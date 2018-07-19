USER GENERATED

Pinkbike Poll: How Long is Your Average Mountain Bike Ride?

Jul 20, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  
Andrew Shandro Joe Schwartz and Aaron Bradford complete the triple crown on Vancouver s North Shore BC.
Joe Schwartz, Andrew Shandro, and Aaron Bradford push through the rain to climb and descend three of North Vancouver’s mountains - Seymour, Fromme and Cypress - all in a single day. - Sterling Lorence photo


How often do you ride your mountain bike? And when you do, how long are you out there for? Demographics are changing. People have shorter attention spans and many are time crunched. Outdoor enthusiasts are moving from longer, more leisurely forays into the backcountry to compressed, more focused activities. Climbing gyms and yoga parlors are full, and there's the e-bike thing.

DMR Dirt Wars Chicksands Bike Park


The popularity of heavier, longer-travel bikes that favor the intensity of descending above the versatility of cross-country trail riding suggests that off-road cyclists are also evolving in that direction. The pervasive trend to carry less water and fewer (if any) spares supports the notion that mountain bikers are popping out for one or two-hour laps and that the all-day weekend ride may be a luxury. Strava and Trailforks ride reports seem to support that theory.

Trippin GR5 - Geneva to Nice

That said, there is also an upsurge of cycle-specific camping gear and bicycle designs. The BC Bike Race still sells out in a month, and our friends at Epic Rides have expanded their roster of 50-mile trail races - so there must be a busload of riders out there who still put in 200-mile-plus weeks.

Szymon Godziek with his Shine and Remek Oleszkiewicz with his Wish in Palenica Bike Park. Photo by Bartek Wolinski - http wolisphoto.com. http dartmoor-bikes.com.
= Bartek Wolinski photo

So, where do you fall into this equation? How does your riding style measure up in the larger landscape of the sport? I'd expect PB members to be up there near the top. I can't be the only one who is curious....


How long is your average mountain bike ride?

Ride times include stop and go on the trail and shuttle times. Answer all that apply.


How often do you ride?

Spring through fall. Select all that apply.




