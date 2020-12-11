Poll: If You Were A Sports Marketing Manager...

Dec 11, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Isabeau Courdurier, Adrien Dailly and Chloe Gallean formed the Lapierre Zipp Collective last year.


We're just getting into racing rumours season with World Champion Reece Wilson announcing that he's officially re-signed with Trek Factory Racing, Danny Hart announcing he's parting ways with Madison Saracen, and IXS parting ways with the Commencal Muc-Off team, but you can bet that most 2021 contracts are a done deal by this time of the year. If you're an athlete without a contract at this time of the year, chances are you're scrambling to get a privateer set-up together.

If you're a bike brand, however, you've likely been planning and negotiating contracts for month now and have probably even figured out how to get your new signings on your bike and gear and planned a top secret press release and photo shoot.

Imagine you're the one sending out the contracts this year, who are the riders you're betting on to help your brand succeed and sell the most bikes in 2021? There are always going to be some budget restrictions, what compromises are you willing to make?


All about that introductory photoshoot.


Would you rather have an athlete that wins one race and then crashes out for the rest of the season or an athlete that will never win but be in the top 10 all season?



Keeping in mind you're trying to sell bikes here, would you rather sign 1 top-3 athlete, 3 top-30 athletes or 20 top-80 riders?



Which discipline of mountain biking do you think has the best return on investment?



Would you look at an athlete's social media following before offering them a contract?



Would you rather sign an up and comer for $20,000 a year for ten years or a seasoned rider for two years at $100,000 a year?



What's the most you think a professional mountain biker should be paid?



Which piece of gear do you think athletes are most picky about?



Which athlete would you most like to sign for 2021?



Which athlete do you think will get the most podiums in 2021?



Posted In:
Racing and Events Polls


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Nice try marketing managers, I'm not gonna do your work for you Wink

