Pinkbike Poll: How Much Does Your Bike Actually Weigh?

The long-standing assumption has been that the heavier your bike is, the more reliable it ought to be. Whether that's borne out in reality is a different matter, but luckily there are some knock-on benefits to a heavy bike besides the hope of durability. Stiffness, suspension performance, and stability can all be aided by some extra chassis weight, but then again you still have to lug the thing up some big hills. It makes sense that we're still seeing downhill racers strap lead weights to their bikes, but I don't think the pro XC field is going to see the same behavior any time soon.
My personal bikes tend towards the higher end of the weight spectrum, mostly due to my fondness for big polished chunky aluminum components, but also because I tend to find that beefier parts tend to last longer. Whether you're in my camp or full on the other end of the spectrum, weigh that bike, and add that fateful (but luckily not all that important) number to the list below.
We've asked you how much a bike of a given category should weigh
, and we've asked you how much your bikes
weighed a few years ago. As it's been a while since we've run this poll, and with bike weights seemingly creeping up with time, it felt worth revisiting.
Also… do smaller lighter riders need the same amount of travel to ride the same terrain (at comparable speeds)?
Is a 140lb rider better off with a Fox34… and a 220lb rider better off with a 36 or 38 at the same travel?
Do heavier riders need tougher casings, rims, and higher spoke counts to get the same feel and durability?
On one hand, if there were BIG advantages to be had, I’m sure we would see this reflected more on the EWS circuit.
But as a rider who weighs 150-155lbs, I notice a really big difference when I drop 5lbs off a bike. Much more than when I drop 5lbs off my body. The place I notice this the most is on technical, undulating terrain like we have here in NW Arkansas. The more I’m moving the bike around, up and over obstacles, etc the more I notice the difference. But there’s a limit… a really light bike feels like it’s ping ponging off of every tiny obstacle.
The point being > terrain, style, rider weight… it’s all a factor.
For riding up forrest roads and down bigger mountains at higher speeds, I’ll happily take the 32-34lb bike.
From experience I'd say that heavy weight doesn't automatically mean durability. Ironically, I've never had any problems with carbon frames, not even lighter ones, while the frame of the heaviest alloy bike I owned (Commencal Meta) cracked at the main pivot.
The freeride bike is a full 2006-era build, 47lb on the scale last summer.
The one I actually ride most is the commuter, with the racks, fenders, and bags for my lunch, change of clothes, and camera it's 50+lb
But bike weight never really mattered to me, at my lightest riding weight I was 175lb, now I'm around 250, so I've always gone for parts that'll hold up, instead of worrying about grams.