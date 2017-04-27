PINKBIKE TECH

Pinkbike Poll: If Racing Does Improve the Breed, Will You Trade up to 29-inch Wheels?

Apr 28, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
Santa Cruz V10 29 Photo Santa Cruz Bicycles


To be sure, 29-inch wheels are not going away on the World Cup Downhill circuit. Santa Cruz is in, Trek is following shortly, and Specialized won't want to be one-upped in a genre that it has invested so heavily in. There are others lined up to play and the 29er rumor mill is on fire. Plenty of support from suspension, wheel, and tire makers is available to race programs, and major players who are not yet present will be launching forks and wheel-goods later this season.

It takes a lot of time and money to bring a new wheel size to professional downhill racing. Tire and rim development is a given, but frame geometry and kinematics must be prototyped and thoroughly tested before teams will sign off on such a significant departure from the norm. With the top five racers often crossing the line on the same minute, nobody with a real shot at a podium finish would risk an unproven mount. The bottom line, however, is when heavy hitters like the Santa Cruz Syndicate show up to the World Cup with 29-inch wheels, they are not guessing.
Big wheels need big tires - Santa Cruz have had a busy winter not only producing the V10 29er but pushing partners for new components to go with it.

Big wheel downhill bikes could fail miserably. Great ideas often do. But, if 29ers do start winning World Cup downhills, there can be no doubt that they will enter production shortly after. Understandably, unless you are contesting for points or podiums, your existing wheel size is probably more than enough to float your boat, but could you live with the knowledge that your technology is second rate?

So, today's question is:


If 29er downhill bikes dominate elite-level competition, will your next DH bike also be a 29er?




42 Comments

  • + 11
 If I was racing DH yes. Be stupid to ignore an advantage like that. I think DH is finally approaching a formula one level. What works for the top guys on race tracks alone won't work for 99% of riders, especially those who only want to ride park and trails. Imy XXL 27.5 V10 suits all my riding.
  • + 9
 This. I fully understand that WC racers want to try a 29er, but will it be more fun for the average rider? I am 37, and I sometime wish my 27.5 DH rig wouldn't go that fast. Love DH though!
  • + 2
 I think it really depends on rider size and style. For me 29er suit my riding style and size. For some guys they wont. Brendog made a very interesting point on wheel size in that if all riders are using the same the playing field is level. Maybe more regs are needed like F1 but I still don't think we are at that point yet.
  • + 2
 @fartymarty: I agree. I am 6ft 6, very neutral on a bike. A 29er would make me faster without a doubt. I don't think I'd enjoy hitting big jumps for the first time on it, trying my best to get it sideways and failing or maintaining a more fragile wheelset. It falls under the 'ethos, image and direction of the sport' debate. Lycra was undoubtedly faster, but we didn't want it as that's not mountain biking. Maybe it's time to have that discussion about wheel size and tracks. Let's be honest though, we are not amoungst the top 300 bike riders in the world, and have never been under pressure to deliver results on a track like a rider and team are.
  • + 3
 How are we even supposed to know if it's an advantage? People are so obsessed with parts and wheelsizes that they are forgetting about the most imporant factor: the rider.
  • + 2
 @tabletop84: Because when teams go testing, they don't invest large sums of money with sponsors developing a slower product with no potential.
  • + 0
 All I see is a marketing priming machine gone rogue... nothing is there yet... none race ridden and all kinda new products are ready to be shown to the public....
What if, what as, would it, might be....
Btw are we timing our DH runs? Who cares if you are faster....
  • + 1
 @thestigmk1: good point about formula 1, no matter how game one might be, even a very experienced driver couldn't push an f1 car fast enough to actually benefit from it, top gears Richard Hammond demonstrated that in one Tg episode.

I personally don't like 29rs and I've ridden a few, they just don't compliment my riding and what I want out of mountainbiking, to just have fun, I found I made a lot more mistakes on them, missed my lines more and the feel too cumbersome, if anything I want to go back from 650b to 26" on my next bike, I just know it will be hard to source a decent 2nd hand 26" bike here in Oz when the time comes.
  • + 1
 @fartymarty: True, but the two sports are incomparable (@ Brendog).
  • + 7
 I'm not racing anyone but my friends, I'm not interested in the fastest bike, I want the funnest bike. For me that means lively handling. In my experience, smaller wheels are more fun.
  • + 4
 Maybe too much being made of this before any racing has even been done? Minnar and Peaty are like the giants from Game of Thrones. I have stood shoulder to groin with both of 'em so I know that much for sure. From what's been said they are doing it because it's more comfortable for them which equals more raw speed so it makes sense .29DH bikes will not suit everyone often based on the stature of the rider alone so let us not start tooting on about 26 and even 27.5 becoming "second rate" aye
  • + 2
 I guess all people complaining about 29 wheels run full rigid or hardtails or even steep short travel full suspension bikes, am I right? Because big wheels make things much easier but extra slack and long travel bikes don't?

