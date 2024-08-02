Powered by Outside

Pinkbike Poll: Should Downhill Bikes Have More Than 200 Millimeters of Travel?

Aug 2, 2024
by Seb Stott  
photo

Downhill bikes have transformed over the years. Wheel sizes have changed more than once, geometry has stretched; materials have evolved, and suspension technology has become more refined and complex. But one thing has remained the same: most downhill bikes have 200 millimeters of suspension travel.

Perhaps it's time to rethink that.

Commencal Supreme V5 Review. Photos by Tom Richards.

Of course, not every bike has exactly 200 mm at both ends The Commencal Supreme V5 has 220 mm at the rear, and according to Henry and Matt's review, is all the better for it. They say it offers "ultimate tracking and grip" with plenty of bottom-out resistance. The six-bar suspension, high pivot and frame flex may contribute to that, but the extra travel surely helps.

But increasing rear-wheel travel may have a limited benefit while forks are stuck at 200 mm. You've probably noticed that trail and enduro bikes usually have more fork travel than rear-wheel travel. This is because when it comes to absorbing bumps, cushioning landings and preserving the frame's geometry, it's the vertical component of the travel that matters - or the movement that's perpendicular to the ground.

When a fork is angled parallel to the head angle (around 63 degrees), there's only 178 mm of vertical travel from a 200 mm fork. Rear travel is measured vertically, so a downhill bike with 200 mm front and rear already has mismatched vertical travel. This means that as the suspension compresses, the rear of the mainframe will drop more than the front, making the bike slacker. Increasing the rear wheel travel only increases this imbalance.

DH Fork Head to Head Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
Most downhill forks have one thing in common: they max out at 200 mm travel.

So, to keep things balanced and reap the benefits of more rear travel, we need longer-travel forks, but right now few exist. Why not?

You might imagine that now that we've gone to 29" front wheels, there would simply be too much leverage over the crown with any more travel. But some single-crown forks have axle-to-crown lengths comparable to 200 mm downhill forks with just one crown. Also, many downhill forks are run with the crowns set to deliberately increase the fork length above the minimum required to accommodate 200 mm travel, purely for geometry reasons. So in many cases, it would be possible to increase travel without affecting the fork length or bike geometry at all.

It's also worth remembering that many downhill forks are travel-adjustable up to 200 mm of travel. They can be run with less, but few racers choose to do so. If they are all running their forks at max travel, might some benefit from more travel? It's like if every rider on a particular fork was running the rebound damping fully open, you might conjecture that some of them would benefit from running it faster still.

On the Downtime Podcast in 2020 (26:45), Troy Brosnan said that when he first tested a 29er DH bike he had to run a 190 mm fork to make it fit him. And it sounds like that was a significant compromise: "You're giving up 10 mm of travel which these days you need", says Troy. "We're going so fast, any bit of extra travel is welcomed."

So if going down in travel is worse, could going up be better?

The Boostmonster
This much travel with this much wheelbase was probably not optimal.

One counter-argument might be that longer-travel downhill bikes have been tried in the past, but most converged on 200 mm. Even the Santa Cruz V10, which was named after its 10 inches (250 mm) of travel now has nearer 8" (208 mm). But back in the day wheelbases were shorter, head angles were steeper and suspension technology was less sophisticated, which meant that excessive suspension travel made the bike more pitchy and unstable. With modern geometry, kinematics and dampers, current bikes could accommodate more travel without riding like a seesaw. This is particularly true if combined with electronic or remote-controlled suspension.

Besides, in recent years speeds have got higher and hits have got bigger, so the upsides of more travel could be greater than ever.

photo
In downhill, 200 mm / 8" used to be the standard for brake rotors too, but now 220+ mm rotors are commonplace.

It seems to me that the 200 mm travel standard is simply too much of a round number. We've been stuck with an arbitrary amount for no reason except numerical neatness. I'm not saying we should go back to 300 mm travel forks, but a downhill bike with, say, 220 mm front and rear might just offer an advantage without forcing many compromises. It's like how 200 / 203 mm rotors were the limit for a long time, then suddenly half the field switched to 220 mm or bigger.

But what do I know?

Needless to say, as someone who hasn't raced downhill for years (and only made up the numbers then), I'm just speculating. But two of my colleagues have raced at the top level and they were more receptive than I expected. "I’ve wanted to try more travel for a while," said Ben Cathro. Matt Beer added, "I think it has legs. Jumps and speeds are only getting higher and bigger."

What do you think?


Should downhill bikes have more than 200 mm travel front and rear?



How many millimeters of rear travel would your ideal downhill bike have?



When's the last time you rode a downhill bike?



38 Comments
  • 39 1
 Downhill bikes should have water bottles
  • 3 0
 rode with waterbottle strapped to mine 2 weeks in morzine, no more backpack.
  • 4 0
 New Fury has bottle mounts that fit a medium bottle under the top tube
  • 2 0
 and dropper routing
  • 1 0
 and 0mm of travel at each end.
  • 9 0
 Best explanation for ~200mm forks is from Vorsprung's Tuesday Tune. Steve makes the case that 200mm is around the length where people are strong enough to hold on at bottom out when running a spring rate that doesn't feel too soft at the top and middle.


