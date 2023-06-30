Pinkbike Poll: How Much Does Your Bike Actually Weigh?

Jun 30, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  
The long-standing assumption has been that the heavier your bike is, the more reliable it ought to be. Whether that's borne out in reality is a different matter, but luckily there are some knock-on benefits to a heavy bike besides the hope of durability. Stiffness, suspension performance, and stability can all be aided by some extra chassis weight, but then again you still have to lug the thing up some big hills. It makes sense that we're still seeing downhill racers strap lead weights to their bikes, but I don't think the pro XC field is going to see the same behavior any time soon.

photo

My personal bikes tend towards the higher end of the weight spectrum, mostly due to my fondness for big polished chunky aluminum components, but also because I tend to find that beefier parts tend to last longer. Whether you're in my camp or full on the other end of the spectrum, weigh that bike, and add that fateful (but luckily not all that important) number to the list below.

We've asked you how much a bike of a given category should weigh, and we've asked you how much your bikes weighed a few years ago. As it's been a while since we've run this poll, and with bike weights seemingly creeping up with time, it felt worth revisiting.

What is the weight of your current mountain bike?

The weight of the bike your ride the most, with pedals.




Assuming the same ride quality and durability, what weight would you make your current bike?

Everything remains the same, but magically gravity has less of an effect.



  • 19 0
 My ripmo AF with f/b doubledowns and coil and 38 weighs basically a million pounds, but really only feels noticeable when I do bigger climbs and really that's just the tires (front DD was a mistake). I can't stress weight as a 200+ pound guy who is not 4% body fat. On slow ups to rocky downs, weight is just not that important. I've also never noticed a performance benefit from finishing all the water in my bottle, so doubt frame weight is ever gonna matter to me.
  • 2 0
 My Ripley AF is about 5 pounds less than your million. Otherwise, I could have written your post myself. Smile
  • 3 0
 My Starling Murmur is 40+ with proper tyres and coil springs front and rear. Also 200+ lbs nudie and don't have the budget for light + strong. It goes uphill, I sweat my bollock off and burn the calories I over consume.
  • 8 0
 Need an option for: "My bike weighs 35 lbs but I am going to claim its 30 flat bc that's what the website says and everyone else's bikes are way heavier than they need to be and my bike can handle everything (My local xc trails), and yea of course I've actually weighed my bike, it's 30 lbs!!!"
  • 7 0
 As a fairly lightweight rider (135lbs/~61kg) I think the question of bike weight as a fraction of rider weight can sometimes be more interesting. My 35lb bike would probably feel much lighter for someone closer to 200lbs, as an example.
  • 1 0
 I've thought of this as well. I'm ~195lbs so shaving a pound or two off my bike seems like it wouldn't matter much when i'm already heavier than most. I suppose there's something to be said about having less weight to move around on the trail with your arms and such, but for climbing I don't think it would matter as much.
  • 1 0
 Better ratio might be bike travel / weight. 5 seems good, below 4 is bad (150mm/40lb= 3.75)
  • 1 0
 THIS is something I wish the bike industry put more thought into.
Also… do smaller lighter riders need the same amount of travel to ride the same terrain (at comparable speeds)?
Is a 140lb rider better off with a Fox34… and a 220lb rider better off with a 36 or 38 at the same travel?
Do heavier riders need tougher casings, rims, and higher spoke counts to get the same feel and durability?

On one hand, if there were BIG advantages to be had, I’m sure we would see this reflected more on the EWS circuit.

But as a rider who weighs 150-155lbs, I notice a really big difference when I drop 5lbs off a bike. Much more than when I drop 5lbs off my body. The place I notice this the most is on technical, undulating terrain like we have here in NW Arkansas. The more I’m moving the bike around, up and over obstacles, etc the more I notice the difference. But there’s a limit… a really light bike feels like it’s ping ponging off of every tiny obstacle.
The point being > terrain, style, rider weight… it’s all a factor.
For riding up forrest roads and down bigger mountains at higher speeds, I’ll happily take the 32-34lb bike.
  • 10 1
 If it rides exactly the same, why would I not wish it to be as light as possible? Second poll is weird
  • 7 1
 Around 30 lbs mark is where I like my bike to be. Not too light to ricochet off each impact but still remains lively and easy to maneuver
  • 2 2
 @beeboo nail on head. Handling and ride quality is where weight makes a HUGE difference, especially in wheels/tires. So many riders (editorial pundits included) go on about how a couple extra lbs don’t make any difference bro, but the handling between a 28lb and 33lb build is absolutely noticeable.
  • 4 0
 37 lb club over here. Generally, I'm happy with an over-built bike that is more robust or less likely to need maintenance. That said, not all weight is created equal. Rims, Tires, Tire Inserts are all places where adding even a fraction of a pound makes a big difference in the energy you spend on a climb. I'm arguably the fittest I've ever been on the bike - but my climb times are never going to catch up to before when I was riding EXO tires with no inserts. Not even close.
  • 1 0
 Personally, same bike, 14,5kg with exo, now running conti enduro rear, Cush core xc and super trail magic Mary front + coil 15.65kg, im getting faster climbing times now and I’m less fit than I was back then… to me increasing the weight on rotational masses didn’t increase the effort on the climbs at all
  • 3 0
 @nicoenduro: Physics would disagree with you entirely and incontrovertibly, but ok!
  • 12 5
 Needs an option for; I've never bothered to weigh my bike.
  • 11 0
 There is that option?
  • 6 0
 My bike weight is about +5minutes behind everyone else.
  • 2 0
 Every time I start thinking my bike is heavy on the climbs, it turns out that it just pedals like crap, which I decide when I try a heavier bike that goes up better. I just switched to a Giga, which is heavier, but smokes my previous ride uphill. I feel gained about a gear and a half. 38lbs now, with pedals and tools.
  • 5 0
 Not as much as your mom jokes in …….
  • 18 0
 Your momma is so fat when she goes camping the bears hide THEIR food. Big Grin
  • 1 1
 Yo mamma's bike doesn't have any bottle cage mounts!
  • 2 1
 Your momma’s so fat, she irons her pants in the driveway..
  • 1 0
 Your mama's so fat, someone told her to haul ass and took her two trips Big Grin
  • 1 0
 "The long-standing assumption has been that the heavier your bike is, the more reliable it ought to be. Whether that's borne out in reality is a different matter"

