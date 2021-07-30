Poll: Should Downhill Mountain Biking Be an Olympic Discipline?

A gold medal winner can often become a household name in their home country.

The Olympics is one of the biggest sporting events in the world. In preceding decades it's expanded its retinue of disciplines to include BMX, golf, handball and now what some might consider action sports - skateboarding and surfing. Is it only a matter of time before downhill is included? And, more to the point, is that what the fans even want?Inclusion in the Olympics could bring ever-heightening levels of exposure to a sport that often exists in the periphery. Suddenly, your favourite mountain bike rider might be boosted from relative obscurity to a national hero in their home country. Then there are the non-cycling industry sponsors that may well come into the fold. These out-of-industry sponsorship deals tend to be where some of the biggest cash injections can come into a sport.Of course, a proper downhill race needs mountainous terrain and a large elevation change. This would no doubt be a stumbling block but, then again, lots of potential venues don't have world-class surf spots or sailing venues. For instance Weymouth, which is around 200K outside of London, hosted events during the 2012 Olympics.Then there is the argument that niche sports don't always translate into the mainstream. Would we want to see a potentially overly sanitised course on a relatively small hill? Or nothing at all?