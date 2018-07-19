Pinkbike Poll: How Long is Your Average Mountain Bike Ride?

Joe Schwartz, Andrew Shandro, and Aaron Bradford push through the rain to climb and descend three of North Vancouver’s mountains - Seymour, Fromme and Cypress - all in a single day. - Sterling Lorence photo Joe Schwartz, Andrew Shandro, and Aaron Bradford push through the rain to climb and descend three of North Vancouver’s mountains - Seymour, Fromme and Cypress - all in a single day.

= Bartek Wolinski photo

How long is your average mountain bike ride? Ride times include stop and go on the trail and shuttle times. Answer all that apply. One hour, usually.

About an hour long during the week. Two hours on weekends

Almost always two hours plus

Half-day rides are not uncommon

I ride an hour a day during the week and at least one full day on the weekend.

I crush it all week with at least one full day at the bike park or mountains

A good day on the bike is dark to dark

Join me for a month in Mongolia Responses: 594 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

How often do you ride? Spring through fall. Select all that apply. Spotty, whenever I can steal the time

Three or four times a month

At least twice a week

Always one day on the weekend

Weekends - both days

Three, maybe four times a week

Almost every day

I count the days I miss a ride Responses: 516 Faves: 0 Comments: 0



How often do you ride your mountain bike? And when you do, how long are you out there for? Demographics are changing. People have shorter attention spans and many are time crunched. Outdoor enthusiasts are moving from longer, more leisurely forays into the backcountry to compressed, more focused activities. Climbing gyms and yoga parlors are full, and there's the e-bike thing.The popularity of heavier, longer-travel bikes that favor the intensity of descending above the versatility of cross-country trail riding suggests that off-road cyclists are also evolving in that direction. The pervasive trend to carry less water and fewer (if any) spares supports the notion that mountain bikers are popping out for one or two-hour laps and that the all-day weekend ride may be a luxury. Strava and Trailforks ride reports seem to support that theory.That said, there is also an upsurge of cycle-specific camping gear and bicycle designs. The BC Bike Race still sells out in a month, and our friends at Epic Rides have expanded their roster of 50-mile trail races - so there must be a busload of riders out there who still put in 200-mile-plus weeks.So, where do you fall into this equation? How does your riding style measure up in the larger landscape of the sport? I'd expect PB members to be up there near the top. I can't be the only one who is curious....