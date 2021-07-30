Poll: Should Downhill Mountain Biking Be an Olympic Discipline?

Jul 30, 2021
by Henry Quinney  
Mathias Flueckiger is always in the mix and tonight will be no different.

The Olympics is one of the biggest sporting events in the world. In preceding decades it's expanded its retinue of disciplines to include BMX, golf, handball and now what some might consider action sports - skateboarding and surfing. Is it only a matter of time before downhill is included? And, more to the point, is that what the fans even want?

Inclusion in the Olympics could bring ever-heightening levels of exposure to a sport that often exists in the periphery. Suddenly, your favourite mountain bike rider might be boosted from relative obscurity to a national hero in their home country. Then there are the non-cycling industry sponsors that may well come into the fold. These out-of-industry sponsorship deals tend to be where some of the biggest cash injections can come into a sport.

Thomas Pidcock performs at UCI XCO World Cup in Les Gets France on July 4th 2021
A gold medal winner can often become a household name in their home country.

Of course, a proper downhill race needs mountainous terrain and a large elevation change. This would no doubt be a stumbling block but, then again, lots of potential venues don't have world-class surf spots or sailing venues. For instance Weymouth, which is around 200K outside of London, hosted events during the 2012 Olympics.

Then there is the argument that niche sports don't always translate into the mainstream. Would we want to see a potentially overly sanitised course on a relatively small hill? Or nothing at all?

Should downhill be an Olympic sport?



Why shouldn't it be included?

Check all that apply.



How do you feel about sports like skateboarding and surfing being included?



How do you feel about XC being included?



81 Comments

  • 35 1
 Talk about surveying a biased interest group…
  • 7 0
 .. with extremely biased questions.

"Select one of the following reasons why including downhill in the Olympics is an absolutely awful idea that no rational person could ever support because its SO stupid"
  • 3 0
 To join the rest of global media, PB only needs to release a new article in a few days with the headline, "Global poll shows overwhelming support for..."
  • 7 1
 For the record, I'm one of the people who isn't so sure that having DH at the Olympics would be all that good for the fans. But being an Olympic sport would mean more national support for athletes, which I'd love to see.
  • 6 0
 The Olympics need to fade away, too much systemic corruption and politics involved now to be really meaningful.
  • 2 1
 @brianpark: I feel like once xc is in it makes sense to have the dh. Gives the sport validation in that it compares well to the different disciplines of skiing in the winter Olympics.
  • 3 0
 @brianpark: Would it?
inews.co.uk/sport/olympics/bethany-shriever-bmx-gold-medal-tokyo-2020-olympics-crowdfunding-uk-sport-1128218
  • 1 0
 @commental: in many countries yes.
  • 25 0
 The Olympics have gone from being a showcase of the best athletes in the world to being an economic clusterfuck that's propped up by autocratic regimes and global corporations looking for ad spots, that also kinda has some sports mixed in on the side. So obviously downhill racing should go all in on the Olympics.
  • 15 2
 DH is perfect for an Olympic event: It is basically the biking equivalent of an Alpine DH ski race. It's exciting, has a well-defined course that can be managed for spectators and TV, and unlike many of the events these days doesn't have a subjective definition of who wins. It's one of the oldest possible types of events: Start here, finish there, fastest person wins. I don't get why it isn't in.
  • 3 1
 Because mountains. The only way to include it would be in the Winter Olympics.
  • 3 0
 @jaame: not really, you know how far outside the host cities some venues are? For instance there’s be plenty of rad mountains for a course outside Tokyo.
  • 1 0
 @hi-dr-nick: Like Arai Japan, and not too far from Tokyo. Could have been the perfect place to debut DH for the Olympics. For some reason the UCI always puts DH on the back burner.
  • 2 0
 For Paris 2024 surfing is going to be held at Tehupo'o. In Tahiti. I'd say that opens the door to hold an Olympic DH race on the Les Gets track!
  • 1 0
 @jaame: Part if me thinks of L.A. and Paris upcoming wheee do you do it? Big bear hasn’t had a legit WC DH course I a long time. I don’t remember many mtns around Paris. So how far do you go? But then I have heard surfing will be Tahiti so there the idea distance is not really an issue.
  • 1 0
 @hi-dr-nick: Apparently The Paris games are holding the surfing in Tahiti. Pretty local.
www.bbc.co.uk/sport/olympics/50760437
  • 1 0
 @hi-dr-nick: Exactly! Quite often the ski-ing events are many hours away from the host city - if there's a will, there's a way.
  • 11 2
 The olympics is nationalist garbage run by some of the most corrupt organizations in the world pitting athletes with scarce opportunities against one another for the enrichment of tv/streaming media rights holders. Other than that, sure!
  • 10 0
 If you think the UCI are a bunch of killjoys with heavy-handed rules and regulations, just wait until you meet their good friend the IOC. Nope. No thanks.
  • 4 0
 right...the UCI are amateurs compared to IOC and FIFA.
  • 9 0
 F the Olympics. It grown out of proportion. Biggest commercial ever made. Poluting, using money like the world was about to end next month. Well it just may end soon...
  • 5 0
 You have a couple main issues I see. It limits where olympics can be held. Many venues that have hosted the Olympics simply don't have the terrain anywhere nearby for a dh race. The other would be national representation; dh is dominated by a handful of nations so the starting list would be strange with people that are effectively amateurs up against the worlds best.
  • 8 0
 The Paris Olympics is hosting surfing in Tahiti, so I guess something similar could be done for DH.
  • 1 2
 Nonsense
  • 1 0
 Every Olympics, the same question comes forward about downhill inclusion. The argument about "lack of suitable terrain" kinda goes out the window when you consider that surfing is now an Olympic sport, which also limits the location. I think we all remember Canberra world championships track on what could barely be called a hill, but it was still a proper track and an interesting race to watch.
  • 3 1
 @jamin589: Or you'll get a seaotter type course and people will race on trail bikes.
  • 2 1
 @jamin589: So if Amsterdam were to get the Olympics, the Dutch would have to colonize somewhere like Austria by the opening ceremony, is that the suggestion?
  • 1 0
 As to your point about representation. The representation in XC is largely similar. European's are the dominating faction with some strong elements elsewhere like US, Australia, Brazil etc. Same with DH and XC still holds a great race with good representation at the olympics. Guys from Namibia and Israel in the XC race weren't lapped and still finished. While they may not be top WC talent they still held their own - you can find talent everywhere. If anything it would increase exposure and get more people from countries that arent DH hotbeds into the sport.
  • 2 0
 Some venues are so far outside the host city, that’s not a real argument.
  • 2 0
 Having satellite venues that are hours away from the main venue is nothing new... it's been that way for decades. Some Olympic athletes may never even step foot inside the same host city, let alone the Olympic Village.
  • 1 0
 @obsi: How is Paris going to run a surfing competition in 2024?
  • 1 0
 @thelibatteryguy: on the 12th wave of covid?
  • 4 0
 The olympics should be the pinnacle of the sport in question, the ultimate prize.

