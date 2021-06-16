Poll: How Much Protection Do You Wear?

Jun 16, 2021
by Matt Beer  
Loris Revelli with an unfortunate taste of dirt first run down.
The bed surface of bike park trails can be unforgiving, bulletproof concrete.

Crashes can happen on your first lap - we've all been there. But what you choose to armour up with can better your chances of walking away unscathed. Mandatory elbow, glove and back protection is on the rise while racing in gravity events, including enduro racing, yet there are still plenty of average mountain bikers out there that don nothing but a skid lid and bare knees.

If you were sleeping under a rock and missed coverage from the 2021 World Cup downhill from Leogang, racers were chomping at the bit to go fast and prove themselves on the racetrack again. The practice sessions were filled with carnage with barely anyone finishing the day without hitting the deck. A lot of the top athletes had moments they would rather forget about; Danny Hart narrowly avoided a tree in the lower woods at a rapid pace, Myriam Nicole washed the front wheel just 10 seconds into her race run, and Vali Holl laid it down on one of the last corners while on a winning time. Other than Charlie Harrison, most kitted up riders were able to walk away.

But it's not just the gravity racers that crash. Two very decorated female World Cup cross-country athletes, Kate Courtney and Jolanda Neff are currently out with injuries, with the Olympics just weeks away. More protective equipment may not have helped them in those accidents and it would be surprising to see any cross-country racer appear on the start line with knee or elbow pads. Their performance is primarily driven by pedalling power and any idea restricting that would be laughed at, but they do take some precautions, like eyewear.

Puck Pieterse unfortunately just missed out on the podium.
Try riding this with both eyes closed. Eye protection isn't just there to stop a stick in the eye.

Enduro racers are caught in the middle. The nature of the discipline requires athletes to pedal to the top, but race to the bottom, so there will be a compromise between mobility and insurance. They have often argued that their format of racing can be the most dangerous, since they are riding longer stages, with less practice, on trails that could easily warrant a downhill bike.

ALN found out the hard way just how touchy the dirt can be in Northstar

We got glimpse real fire from Loic Bruni for qualifying last time in Maribor but today would be that next level Super Bruni.
Loic Bruni isn't burdened by back and elbow protection.
Back plates are mandatory here at Leogang and that rule left more than a few riders scrambling for protection that meets the event s criteria of a rigid panel. Amazing how Jason Marsh of Santa Cruz Syndicate s Marsh Guards can pull double duty...
Arts and crafts won't cut it anymore.

If you've ever watched Pinkbike's Friday Fails, you've surely questioned the minimal levels of padding that some riders display. But what is the right amount of protection, is a tough question to answer. How much protection you choose to wear can vary too, depending on average trail speed, the difficulty of trails you intend to ride that day, or even the skill level of other riders who you are riding with.

Cross country racing/riding: What protective equipment do you wear?



General trail riding: What protective equipment do you wear?

If your full face helmet has a detachable chin bar, choose: light weight full face helmet.



Enduro racing/riding: What protective equipment do you wear?

If your full face helmet has a detachable chin bar, choose light weight full face helmet.



Shuttle or lift assist riding: What protective equipment do you wear?

If your full face helmet has a detachable chin bar, choose light weight full face helmet.



Downhill racing: What protective equipment do you wear?

If your full face helmet has a detachable chin bar, choose light weight full face helmet.



Dirt jumping/slopestyle: What protective equipment do you wear?

If your full face helmet has a detachable chin bar, choose light weight full face helmet.



The host builder and all around nicest guy on the hill Nico Vink.
When you're using motocross bikes to test jump trajectories, you may as well use the same type of helmet, as Nico Vink does.


21 Comments

  • 5 0
 When I lived in the Northeast I wore light knee pads, a half shell, and gloves. I moved to Nevada and wear knee/elbow pads, a 3/4 helmet (sometimes with the chinbar), and often hip pads and a light shoulder/back protector. The ground is so much rockier and the exposure so much more that I gear up a lot more.

Plus I'm getting old.
  • 7 0
 After this weekend’s event I stuff a knee pad in my chamois.
  • 1 0
 No doubt!
  • 1 0
 And at this point in my life, protection gear is cheaper/easier than dealing with injury, time away from work, dealing with questions from family/co-workers, etc. So as long as protection isn't super intrusive/hot, then I'm totally on board "overpadding".

With the current crop of lightweight full face helmets, and 3DO/equivalent pad materials, you can really be quite comfortable, and protected at the same time.

I'm lucky in some ways, I grew up riding dirt bikes (trail riding, not moto) and a full face feels totally normal to me while I'm out riding. And with that, some lightweight breathable elbow pads (Leatt Airflex), and a decent pair of knee pads (7IDP Sam Hill) I feel pretty prepared heading out and riding.
  • 1 0
 I love my knee pads and they have definitely saved my bacon more than a few times. But this one goes out to my elbow pads, I feel naked without you. So many times I’ve fallen hard on those things and they have definitely kept me out of the hospital. Think about it you’re elbows are much higher off the ground compared to your knees and plus they don’t have a knee cap to disperse the energy. I’ve definitely popped up more than once after in pure rejoice because I’m 90% way less hurt and now I can keep the flow going without rolling back to the trailhead with my tail between my legs
  • 1 0
 After 6 staples, and a surgical debridement, I wear those i7dip whatever the brand is ankle guards everywhere. Flat pedals for the win!
  • 1 0
 Also wear a wrist brace because of scaphoid fracture that will never completely heal.
  • 1 0
 scaphoids are so dumb.
  • 1 0
 Title of the article had me wondering if we were still talking about riding bikes here.
  • 1 0
 I'm XC through and through, I never wrap it. Especially when it comes to my head.
  • 1 0
 Well, after the race face article the other day...
  • 1 0
 Danger BaySmile I get scared, I wear more protection sometimesFrown . F it is the most usual thought.
  • 1 0
 For enduro I use gloves, half shell helmet (MIPS), knee pads.. and that is it.
  • 1 0
 Where’s the option for Levi’s?
  • 1 0
 "heavy duty knee/shin pads"
  • 1 0
 Naked with knee pads. Oh that was the race face
  • 1 0
 Neck brace. If you know, you know.
  • 1 0
 Can it really be called enduro if you don’t have goggles?
  • 1 0
 I prefer no gloves if I’m not going to fall that day.
  • 1 1
 Way to many people out here wearing gloves
  • 1 2
 I prefer naked with a beer helmet, but you know...laws.

