Pinkbike Poll: How Easy (or Hard) Is It to Work On Your Bike?

What do you define as a "tune-up"? Basic: shifting checked, wear items and bolts checked, clean and lube chain

Intermediate: Cables/housing replaced, wheel true, plus the items above

Advanced: Bearings cleaned and regreased, brakes bled, suspension bath oil/seals changed, plus the items above

All out: Full breakdown. No bolt is left uncleaned, suspension dampers are rebuilt, brakes are disassembled, frame bearings replaced, plus the items above

How much maintenance can you do yourself? I bring my bike to the shop for any repairs.

I do what I can with basic knowledge and tools, but I'm afraid to open up my brakes and suspension.

I can tension spokes, perform a fork lower service, and bleed my own brakes.

I don't have access to the necessary tools to build wheels or pressurize suspension components

I'm confident in disassembling anything on my bike and will make or buy any tools I need.

How easy it is to find the parts you are looking for? Do frame, suspension, and other component manufacturers provide easy access to source replacement part numbers or compatibility info? Yes, the top brands have well documented exploded view diagrams and plenty of inventory.

Most brands do, but there are still a few that make it challenging.

No, it's still too difficult to understand what parts I need or find stock.

Do you think frame and hub bearing kits are overpriced or wear out too quicky? Often, you'll find expensive, proprietary bearings in your bike that can be impossible to find besides purchasing them from the frame/component manufacturer. No, the prices are fair for the quality and life of the bearings.

Yes, I can source cheaper parts for my car and source them from supplers outside of the bike industry.

It's just like putting together a LEGO set, right?

Whether your bike comes with basic or premium parts, what do you replace those components with when they break or wear out ? Buy nice, pay once, stay the same, or buy twice and pay the price? I burn through tires, smash up rims, and lose derailleurs weekly, so I don't waste my money on those items.

I replace the components with the same or equivalent level part.

I see certain trade offs in different areas. A quality drivetrain is more important than carbon rims.

My bike only gets the best, no matter what.

Autumn is fast approaching and it's time for one of two things; overhaul your bike after a summer of neglect, or cut your loses and sell what's left of it. Ok, maybe you stay on top of your wrenching or are an honest person and throw some new bits on the bike before you sell it. At some point, you'll have to sink some money into the bike that's pulled you through a season of sending. That poses questions like, can you do the wrenching at home, how much do you spend on replacement parts, and are those bits buried deep in a brand's support website?There are some components on your bike that simply wear out, like chains and tires, but others will last a whole lot longer when you keep them in tip top shape, such as wheels and suspension. A few of those items on the maintenance schedule require unique tools and skills. Even basic kitting out a basic workshop isn't free and although there are plenty of YouTube tutorial videos , home mechanic work can be limited by specific tools. So, how much love do you give your bike, and is it a daunting task?Every now and then these repairs take longer than expected when you run into hurdles. For example, just this week, I attempted to replace the shift cable and housing that ran internally through the frame. Now, that should be a short task - under twenty minutes, but problems arose when the housing guide became kinked somewhere inside the frame near the BB. This escalated to the point where I had to disassemble the linkage of the rear triangle to free up the housing. My frustration grew when I found that the pivots contained two sets of washers on either side of the bearings, which meant I needed another set of hands to reassemble everything. Long story short, bike repairs aren't always as straightforward as you envision them.When it does come time to replace frame components, like pivot bearings, or order up a fancy new shock for your steed, it can be challenging and sometimes overwhelming to know how to locate the correct parts with all of the "standards" out there. Brands have made the user experience drastically better in recent years by providing tech documents and drawings online, but that's not always the case. Each company varies with how much information they divulge. Not all of them list the suggested shock tunes, bearing sizes, spoke lengths, or unique frame protectors.When it is time to shell out for fresh replacement parts, there is the argument for spending less on components that are more likely to break, such as a derailleur. Why would you spend hundreds of dollars on a finicky device that hangs dreadfully low off of you bike, destine to be smashed to pieces at any moment, when you could spend less than $60 on the Shimano Deore 12-speed option? Will that last longer or break less frequently than the top of the line XTR version? If you could avoid damaging either in back to back tests, I'd wager that the higher quality pivots and stronger materials in the XTR would win that battle.