For various sports currently included, it isn’t. Football, tennis spring immediately to mind. If this would be the ultimate prize for DH, include it, if it isn’t, don’t bother.
  • 6 1
 They could build a awesome Olympic downhill track in the Netherlands tho...
  • 2 0
 My main concern would be the Olympics changing the format and that change extending to the World Cups. Basically, worried the Olympic committee would dictate how the sport is ran outside the Olympics. The UCI XC races aren't called XCO now for no reason.
  • 2 1
 f*ck THE IOC. They f*cking ruined XC. I hope they keep their grubby mits of DH and Enduro. Pre '98 xc races were rad. But then the IOC came along and thought, how can we market this to an audience that last was on a bike when they were 9? Lap length came down, man made features were introduced everywhere, big climbs were removed, actual descents taken out. Go look at the NORBA races from back in the day. Races on trails that you would actually want to go out and ride. Not some bizzaro landscaped minigolf racetrack.

Every change made to the courses was purely to drive cash flow. And with the olympics being the pinnacle of the sport all other races started to follow that format. So again, f*ck YOU IOC. Go eat shit, don't ruin another sport that I love.
  • 1 0
 Sorry, but having old school monster lap length NORBA races sucked...even from a racers perspective. When you're halfway out on a 10 mile loop, there's zero fans, it's so whisper quiet you can't even hear the PA system echoing, and you cannot see any competitor in front or behind, it's quite demoralizing as a racer.

As for the death of natural singletrack racing and introduction to all these wide, manscaped "trails", I will agree with that. There are some more tech features in the sense of rock rolls or drops, but the bikes are way more capable today, which offset it.
  • 1 0
 @Jamminator: I guess thats personal, I loved it. Raced xc in various forms from 95-02 and the change from 2-3 big laps to 7-10 short crit style laps killed it for me. I could just go race cyclecross at that point.
  • 2 0
 @Deep-Friar: For me lap length didn't matter all that much, it was the two big changes with race duration and neutral support that really altered the sport. Somehow XC went from 2.5 hour races to 90 minute races, and self-support got tossed out the window. It basically turned XC into a shootout instead of a race of attrition.
  • 1 0
 @Jamminator: Fully agree. That also really separates the privateer from the factory riders. I never had a grip of wheels sitting trackside. Was lucky enough to have mom and dad at the races throwing food and water at me.
  • 2 1
 I don't think more should be added to the Olympics, I think they should start taking a lot away. I caught the Best Trick-Street for skateboarding. There's no way in hell that should be an Olympic event, but I feel the same way about lots of other Olympic events.
  • 1 0
 I think there should be a cycling combined event where individual riders combine the times of the following events:
Flying 3km track
XC track time trial
Hill climb time trial up access road to DH
DH track
Individual time trial
pump track (no chain)


