid enduro race setup here.

photo
Up the cassette or up-shift? An up-shift moves the chain down the cassette to a harder gear. The only word that is more confusing in the mountain bike world is "clipless".

How do you configuration SRAM AXS shifters?

Does the upper button move the derailleur up or down the cassette?



63 Comments
  • 50 29
 Throw the fucking things away and bring back cable shifting. Electronic shifting is a solution to a problem that never existed.
  • 3 5
 i mean it does look cool
  • 12 15
 found the poor guy that can't afford AXS!

kidding, mostly, but seriously.....its far superior in every measure(except price of course) to mechanical shifting


HEY! BRING BACK DRUM BRAKES AND 3 SPD MANUAL TRANSMISSIONS IN CARS!!!!1111!
  • 8 1
 I'm with ya bud. Which is why I ditched my electric razor and went back to shaving with a knife. Purity.
  • 5 1
 And you can throw them super far cuz they’re not attached to you bike with cables.
  • 1 0
 @mooseindahouse: Shaving with a straight razor really does wake you up in the morning though. Plus you get to buy expensive things that can hurt you.
  • 3 0
 Cable shifting never went away, you're always welcome to use older tech
  • 3 1
 @mooseindahouse: hard to know if you’re joking since e-razors are terrible
  • 1 0
 @IF-OBA-WILLS-IT: Nah
  • 1 0
 @fewnofrwgijn: This guy beards
  • 2 0
 Issues with cables have never existed? Interesting.
  • 1 0
 @fewnofrwgijn: Just stop buying $10-20 ones.
  • 1 0
 @nickfranko: The cable and housing are fine, the issue arises when installed half assed or not maintained. Usually like trimming the protruded wires from the housing, after a year of use or not replacing a lost crimp end letting the cable unravel. Also its good to undue the cable allowing enough slack in order to wipe any grime build up from around the housing ends.
  • 19 3
 Surely lower button is for an easier gear, as per EVERY mechanical shifter ever? (my thumbs are just conditioned to that)
  • 2 1
 Ever? Shimano some twenty years ago?
  • 14 0
 @vinay:
I thought all mountain bikers had an unspoken agreement that we would never talk about Rapid Rise again.
  • 7 0
 @notthatfast: Did anyone say Rapid Rise? Who said Rapid Rise. I didn't say Rapid Rise. Did you say Rapid Rise? Oh shit, you said Rapid Rise! Why did you say Rapid Rise? You shouldn't have said Rapid Rise! Oh... now I said Rapid Rise too. Several times, I see...
  • 9 0
 @vinay:
Man I almost feel bad for Shimano. It's like when you did that ONE thing like twenty years ago and your partner still brings it up. I told you I'm SORRY for Rapid Rise but can you please just let it go??
  • 1 0
 @vinay: yeah the brake lever is for shifting to an easier gear
  • 2 0
 @vinay: might as well add Bio-pace... oh wait
  • 2 0
 I feel confused by this. I've always thought of my thumb having to move up higher to reach the longer lever to make the gear easier. I could see the feeling of your thumb stretching further for the lower button emulating that, but in terms of visual, the upper button makes me think of the long lever being vertically higher up.
  • 21 9
 Waiting for everyone that doesn't have this to rip on it although it's the best shifting platform available.
  • 10 9
 Waiting for everyone that can't afford this to rip on it because it's too expensive.
  • 8 0
 But but GEARBOXES ??!?!?!?!??!?
  • 3 0
 I have short thumbs and I've never been able to get a comfortable shifter setup until now. You can basically put it wherever you want. It's cathartic. I have several qualms with Transmission but thanks to the shift pod I don't think I can go back.
  • 3 2
 Tried it. It was awful.
  • 12 0
 hippopotamus is my favorite sound too
  • 2 0
 I want a hippopotamus for christmas
  • 1 0
 @jgoldfield: it’s probably a cheeper gift than xo t-type !! Maybe stick both on your list this year
  • 17 8
 Configure it into the trash and give me mechanical shifting.
  • 9 3
 I used it for 3 month now and ordered a mechanical derailleur/ shifter. There is nothing like shifting just at the right time with a cable.
  • 6 2
 In mechanical shifters, going between SRAM and Shimano, despite their somewhat different angles, the basic ergonomics are the same, so it's a quick mental adjustment - when I try a bike with SRAM shifters, my Shimano-habituated thumbs don't really miss critical shifts. But the logic of how those are laid out is a matter of mechanics (with the bigger paddle giving a bigger lever and doing it lower down where your thumb is moving in a way that gives you more power to move the chain up the cassette against resistance, the smaller paddle in the more awkward stuff just releasing the cable to let the derailleur go do its thing following spring force). The reason that becomes the "right" way to do it is because we're all used to it.

The thing with the electronic buttons is that there's no reason, and because they're configurable, lots of people will do what feels right for them. Great for them - shitty for teaching/coaching, and hard for people who move between bikes.

I totally recognize how neat it is what they're able to do with AXS Transmission. But despite the gee whiz factor and all the really cool engineering that went into it, electronic shifting isn't necessarily something that makes a whole lot of sense to begin with. Yes, in an ebike setting, it enables some things you otherwise wouldn't be able to do - but even there, auto-shifting isn't really solving any intractable problems that would justify putting that much more money into the derailleur, which is after all a wear part that's at-risk (rock strikes etc.).

