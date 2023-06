Pinkbike Poll: How Much Does Your Bike Actually Weigh?

What is the weight of your current mountain bike? The weight of the bike your ride the most, with pedals. less than 19 lbs / 8.6 kgs

19-20 lb / 8.6-9.0 kg

21-22 lb / 9.5-10 kg

23-24 lb / 10.4-10.9 kg

25-26 lb / 11.3-11.8 kg

27-28 lb / 12.2-12.7 kg

29-30 lb / 13.2-13.6 kg

31-32 lb / 14.0-14.5 kg

33-34 lb / 15.0-15.4 kg

35-36 lb / 15.9-16.3 kg

37-38 lb / 16.8-17.2 kg

39-40 lb / 17.7-18.1 kg

more than 40 lbs / 18.1 kgs

I don't know, I've never weighed it. Responses: 2063 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Assuming the same ride quality and durability, what weight would you make your current bike? Everything remains the same, but magically gravity has less of an effect. less than 19 lbs / 8.6 kgs

19-20 lb / 8.6-9.0 kg

21-22 lb / 9.5-10 kg

23-24 lb / 10.4-10.9 kg

25-26 lb / 11.3-11.8 kg

27-28 lb / 12.2-12.7 kg

29-30 lb / 13.2-13.6 kg

31-32 lb / 14.0-14.5 kg

33-34 lb / 15.0-15.4 kg

35-36 lb / 15.9-16.3 kg

37-38 lb / 16.8-17.2 kg

39-40 lb / 17.7-18.1 kg

more than 40 lbs / 18.1 kgs Responses: 1533 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

The long-standing assumption has been that the heavier your bike is, the more reliable it ought to be. Whether that's borne out in reality is a different matter, but luckily there are some knock-on benefits to a heavy bike besides the hope of durability. Stiffness, suspension performance, and stability can all be aided by some extra chassis weight, but then again you still have to lug the thing up some big hills. It makes sense that we're still seeing downhill racers strap lead weights to their bikes, but I don't think the pro XC field is going to see the same behavior any time soon.My personal bikes tend towards the higher end of the weight spectrum, mostly due to my fondness for big polished chunky aluminum components, but also because I tend to find that beefier parts tend to last longer. Whether you're in my camp or full on the other end of the spectrum, weigh that bike, and add that fateful (but luckily not all that important) number to the list below.We've asked you how much a bike of a given category should weigh , and we've asked you how much your bikes weighed a few years ago. As it's been a while since we've run this poll, and with bike weights seemingly creeping up with time, it felt worth revisiting.