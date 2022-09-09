Pinkbike Poll: How Easy (or Hard) Is It to Work On Your Bike?

Autumn is fast approaching and it's time for one of two things; overhaul your bike after a summer of neglect, or cut your loses and sell what's left of it. Ok, maybe you stay on top of your wrenching or are an honest person and throw some new bits on the bike before you sell it. At some point, you'll have to sink some money into the bike that's pulled you through a season of sending. That poses questions like, can you do the wrenching at home, how much do you spend on replacement parts, and are those bits buried deep in a brand's support website?
There are some components on your bike that simply wear out, like chains and tires, but others will last a whole lot longer when you keep them in tip top shape, such as wheels and suspension. A few of those items on the maintenance schedule require unique tools and skills. Even basic kitting out a basic workshop isn't free and although there are plenty of YouTube tutorial videos, home mechanic work can be limited by specific tools. So, how much love do you give your bike, and is it a daunting task?
Every now and then these repairs take longer than expected when you run into hurdles. For example, just this week, I attempted to replace the shift cable and housing that ran internally through the frame. Now, that should be a short task - under twenty minutes, but problems arose when the housing guide became kinked somewhere inside the frame near the BB. This escalated to the point where I had to disassemble the linkage of the rear triangle to free up the housing. My frustration grew when I found that the pivots contained two sets of washers on either side of the bearings, which meant I needed another set of hands to reassemble everything. Long story short, bike repairs aren't always as straightforward as you envision them.
When it does come time to replace frame components, like pivot bearings, or order up a fancy new shock for your steed, it can be challenging and sometimes overwhelming to know how to locate the correct parts with all of the "standards" out there. Brands have made the user experience drastically better in recent years by providing tech documents and drawings online, but that's not always the case. Each company varies with how much information they divulge. Not all of them list the suggested shock tunes, bearing sizes, spoke lengths, or unique frame protectors.
It's just like putting together a LEGO set, right?
When it is time to shell out for fresh replacement parts, there is the argument for spending less on components that are more likely to break, such as a derailleur. Why would you spend hundreds of dollars on a finicky device that hangs dreadfully low off of you bike, destine to be smashed to pieces at any moment, when you could spend less than $60 on the Shimano Deore 12-speed option? Will that last longer or break less frequently than the top of the line XTR version? If you could avoid damaging either in back to back tests, I'd wager that the higher quality pivots and stronger materials in the XTR would win that battle.
Maybe us hardtail riders are also more likely to assemble a full bike from parts so the last question is kinda odd.
You better know how to tinker/fix/troubleshoot an issue when you're at mile marker 7 on that 16 mile ride.
I can figure out what I need and most times the regional supplier (Brazil in that regard) has most of it, but they put way too much margin on it. Because there is only one distributor they pretty much put the price they want. Most people are relegated to pat for it since they have no other option. However, since I know what I’m doing and out of the lbs environment (not their fault imo) it is cheaper to source it online outside of Brazil (even with tariffs and shipping). So usually I can find it locally but I prefer to wait for it to arrive since the prices are abusive.
I learned because in 2011 l had a bike shop shame me about chain. It was a ego buster for sure but the joke is on them. Never went back and learned to do it all myself
Suspension: adequate is fine.
Everything else: enjoy it while it lasts.