Maybe that also helps explain longer travel at the back as most have stronger legs than arms.
  • 10 2
 For me this is a bit like asking “should formula 1 cars have more downforce” or “could the ailerons on an f22 be more flappy”
  • 11 0
 Well... should they be more flappy?
  • 2 2
 It's more like asking if we should have 32" front wheels as an option (we should)
  • 4 0
 @TEAM-ROBOT: I can’t think why they shouldn’t be completely flappy
  • 1 0
 @motdrawde: It's perfect, don't change anything. www.youtube.com/watch?v=opE6u6Fj5Wo
  • 7 0
 I’m more annoyed by the prices, then lack of travel on enduro/dh bikes in the last couple of years.
  • 3 0
 No reason to not have over 203mm as an option. Intend has a 215mm 29er fork, BOS has a 220mm 27.5. The old Manitou Dorado could be modified by Rulezman to 210mm.

It's weird to me that I have 215 rear and 203 front (2021 supreme and dorado 37mm) when other non dh bikes have 0mm to 20mm extra suspension in the front
  • 3 0
 Well there is a reason actually. Bike manufacturers follow a standard stack height based on the lower crown. With a standard fork the one thing to consider is bushing overlap. The greater the distance, the better the fork will operate. Inverted forks allow for a greater bushing overlap naturally as the inner tubes real estate isn't taken up by the triple clamps. This is why motocross bikes use an inverted style fork. You reference two inverted style forks, as well as a 27.5 fork which doesn't require as much clearance from the axle to underside of the lower crown. Obviously this could be altered, however this would require industry collaboration. Given that there really isn't a financial gain to do this, there really isn't any point. On that note, more travel can also make the bike more cumbersome. As a rider who has been on DH bikes for over 20 years, I feel the 200 mark for the fork is the sweet spot, and for the rear anywhere from 200-215 is perfect. This is obviously my opinion based off my riding style though, so I'm certain that some might disagree.
  • 3 0
 We run 25+ rear and 18-24 front on race trucks in desert..rear is usually a fair bit more and we strap it...rear always sees the hits and weight from is your blind man's stick making stuff...doesn't need as much travel just needs to be balanced with damping....

I say 220-230 rear 200-210 front and be done with it...
  • 1 0
 ~36" rear from a prerunner to a trophy truck. Class 1s/10s are limited to 20-24", with about the same up front, because of rear CV angle.
  • 7 0
 More is gooder
  • 1 0
 Less is gooderest?
  • 2 0
 There is going to be a cam-over at some point. Production MX bikes gained 12” of rear travel around 1978. In 2024 nothing is way different from that, though the capability is surely there. For now I think ~200mm has balanced gains v. losses.
  • 1 1
 Af for travel, we have forks around 200-210 on the market? Why would rear of the bike have substantially more that the front? Compared to trail bikes, where typically front have mo travel.

Also people tend to have longer legs then arms, so more space to articulate
  • 2 0
 One issue is more travel may require a higher bottom bracket to avoid hitting stuff with bottom out. It is certainly worth trying out and experimenting though.
  • 1 1
 I don't think it's the worst poll ever. It's valid. I've got a 29er enduro bike that's long and slack as f*ck, has 160 at the back and 180 at the front and I use it for everything. in fact, it's why I sold me DH bike. So, what would tempt me to buy another DH bike? Something that was radically "more" DH I guess.

It was only about 5 years ago that none of us thought 29" would take over, now none of would consider a 27.5" DH bike for competition. So what's next?
  • 2 0
 More suspension will mute feedback? I am running 190/190mm and I like it. But I don’t do crazy things. For my usage the industry would recommend me 170mm.
  • 2 0
 Another question:
Do you miss having a dh bike?
Would you like to have a dh bike?
Is a dh bike unnecessary for you?
Bigtime
Yes
No
  • 1 0
 not vertical but more rearward travel please, I've over 50mm and feels loads better. Huck to flat 200 is fine front n rear unless your cliff hucking again for the 300mm boys.
  • 1 0
 Asking the question like no manufacturer will have tested this to see if it’s faster already and come to the conclusion it isn’t?
  • 3 0
 Do we need it? No. Would it be a hoot? Yes
  • 2 0
 Don't know. Ask the pros.
  • 1 0
 I’d like to think the big bike companies have done a little bit of experimenting with a lot of different travel lengths…
  • 3 0
 Hell yeah give me 500mm
  • 1 0
 Should back tires be 2.35 or 2.5?
  • 1 0
 I was hoping to see a picture of josh benders bike
  • 2 0
 BOOSTMASTER
  • 1 0
 Hear me out... More travel but 14" wheels.
  • 1 0
 I think Jordan has the right idea. Boostmonster for life!
  • 1 0
 If anyone has any leads on a Karpiel... I have cash
  • 1 2
 I have no doubt that Bruni would be faster on a 260mm fork, I'm guessing his rear travel is like 220
  • 7 9
 Worst poll ever!







