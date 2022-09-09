Pinkbike Poll: How Easy (or Hard) Is It to Work On Your Bike?

Sep 9, 2022
by Matt Beer  
The GT prototype showing its underbelly.

Autumn is fast approaching and it's time for one of two things; overhaul your bike after a summer of neglect, or cut your loses and sell what's left of it. Ok, maybe you stay on top of your wrenching or are an honest person and throw some new bits on the bike before you sell it. At some point, you'll have to sink some money into the bike that's pulled you through a season of sending. That poses questions like, can you do the wrenching at home, how much do you spend on replacement parts, and are those bits buried deep in a brand's support website?

There are some components on your bike that simply wear out, like chains and tires, but others will last a whole lot longer when you keep them in tip top shape, such as wheels and suspension. A few of those items on the maintenance schedule require unique tools and skills. Even basic kitting out a basic workshop isn't free and although there are plenty of YouTube tutorial videos, home mechanic work can be limited by specific tools. So, how much love do you give your bike, and is it a daunting task?

What do you define as a "tune-up"?



Every now and then these repairs take longer than expected when you run into hurdles. For example, just this week, I attempted to replace the shift cable and housing that ran internally through the frame. Now, that should be a short task - under twenty minutes, but problems arose when the housing guide became kinked somewhere inside the frame near the BB. This escalated to the point where I had to disassemble the linkage of the rear triangle to free up the housing. My frustration grew when I found that the pivots contained two sets of washers on either side of the bearings, which meant I needed another set of hands to reassemble everything. Long story short, bike repairs aren't always as straightforward as you envision them.

How much maintenance can you do yourself?



When it does come time to replace frame components, like pivot bearings, or order up a fancy new shock for your steed, it can be challenging and sometimes overwhelming to know how to locate the correct parts with all of the "standards" out there. Brands have made the user experience drastically better in recent years by providing tech documents and drawings online, but that's not always the case. Each company varies with how much information they divulge. Not all of them list the suggested shock tunes, bearing sizes, spoke lengths, or unique frame protectors.

How easy it is to find the parts you are looking for?

Do frame, suspension, and other component manufacturers provide easy access to source replacement part numbers or compatibility info?


Do you think frame and hub bearing kits are overpriced or wear out too quicky?

Often, you'll find expensive, proprietary bearings in your bike that can be impossible to find besides purchasing them from the frame/component manufacturer.



Exploded view of a Commencal Supreme.
It's just like putting together a LEGO set, right?

When it is time to shell out for fresh replacement parts, there is the argument for spending less on components that are more likely to break, such as a derailleur. Why would you spend hundreds of dollars on a finicky device that hangs dreadfully low off of you bike, destine to be smashed to pieces at any moment, when you could spend less than $60 on the Shimano Deore 12-speed option? Will that last longer or break less frequently than the top of the line XTR version? If you could avoid damaging either in back to back tests, I'd wager that the higher quality pivots and stronger materials in the XTR would win that battle.

Whether your bike comes with basic or premium parts, what do you replace those components with when they break or wear out ?

Buy nice, pay once, stay the same, or buy twice and pay the price?



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022
129996 views
Review: Atherton AM.150.1
76704 views
First Ride: The New Santa Cruz 5010 Has In-Frame Storage & a Sporty New Haircut
65877 views
Greg Minnaar Fractures 3 Vertebrae at the Val di Sole World Cup
59758 views
First Ride: Trek's New Fuel EX Has More Travel & More Adjustments
52341 views
Video: 7 Enduro Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
50314 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Val di Sole XC World Cup 2022
39704 views
Video: Jackson Goldstone's Final Turn Crash from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022
37393 views

14 Comments

  • 9 0
 Related to the bearings question: I strip my bearings out take them to the local bearing shop they do their magic with their vernier callipers and bring me out a fresh set for a fraction of the price of a kit. They even have a list up of common bike bearings.
  • 8 0
 Of course the majority of the PB readers chose the "I'm confident in disassembling anything on my bike and will make or buy any tools I need." option. I would not expect anything less Wink
  • 1 0
 Riding a hardtail, this is the answer. I think rear suspension is more complex with a pressurized expansion chamber (or whatever it is called that pushes the oil back) and all those pivots everywhere. Brake bleeds, front suspension, wheel building etc is fairly doable with affordable tools. I just never installed a headset or reamed a headtube as I'd do this so rarely that it wouldn't be worth the investment of tools. But the other maintenance, it has to be done regularly so it is easily pays to learn and do it yourself. Have to add, I also consciously buy components that are easy to service and have readily available and affordable parts. I probably wouldn't invest in a suspension fork that'd requires a lot of proprietary expensive tools to perform a service.

Maybe us hardtail riders are also more likely to assemble a full bike from parts so the last question is kinda odd.
  • 1 0
 As an engineer…
  • 1 0
 It's should have mentioned full suspension rebuilds including damper services. I do this, it takes a number of specialised tools and decent mechanical skills. My guess is most of the folk who answered yes to this probably don't do it.
  • 2 0
 I can't even begin to explain how critically important it is for a MTB'er to tear down their own bike and rebuild at least twice. Why?

You better know how to tinker/fix/troubleshoot an issue when you're at mile marker 7 on that 16 mile ride.
  • 1 0
 People really unseal a sealed bearing and re grease it? That’s wild when they cost 1-4 bucks each. Also local shop charged me 14.99 per enduro bearing when I wasn’t really paying attention. Got 8 ceriamic ones for 21 online wnd they last 3-5 times as long. f*ck ENDRUO and there over pieces Chinese crap
  • 1 0
 Just to add about the part availability thing.
I can figure out what I need and most times the regional supplier (Brazil in that regard) has most of it, but they put way too much margin on it. Because there is only one distributor they pretty much put the price they want. Most people are relegated to pat for it since they have no other option. However, since I know what I’m doing and out of the lbs environment (not their fault imo) it is cheaper to source it online outside of Brazil (even with tariffs and shipping). So usually I can find it locally but I prefer to wait for it to arrive since the prices are abusive.
  • 1 0
 For the most part bike building and maintenance isn't too hard. Some aspects are frustrating like bleeding Shimano rear brakes with internal routing and getting the rear derailleur set up perfectly. But for the most part things are straight forward. I don't do much with wheels or dampers, however. Ill drop the lowers and refresh some seals and such but if I dink with the damper it never comes out right. With carbon rims they rarely need any truing or fiddling so thats cut down on work. Learning how to do your own work is the best. Its cheaper in the long run and its fulfilling generally. It is a drag to buy a $40 tool that will only be used rarely. That sucks
I learned because in 2011 l had a bike shop shame me about chain. It was a ego buster for sure but the joke is on them. Never went back and learned to do it all myself
  • 1 0
 he said dink
  • 3 0
 but the bike needs a software update...
  • 1 0
 but you bought an e-bike...
  • 1 0
 Tires, brakes, modern frame: will pay for top quality
Suspension: adequate is fine.
Everything else: enjoy it while it lasts.
  • 1 0
 Saw a video of a WC DH run the other day. You might want to consider upgrading the handlebar to "adequate".





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.012004
Mobile Version of Website