Poll: To Drop or Not to Drop? - Albstadt World Cup XC 2019

Mathias Flückiger rode a dropper to victory. Was it a tool that made a real difference?

Mathias Flückiger

Mathias Flückiger's has a dropper post somewhere under all that. Was that the key factor in staying ahead in the mud?

Mathieu Van Der Poel

Mathieu Van Der Poel, second place on Sunday, runs a regular post.

Jordan Sarrou

Dropper lever on Sarrau's BMC. Although it may look like a standard post, Jordan Sarrou's BMC has a dropper that is fully stealth, integrated in the frame. Third place finish for him.

Would a dropper have helped Nino?

Kate Courtney

Kate Courtney had an amazing race even with a crash. Would things have been different had she not run a dropper?

Sunday's fastest woman, Kate Courtney, is said to always ride the dropper on both hardtail and softtail. The AXS reverb of Kate Courtney. Not a ton of drop, but it certainly must of helped in the slick stuff.

Jolanda Neff

Jolanda Neff took advantage of the dropper when things got steep or slick.

Jolanda Neff rode a dropper. Neff typically prefers a dual suspension bike, but the course in Albstadt didn't necessitate one. Will she take the weight penalty on a dual suspension rig at future rounds?

Yana Belomoina

Third place finisher, Yana Belomoina, has a standard seat post on her American Eagle.

Will we see a day when all XC World Cup racers run dropper posts on their bikes? Yes

No, they don't need them on their full suspension bikes, just hardtails

No, it will depend what World Cup course they are racing

No, they add too much weight

No, they aren't predictable enough

No, they aren't necessary for XC

No, other (specify in the comments!) Responses: 167 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

In a world where power to weight ratios reign supreme, and on a course that favored the hardtail, we try to deduce whether or not the dropper made a difference. With conditions that varied from slick for the women's race and downright treacherous for the men, could having a little extra wiggle room to manoeuvre the bike make or break a race? Four out of the six ran a dropper post indicating that maybe it did.Could the dropper become commonplace on the more technical XC World Cup Courses? We will let you discuss. In the meantime, let's take a look at the top three bikes in men's and women's elite racing in Albstadt to see who was running a dropper post.