Guys let's be honest. I get it that some people don't like 29ers (I don't have one either) but let's just stick to this and don't try to invent lame excuses when most of us run super slack long travel bikes and go crazy about PRs and KOMs in Strava.

As for Sunday let the best rider win!
  • + 2
 I'm not at all against new 29DH steeds showing up, but there are so many factors that would go into this decision; depends on track, rider, do you even race, etc.
I wouldn't go 29DH because I don't race, and any big bike I'm on it's just having fun or goofing off with friends--for that I'll take the smaller wheel sizes to keep things playful. So I answered no.
  • + 1
 There are some sweet deals on 26 downhill bikes now, barely used ones. Those deals are only going to get sweeter, and if you're not racing, who cares. 26 is stronger and more fun. Factor in the price and it's a no brained for shuttle
  • + 1
 There isn't a "I'm not really bothered" option.

Like, I've ridden 26" wheels for 10 years. So I have no compulsion to change. I just want to keep riding my bike.

As and when I come to buy a new bike, and something pops up at a good price and happens to be 29" then I'm not going to be all like "Ew no." I'll just buy it and see what it's like.
  • + 1
 29er DHs like all 29ers can be used better if they correlate with frame sizing, like smaller frames using 27.5, and larger frames using 29er, so the bike will fit the rider better. but hell no would i be getting one. unless all large DH frames come in 29er.
  • + 4
 I'm not a racer, so goodfuntimes matter more than speed, 27.5 is fine.
  • + 1
 The arguments sound familiar to the original 26 vs 27.5 debate, and look how that turned out. Welcome to the #aintdead club 27.5 ')
  • + 1
 New to next year the championship will be split into two wheel size races and 'weirdo' class for those that CBA with wheel size BS.
  • + 0
 Love seeing a 29er v10 but when your buying your own bike or parts it has to be smaller wheels. More strength and durability. It'll be 10 years before most people can afford a strong durable 29er DH bike.
  • + 2
 Can we just forget about all this and go back to 26" PLEASE! We don't all race mountain bikes, you know.....
  • + 3
 I'll wait until the e-bike 29er downhill bike is available
  • + 1
 The world will change after first e-bike wins a WC
  • - 1
 I am behind the 29er thing if it is faster, because developing to gain more and more speed is a good thing as it requires investment and show the thoughts behind it. It doesn't matter to me if it was bigger wheels because of tamer tracks or small wheels and more travel because everyone as gone 'bender' style on the tracks - I just love seeing the development of bikes at the cutting edge.

I ride a 26" V10 but I am not a racer just like to play in the woods, so I probably wouldn't buy one but I love that people are.
  • + 1
 Go watch xc then
  • - 1
 I do believe it will improve racing and full on speed of the riders, I do ride 27.5 and a 29 trail bike and really on trails I prefer 29, would steep tech tracks not be hindered by 29 wheels, I think for the general market though 27.5 will be the way to go, for racing 75% of the time I'd say 29.
  • + 3
 i think wheel's size should be fit to riders height!
  • + 1
 The bike frame is always in the same place though.
  • + 2
 I would agree, I'm not very tall and I've had a go on 29" wheels. On the ups is was noticeably better but when it came to going down the bike just feel right, I felt very high and the wheels felt like they were bigger than me.It was still fast but it felt like i was riding a bike two sizes too big for me and as a result didn't feel comfortable pushing it. But when it comes to taller riders I can definitely see it working well.
  • + 1
 I´m looking forward to some proper DH tires for 29ers, other than that i´m not too interested.
  • + 2
 I have more fun and it takes me longer
  • + 1
 I'd like to see this question put towards people that don't race, that just ride for fun.
  • + 1
 I said I'm not interested as I'm not interested in buying a dh bike whatever the wheelsize
  • + 0
 I ride a 29er for enduro and it is great but jumping is its weakest point so for a bike that it is going to be used in the bike park mainly i can sacrifice some speed for fun
  • + 2
 I want to remind you all that basketball is not for midgets
  • + 2
 Unless you are Mugsy Bogues and one of the greatest players of all time.
  • + 1
 Back to square one once everyone is on 29's. Then what, 30's?
  • + 0
 Feels crazy having bought a brand new bike in 2014 and being already two wheel size behind...
  • + 1
 Marketing priming machine working on full speed last week....
  • + 1
 stoked to have just bought a new 27.5 demo.....
  • + 1
 all looks proportionate but the rear shock, looks tiny.
  • + 0
 would I fuck.

Post a Comment



