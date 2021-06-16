Poll: How Much Protection Do You Wear?

The bed surface of bike park trails can be unforgiving, bulletproof concrete.

Try riding this with both eyes closed. Eye protection isn't just there to stop a stick in the eye.

Loic Bruni isn't burdened by back and elbow protection. Arts and crafts won't cut it anymore.

General trail riding: What protective equipment do you wear? If your full face helmet has a detachable chin bar, choose: light weight full face helmet. half shell helmet

light duty full face helmet

gloves

glasses

goggles

light duty knee pads

light duty elbow pads

heavy duty knee pads

heavy duty elbow pads

chest/back protection

hips pads Responses: 539 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Enduro racing/riding: What protective equipment do you wear? If your full face helmet has a detachable chin bar, choose light weight full face helmet. half shell helmet

light weight full face helmet

standard full face helmet

gloves

glasses

goggles

light duty knee pads

light duty elbow pads

heavy duty knee/shin pads

heavy duty elbow pads

chest/back protection

hips pads

neck brace Responses: 434 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Shuttle or lift assist riding: What protective equipment do you wear? If your full face helmet has a detachable chin bar, choose light weight full face helmet. half shell helmet

light weight full face helmet

standard full face helmet

motocross approved full face helmet

gloves

glasses

goggles

light duty knee pads

light duty elbow pads

heavy duty knee/shin pads

heavy duty elbow pads

chest/back protection

hips pads

neck brace

ankle braces Responses: 408 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Downhill racing: What protective equipment do you wear? If your full face helmet has a detachable chin bar, choose light weight full face helmet. half shell helmet

light weight full face helmet

standard full face helmet

motocross approved full face helmet

gloves

glasses

goggles

light duty knee pads

light duty elbow pads

heavy duty knee/shin pads

heavy duty elbow pads

chest/back protection

hips pads

neck brace

ankle braces Responses: 232 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Dirt jumping/slopestyle: What protective equipment do you wear? If your full face helmet has a detachable chin bar, choose light weight full face helmet. half shell helmet

light weight full face helmet

standard full face helmet

gloves

glasses

goggles

light duty knee pads

light duty elbow pads

heavy duty knee/shin pads

heavy duty elbow pads

chest/back protection

hips pads

neck brace

ankle braces Responses: 182 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

When you're using motocross bikes to test jump trajectories, you may as well use the same type of helmet, as Nico Vink does.