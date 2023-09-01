Pinkbike Poll: How Much Do You Spend on Your Riding Wardrobe?

Sep 1, 2023
by Matt Beer  
Cannondale Habit LT review
$500 waterproof dungarees - fashion faux pas or rain riding necessity?

Somehow, it’s already the end of August and although there’s still plenty of post-ride swimming to be had, the temperatures are cooling down during the night at higher elevations and the extra layers are coming along for alpine rides.

We shouldn’t forget that the weather in big mountains can change at the drop of a hat, even during the scorching summer months - just look how swiftly Mother Nature twisted the World Cup schedule in Andorra this weekend.

For those extra-large days or overnight bike-packing missions, a Gore-Tex jacket and a merino long sleeve are the bare minimum of apparel that are packed along, with hopes that they stay at the bottom of the pack.

Technical belts and shiny glasses - are the necessary?

That made me think about how much I appreciate quality gear, but like bikes, the lighter it is and the more efficiently the apparel performs, it’s likely to cost substantially more than a cotton T-shirt and a gas station rain jacket.

I haven’t bought those swishy jackets and pants all in one go though. It’s taken a few years to acquire and collect the best garments for those nasty days. I dread the thought of sliding out with those pricey layers on or scratching expensive glasses, but they do allow us to keep riding in less-than-ideal conditions.

Do you see value in technical apparel and protection? Are you rocking no knee pads, skate shoes, and a cotton T-shirt, or are you on the jersey, merino top, and Gore-Tex team?

How much do you spend on mountain bike tops?



How much do you spend on mountain bike pants and short?



How much do you spend on a weather resistant jacket?



What about eyewear, if you even bother?



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls


Author Info:
mattbeer avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2001
288 articles
13 Comments
  • 5 0
 I find the price range of $50 to $199 for pants badly chosen. The cheapest real riding pants I can get in sales are like 60 bucks most of the times, that's what I go for. I'd never call that "the latest cuts and colors" though, it's more like wanting something acceptable for cold weather
  • 3 0
 Why is it easy to find deals on jerseys but so hard to find deals on shorts? I ended up with some Eddie Bauer shorts (laugh all you want) that were1/3 the price of my Chromag shorts. The material is halfway between Feints and Ambits thickness/durability-wise. Does the job. No ratchet waist or zip pockets, but I don't *need* either. Also the fit (and lack of large branding) means I can commute in them and leave them on throughout the day (ymmv depending on how formal your office is).
  • 1 0
 Yeah, you spend too much time on outerwear, bud.
  • 1 0
 Last time there was an article about pants this link was posted and I have been a huge fan: www.amazon.com/gp/product/B096LNSGHG.

Looks exactly the same as the Commencal team pants and costs way less: www.commencal.com/us/en/commencal-pants-black/grey/T21PANTBK.html

I am no in way affiliated with Commencal or whoever makes the knockoff pants, just a normal MTBer looking for the deals.
  • 1 0
 Same. Bought the pants based off of a PB comment, and recently bought the shorts for hotter days. Big fan.
  • 2 0
 I just bought sutro lites for 50% off, where's the "latest lense tech, if on sale" option? Cheap lense makes me cross eyed anyway.
  • 1 0
 The super high end tends to be overkill. But the cheap is usually not even worth it. You really do get what you pay for in my experience on soft goods.
  • 1 0
 Spending more on lower-body garments makes more sense to me. Spending the minimum on warm-weather jerseys has never caused overheating.
  • 2 0
 There's no option for "I buy pretty nice stuff occasionally, but then I wear it for the next decade until it's threadbare."
  • 2 0
 You can't beat Dickies for digging and riding.
  • 2 0
 Whatever the next sacrificial garment costs at 60% off
  • 1 0
 Riding in kit is kinda lame… vans t-shirts and jeans whatever the ride, dj or freeride
  • 1 0
 I buy stuff on deep discount in the off season.