From experience I'd say that heavy weight doesn't automatically mean durability. Ironically, I've never had any problems with carbon frames, not even lighter ones, while the frame of the heaviest alloy bike I owned (Commencal Meta) cracked at the main pivot.
  • 2 0
 Got tired of a heavy Enduro bike and went back to a hardtail. Makes the local trails a lot more challenging. More fun to climb. And the downhills are more interesting. Trek Stache 29+
  • 4 0
 Which of my bikes should I weigh, I have too many.
  • 1 0
 Sorry, you can’t have too many. Please amend and resubmit your complaint.
  • 1 0
 My full coil 153 is a Quinney Tank, somewhere between 37-38lbs. Climbs like it uphill, rides like it downhill. Hardtail Fatbike is around 40. Occasionally I miss my 30lb '04 Slayer... Until I point my 153 downhill.
  • 1 1
 I've never weighed the hardtail, but it's probably high-30s
The freeride bike is a full 2006-era build, 47lb on the scale last summer.
The one I actually ride most is the commuter, with the racks, fenders, and bags for my lunch, change of clothes, and camera it's 50+lb
But bike weight never really mattered to me, at my lightest riding weight I was 175lb, now I'm around 250, so I've always gone for parts that'll hold up, instead of worrying about grams.
  • 3 0
 Bigger isn't always best...
  • 2 0
 can we do one on the average size of ones reproductive organ and how it compares with seat angle
  • 2 0
 I ride a steel full suspension. Weight isn’t a big deal to me lol. 32.7lbs with pedals though.
  • 6 0
 What steel full suspension did you manage to get down to 32.7?
  • 1 0
 Which model?
  • 2 0
 My bike (alloy XXL, currently with DH tires on) is heavy AF and Im just not that pressed about it.
  • 1 0
 it's really hard to get a sub 32 pound bike without going to light casing tires sans inserts, which I'm never going to do again.
  • 3 0
 Two things you don't weigh...... Your bike and your lady........
  • 1 0
 Are any of the lead weight strapping WC DH riders on the podium? I don't know the answer but I expect it's low or none.
  • 1 0
 Somewhere between 31 and 33 depending on which wheelset and what time of year (PNW in winter = lots 'o mud on the bike!)
  • 2 0
 Your "current" bike hahaha as if anybody here had only one!!
  • 1 0
 That's what I was thinking.
  • 1 0
 40 pound bikes on maxxterra or 30 pound bike on maxgrip?
  • 3 3
 My bike weighs well over 50lb. When trails get steep I just switch it to turbo
  • 1 3
 The only time my 50 lbs bike sucks to have is when I complete a 20-mile ride and have to put it back on my bike rack.
  • 1 0
 The bike I ride the most is the commuter. Never weighed it.
  • 1 0
 What does "actually weigh" mean? .....as opposed to what?
  • 3 0
 You'd be surprised how many people think their bike weighs 30 pounds but haven't actually put it on a scale.
  • 1 0
 As opposed to what the manufacturers say mostly
  • 1 0
 Damn y'all ride some heavy bikes!
  • 1 0
 why does each poll option skip a pound of weight?
  • 1 0
 I read it as "31.0-32.9 pounds" and then "33.0-34.9" etc. but it is a bit odd.
  • 1 0
 I want my bike to weigh 19 lbs. going uphill and 40 lbs. going down.
  • 1 0
 Edbull media inspired article.
  • 1 2
 My 180/180 bike, 29lbs and my 190/200 full power ebike, 50lbs. Ebike is way more stable and more fun!
  • 1 0
 LIFT WEIGHTS
  • 2 4
 dont know, dont care
  • 6 0
 But cared just enough to click this link and comment.
  • 1 0
 @alxrmrs: "I don't know, I've never weighed it" wasn't a poll option when i clicked on it, but fair point i guess