I can get along fine with GX, love XT, and am quite satisfied with the SLX on my current bike. Hell, even Deore is quite good (which does not apply to its SRAM counterparts - NX and SX are hot flaming garbage). In terms of bang for buck, the premium for Transmission over those very good drivetrains would probably be better invested in a suspension upgrade, a brakes upgrade, or (gasp...) a little bit of professional skills coaching. So from a value for money perspective, not a great tradeoff, and that's before you consider hassle factor, such as the need for fiddle farting with apps to set it up, or keeping batteries charged if it's not an ebike where it runs off the main battery.
  • 4 0
 I couldn't get along with the new shifter whatsoever. Both ways felt awful to me so I bought the old AXS Rocker paddle which is as close to a regular shifter as it gets. Much happier now.
  • 1 1
 Me neither. The giant pod dangling down was weird. I went back to the very first original shifter and it works great with the ability to shift with my index finger from the front of the grip.
  • 2 0
 What’s with the confusion over what an upshift and downshift are? What did we call it when we had triple cranks and front derailleurs? Or those manual transmission cars? Grab that stick and down shift to second, upshift to third, downshift to fourth, upshift to fifth? Downshifting puts things in a lower gear, upshifting a higher gear. Always has been and always will be.

What would make sense to me is to turn that electric shifter 90 degrees. Right button moves the derailleur right, Left button to the left. I think SRAM’s road stuff does that. Right moves right, left moves left and press both for a front shift.
  • 5 0
 Rapid Rise always made sense to me. Yeah. I'm old.
  • 2 0
 I was skeptical at first, but the Rapid Rise config (lower paddle = harder gear) has ended up being my preferred AXS setup, personally.
  • 2 0
 viagra
  • 1 0
 Part of the logic I saw: the cable-pull action does not also fight the derailleur spring, indeed the spring is then leveraged to assist downshifts.
  • 1 0
 Does the new shifter pod work at all with match maker? I've got "old" AXS on both my bikes and seems like there's no way to get the shifter pod to work with match maker without it interfering with my grips. I have yet to see the new shifter pod mounted via match maker.
  • 2 0
 There is a MatchMaker version. It's honestly clunkier looking, though, and less adjustable too. bikerumor.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/sram-eagle-axs-direct-mount-shifter-pods-01-800x600.jpg
  • 1 0
 I’ve got the new GX shifter mounted via matchmaker, it’s a weird blocky adjustable mount point that gives a bit of inboard/outboard range, but even as far inboard as it can go attached to my old version code rsc brake it’s still annoying too far into the grip. Feels and looks like a really half-arsed implementation.
  • 4 0
 press up for going uphill.. and down for going down.. hows this a question?
  • 1 0
 All AXS shifters are terrible. Why would they not just make it feel like regular cable shifters like Shimano did with Di2? As somebody who has ridden bikes for 25 years I find it nearly unusable without having to actually think before every shift. It's just another example of SRAM trying to fix something that was perfectly fine.
  • 1 0
 The best way for me is to not use the new pod. I tried if for a few weeks but found it awkward to move my thumbs around the block to the buttons, and the buttons are too close together making them difficult to differentiate in bumpy terrain or with thick gloves.

My favorite is the 2nd generation AXS "rocker paddle", with the controls reversed from stock. It's also most similar to the ergonomics of a mechanical trigger shifter which makes moving between bikes easier.
  • 1 0
 People still getting upset about electronic shifting? You don’t HAVE to use it, plenty of alternatives, probably not worth losing sleep over it. Bikes are continually evolving, if you can point to a moment in time at which everything is/was perfect and there should be no further change, evolution or advancement in bikes, then I reckon you’re lacking imagination. Ride what works for you, save your gnashing of teeth for shit that really matters!
  • 7 4
 Another fine piece of investigative journalism Smile

"Lithium dies. Cables last forever."
  • 2 2
 Cables snap all the time. Guessing you've never owned a Shimano road bike.
  • 2 0
 The battery in my shifter lasted 3 seasons, I think?? Not sure, changed it just in case, might have made it 4.
  • 2 1
 @cassinonorth: I've never had a cable snap in 11 years of mtb and 8 years of moto.
  • 4 1
 Definitely not thru the headtube or headset
  • 3 1
 AXS through the headset sucks as it makes bearing service so much harder. Downtube mounted AXS shifters are the way to go.
  • 9 8
 the correct way to configure an axs shifter is to remove, throw in it in the trash, and install a sweet advent x drivetrain in its place.
  • 5 3
 Cable shifter on the right.
  • 3 0
 bikes are dumb
  • 1 0
 For me, it’s opposite of whatever the person’s bike with axs that I try out…. 100% or the time every time
  • 2 0
 pb tryin to incite violence in the comments on a friday.
  • 1 0
 Another loaded question: Can you mix SRAM wireless shifter with Shimano wireless derailleur?
  • 7 7
 I don't know de right way, but the best way is to unbolt it from your bike and throw it in the trash can.
  • 2 1
 Dude, it's wireless. If you throw it away, it will just be the rats who'll be shifting your gears.
  • 1 1
 Can we talk about Rapid Rise flappy paddle brake levers? Come on SRAM. You KNOW you want to reinvent those.
  • 4 4
 Who fuking cares ..all these electric gadgets are stupid and so are ebikes.
  • 1 2
 To build a custom single speed





