Poll: Once and For All, How Much Should a Mountain Bike Weigh?

Bikes have changed a lot in the last 5 years. Tthey're undoubtedly better, but also often heavier. So, how much should a bike weigh? And what constitutes being heavy, and what is considered lightweight? Well, it's time we all decided and finally drew a line in the sand which can act as a yardstick in the future.
This isn't How much does your bike weigh?
or How little could a bike weigh?
but rather how much should a new, middle-of-the-road and off the shelf bike tip the scales at in 2021?
I've divided this into four sections, each with its own brief description. I've even included my own estimate of what I consider a fair example.
Right then, let's settle this - where does the line lie between light and heavy? How much should
a bike weigh?Enduro
A bike that is meant to be ridden hard. This bike should be able to ride an EWS course one day and then a 5,000 ft day of climbing the next. I'm thinking thick tires, big brakes and a burly build. My estimate: 35lb / 15.9kg.
Downhill
A bike that is never intended to go uphill, but does that mean that weight doesn't matter? Inserts, downhill tires and maybe even a coil shock. My estimate: 37lb / 16.8kg.
Trail
Maybe the hardest idea to nail down. For this experiment, a trail bike is 140mm of travel with Exo+ style tires and is designed to be ridden hard, if only not quite as hard as an enduro bike. My estimate: 32lb / 14.5kg.
XC
Gone are the days of 26" hardtails, so how much should an XC race bike weigh today? 29" wheels are almost universal and dropper posts aren't uncommon. My estimate: 24lb / 10.9kg
8 Comments
I’m 6’3 and my XL enduro bike weighing 33 pounds is pretty damn good .
That same weight on a medium is not so good.
Xc +2kg =9kg
Trail +2kg=11kg
Enduro + 2kg=13kg
DH +2kg=15kg
