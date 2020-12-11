Poll: If You Were A Sports Marketing Manager...

Isabeau Courdurier, Adrien Dailly and Chloe Gallean formed the Lapierre Zipp Collective last year.
We're just getting into racing rumours season with World Champion Reece Wilson announcing that he's officially re-signed with Trek Factory Racing, Danny Hart announcing he's parting ways with Madison Saracen, and IXS parting ways with the Commencal Muc-Off team, but you can bet that most 2021 contracts are a done deal by this time of the year. If you're an athlete without a contract at this time of the year, chances are you're scrambling to get a privateer set-up together.
If you're a bike brand, however, you've likely been planning and negotiating contracts for month now and have probably even figured out how to get your new signings on your bike and gear and planned a top secret press release and photo shoot.
Imagine you're the one sending out the contracts this year, who are the riders you're betting on to help your brand succeed and sell the most bikes in 2021? There are always going to be some budget restrictions, what compromises are you willing to make?
