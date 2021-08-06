Poll: Once and For All, How Much Should a Mountain Bike Weigh?

Andréane Lanthier Nadeau's coil-sprung race bike.

Enduro

How much should an enduro bike weigh? Rounded to one decimal place. Less than 30lb

30lb / 13.6kg

31lb / 14.1kg

32lb / 14.5kg

33lb / 15kg

34lb / 15.4kg

35lb / 15.9kg

36lb / 16.3kg

37lb / 16.8kg

38lb / 17.2kg

39lb / 17.7kg

40lb / 18.1kg

Greg Minnaar's V10 with all the trimmings.

Downhill

How much should a downhill bike weigh? Rounded to one decimal place. Less than 30lb

30lb / 13.6kg

31lb / 14.1kg

32lb / 14.5kg

33lb / 15kg

34lb / 15.4kg

35lb / 15.8kg

36lb / 16.3kg

37lb / 16.8kg

38lb / 17.2kg

39lb / 17.7kg

40lb / 18.1kg

I think this 14.5kg Salsa Blackthorn is a good example of how I would build a trail bike.

Trail

How much should a trail bike weigh? Rounded to one decimal place. Less than 25lb

25lb / 11.3kg

26lb / 11.8kg

27lb / 12.2kg

29lb / 13.2kg

28lb / 12.7kg

30lb / 13.6kg

31lb / 14.1kg

32lb / 14.5kg

33lb / 15kg

34lb / 15.4kg

35lb / 15.8kg

Jofre Cullell's Olympic race bike, including dropper post.

XC

How much should a XC bike weigh? Rounded to one decimal place. Less than 20lb

20lb / 9.1kg

21lb / 9.5kg

22lb / 10kg

23lb / 10.4kg

24lb / 10.9kg

25lb / 11.3kg

26lb / 11.8kg

27lb / 12.2kg

29lb / 13.2kg

28lb / 12.7kg

30lb / 13.6kg

Bikes have changed a lot in the last 5 years. Tthey're undoubtedly better, but also often heavier. So, how much should a bike weigh? And what constitutes being heavy, and what is considered lightweight? Well, it's time we all decided and finally drew a line in the sand which can act as a yardstick in the future.This isn'torbut rather how much should a new, middle-of-the-road and off the shelf bike tip the scales at in 2021?I've divided this into four sections, each with its own brief description. I've even included my own estimate of what I consider a fair example.Right then, let's settle this - where does the line lie between light and heavy? How mucha bike weigh?A bike that is meant to be ridden hard. This bike should be able to ride an EWS course one day and then a 5,000 ft day of climbing the next. I'm thinking thick tires, big brakes and a burly build. My estimate: 35lb / 15.9kg.A bike that is never intended to go uphill, but does that mean that weight doesn't matter? Inserts, downhill tires and maybe even a coil shock. My estimate: 37lb / 16.8kg.Maybe the hardest idea to nail down. For this experiment, a trail bike is 140mm of travel with Exo+ style tires and is designed to be ridden hard, if only not quite as hard as an enduro bike. My estimate: 32lb / 14.5kg.Gone are the days of 26" hardtails, so how much should an XC race bike weigh today? 29" wheels are almost universal and dropper posts aren't uncommon. My estimate: 24lb / 10.9kg