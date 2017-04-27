Pinkbike Poll: If Racing Does Improve the Breed, Will You Trade up to 29-inch Wheels?

To be sure, 29-inch wheels are not going away on the World Cup Downhill circuit. Santa Cruz is in, Trek is following shortly, and Specialized won't want to be one-upped in a genre that it has invested so heavily in. There are others lined up to play and the 29er rumor mill is on fire. Plenty of support from suspension, wheel, and tire makers is available to race programs, and major players who are not yet present will be launching forks and wheel-goods later this season.
It takes a lot of time and money to bring a new wheel size to professional downhill racing. Tire and rim development is a given, but frame geometry and kinematics must be prototyped and thoroughly tested before teams will sign off on such a significant departure from the norm. With the top five racers often crossing the line on the same minute, nobody with a real shot at a podium finish would risk an unproven mount. The bottom line, however, is when heavy hitters like the Santa Cruz Syndicate show up to the World Cup with 29-inch wheels, they are not guessing.
Big wheel downhill bikes could fail miserably. Great ideas often do. But, if 29ers do start winning World Cup downhills, there can be no doubt that they will enter production shortly after. Understandably, unless you are contesting for points or podiums, your existing wheel size is probably more than enough to float your boat, but could you live with the knowledge that your technology is second rate?
So, today's question is:
42 Comments
What if, what as, would it, might be....
Btw are we timing our DH runs? Who cares if you are faster....
I personally don't like 29rs and I've ridden a few, they just don't compliment my riding and what I want out of mountainbiking, to just have fun, I found I made a lot more mistakes on them, missed my lines more and the feel too cumbersome, if anything I want to go back from 650b to 26" on my next bike, I just know it will be hard to source a decent 2nd hand 26" bike here in Oz when the time comes.
Guys let's be honest. I get it that some people don't like 29ers (I don't have one either) but let's just stick to this and don't try to invent lame excuses when most of us run super slack long travel bikes and go crazy about PRs and KOMs in Strava.
As for Sunday let the best rider win!
I wouldn't go 29DH because I don't race, and any big bike I'm on it's just having fun or goofing off with friends--for that I'll take the smaller wheel sizes to keep things playful. So I answered no.
Like, I've ridden 26" wheels for 10 years. So I have no compulsion to change. I just want to keep riding my bike.
As and when I come to buy a new bike, and something pops up at a good price and happens to be 29" then I'm not going to be all like "Ew no." I'll just buy it and see what it's like.
I ride a 26" V10 but I am not a racer just like to play in the woods, so I probably wouldn't buy one but I love that people are.
