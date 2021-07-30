Poll: Should Downhill Mountain Biking Be an Olympic Discipline?

The Olympics is one of the biggest sporting events in the world. In preceding decades it's expanded its retinue of disciplines to include BMX, golf, handball and now what some might consider action sports - skateboarding and surfing. Is it only a matter of time before downhill is included? And, more to the point, is that what the fans even want?
Inclusion in the Olympics could bring ever-heightening levels of exposure to a sport that often exists in the periphery. Suddenly, your favourite mountain bike rider might be boosted from relative obscurity to a national hero in their home country. Then there are the non-cycling industry sponsors that may well come into the fold. These out-of-industry sponsorship deals tend to be where some of the biggest cash injections can come into a sport.
Of course, a proper downhill race needs mountainous terrain and a large elevation change. This would no doubt be a stumbling block but, then again, lots of potential venues don't have world-class surf spots or sailing venues. For instance Weymouth, which is around 200K outside of London, hosted events during the 2012 Olympics.
Then there is the argument that niche sports don't always translate into the mainstream. Would we want to see a potentially overly sanitised course on a relatively small hill? Or nothing at all?
"Select one of the following reasons why including downhill in the Olympics is an absolutely awful idea that no rational person could ever support because its SO stupid"
For various sports currently included, it isn’t. Football, tennis spring immediately to mind. If this would be the ultimate prize for DH, include it, if it isn’t, don’t bother.
Every change made to the courses was purely to drive cash flow. And with the olympics being the pinnacle of the sport all other races started to follow that format. So again, f*ck YOU IOC. Go eat shit, don't ruin another sport that I love.
As for the death of natural singletrack racing and introduction to all these wide, manscaped "trails", I will agree with that. There are some more tech features in the sense of rock rolls or drops, but the bikes are way more capable today, which offset it.
Flying 3km track
XC track time trial
Hill climb time trial up access road to DH
DH track
Individual time trial
pump track (no chain)
Winner has the lowest cumulative time, events must all be done in two consecutive days. Each event should take around 5 -15 minutes racers must do events in listed order. If you lose momentum in pump track you must run course carrying bike, any size wheels is acceptable for any event.
And just imagine what it'd do for ratings!? I don't understand why it isn't already.
