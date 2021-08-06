Poll: Once and For All, How Much Should a Mountain Bike Weigh?

Aug 6, 2021
by Henry Quinney  
Bikes have changed a lot in the last 5 years. Tthey're undoubtedly better, but also often heavier. So, how much should a bike weigh? And what constitutes being heavy, and what is considered lightweight? Well, it's time we all decided and finally drew a line in the sand which can act as a yardstick in the future.

This isn't How much does your bike weigh? or How little could a bike weigh? but rather how much should a new, middle-of-the-road and off the shelf bike tip the scales at in 2021?

I've divided this into four sections, each with its own brief description. I've even included my own estimate of what I consider a fair example.

Right then, let's settle this - where does the line lie between light and heavy? How much should a bike weigh?

Andréane Lanthier Nadeau's coil-sprung race bike.

Enduro
A bike that is meant to be ridden hard. This bike should be able to ride an EWS course one day and then a 5,000 ft day of climbing the next. I'm thinking thick tires, big brakes and a burly build. My estimate: 35lb / 15.9kg.

How much should an enduro bike weigh?

Rounded to one decimal place.



Greg Minnaar's V10 with all the trimmings.

Downhill
A bike that is never intended to go uphill, but does that mean that weight doesn't matter? Inserts, downhill tires and maybe even a coil shock. My estimate: 37lb / 16.8kg.

How much should a downhill bike weigh?

Rounded to one decimal place.



Tom Richards photo
I think this 14.5kg Salsa Blackthorn is a good example of how I would build a trail bike.

Trail
Maybe the hardest idea to nail down. For this experiment, a trail bike is 140mm of travel with Exo+ style tires and is designed to be ridden hard, if only not quite as hard as an enduro bike. My estimate: 32lb / 14.5kg.

How much should a trail bike weigh?

Rounded to one decimal place.



Jofre Cullell's Olympic race bike, including dropper post.

XC
Gone are the days of 26" hardtails, so how much should an XC race bike weigh today? 29" wheels are almost universal and dropper posts aren't uncommon. My estimate: 24lb / 10.9kg

How much should a XC bike weigh?

Rounded to one decimal place.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls Enduro Bikes Trail Bikes XC Bikes DH Bikes


8 Comments

  • 1 0
 The problem with these polls is it doesn’t account for size.
I’m 6’3 and my XL enduro bike weighing 33 pounds is pretty damn good .
That same weight on a medium is not so good.
  • 2 1
 I just put in my bike weights because obviously I am doing things correctly, and everyone else is doing them wrong
  • 1 0
 An XL bike has a completely different weight compared to an M, but still, just sit down and pedal.
  • 1 1
 I don’t F**king care. That should be the only option.
  • 1 1
 I shaved half a kilo of my enduro rig, and i think i preferred it heavier
  • 1 1
 Road bike 7kg
Xc +2kg =9kg
Trail +2kg=11kg
Enduro + 2kg=13kg
DH +2kg=15kg
  • 1 0
 About 10-11 Courics.
  • 1 2
 I came here for the comments