Winner has the lowest cumulative time, events must all be done in two consecutive days. Each event should take around 5 -15 minutes racers must do events in listed order. If you lose momentum in pump track you must run course carrying bike, any size wheels is acceptable for any event.
  • 1 1
 The olympics are considered by a lot of traditional world participated sports as the pinnacle of competition, so why not? Some of those sports are losing their appeal and the IOC needs to bring the olympics to as many people as possible to stay viable and current. I think its great for all sports on that level to have as many sports and people represented for those that want to compete
  • 5 0
 Ramps, lots of ramps.
  • 1 0
 Especially if it rains.
  • 1 0
 We should be discussing why is 3 on 3 basketball in the Olympic’s….your already watching the best the world has to offer with just normal basketball. 3 on 3 was hard to watch for more than a couple mins
  • 3 0
 The more timed or scored sports the better, replace the judged sports. The skateboard format was a travesty.
  • 5 2
 Unicycle should be an Olympic sport.
  • 5 2
 Better DH than golf or table tennis
  • 3 0
 I’d be up for chilli eating.
  • 3 0
 Prefer not to already enough people biking surfing climbing and such.
  • 1 0
 The olympics further calibration for the new era. How is equestrian is still a thing? Let's at least do sports where at least a human is judged on their performance.
  • 2 0
 Last thing the Olympics need is yet another rich people sport where 10 nations or less can reasonably be competitive
  • 1 0
 just thinking on the requirement of a mountain and the parallels to ocean for surfing. How is Paris (2024 site) going to run a surfing competition?
  • 1 0
 Yes to olympic DH. It's a timed event so no subjectiveness, you need to be fit and very skilled. Definitely should be an olympic event. DH skiing is!
  • 2 0
 So we're not gonna mention ENDURO??
  • 3 1
 Enduro is newer and a whole lot harder to organize given the size and scope of courses. DH would be the natural addition for mtb in the olympics given its relative ease of only having 1 course. But enduro should put feelers out for inclusion at some point. Dislike of the Olympic establishment and corruption aside, it is hands down the biggest international sporting event for multiple sports so the visibility would be good.
  • 3 1
 They couldn't cope with Olympic anti doping procedures
  • 2 0
 @Bobadeebob: not everyone accidentally drank his mate’s accidentally tainted water.
  • 1 0
 YES.

And just imagine what it'd do for ratings!? I don't understand why it isn't already.
  • 1 0
 Ratings? It will never make primetime spots. The western nations are too busy ramming gymnastics and swimming down viewers throats. These sports are perfect for TV... It's not one and done, these athletes get like a dozen different medal chances in a dozen different events, so the media can build up the hype train and create storied heroes.
  • 1 0
 Also major inequality in equipment. Closer to mx than xc in equipment cost for top riders vs bottom.
  • 1 0
 I disagree, bike is majority of cost and you can be competitive on a heavy (inexpensive) DH bike, where with XC you essentially have to use a high end/light weight bike to be competitive.
  • 1 0
 Closest mountain range to Paris for the 2024 Olympics is 500 miles away. Not practical for other cities as well.
  • 1 0
 Wait until you learn where surfing will take place
  • 3 1
 Olympics arent relevant anymore.
  • 1 0
 If it was on Peacock, it wouldn't matter because I wouldn't be able to watch it.
  • 1 0
 Yeah sure because the Olympics have such a proven track record of contributing rather than detracting from sports.
  • 1 0
 does someone even watch Olympics? it is 2021 nobody ives a s* about Olympics at all
  • 1 0
 I believe in equality of outcomes so racing in general should be banned so everyone gets to be a winner
  • 2 0
 No.
  • 1 1
 XC is whack but it makes sense that they would select that to feed to the masses of NPCs
  • 1 0
 @Henry it’s not less world cups, it’s fewer.
  • 1 0
 I would rather watch DH then XC by like ALOT
  • 1 0
 Isn't the BMX racing a combination of road cycling and downhill now?
  • 2 1
 I just think they need to actually ban Russia. Olympics is so soft
  • 1 0
 Anything to get more high level dh races tbh...
  • 1 0
 Where is the couldn't care less option.
  • 1 0
 Hot take: divest from the Olympics entirely across all sports.
  • 1 0
 Curler sweepers might be really good at trail maintenance.
  • 1 0
 MVDP does not approve

Post a Comment



