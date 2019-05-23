Poll: To Drop or Not to Drop? - Albstadt World Cup XC 2019

In a world where power to weight ratios reign supreme, and on a course that favored the hardtail, we try to deduce whether or not the dropper made a difference. With conditions that varied from slick for the women's race and downright treacherous for the men, could having a little extra wiggle room to manoeuvre the bike make or break a race? Four out of the six ran a dropper post indicating that maybe it did.
Could the dropper become commonplace on the more technical XC World Cup Courses? We will let you discuss. In the meantime, let's take a look at the top three bikes in men's and women's elite racing in Albstadt to see who was running a dropper post.Mathias FlückigerMathieu Van Der PoelJordan SarrouKate CourtneyJolanda NeffYana Belomoina
5 Comments
Post a Comment