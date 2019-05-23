PINKBIKE TECH

Poll: To Drop or Not to Drop? - Albstadt World Cup XC 2019

May 23, 2019
by Matthew DeLorme  
Mathias Flückiger rode a dropper to victory. Was it a tool that made a real difference?

In a world where power to weight ratios reign supreme, and on a course that favored the hardtail, we try to deduce whether or not the dropper made a difference. With conditions that varied from slick for the women's race and downright treacherous for the men, could having a little extra wiggle room to manoeuvre the bike make or break a race? Four out of the six ran a dropper post indicating that maybe it did.

Could the dropper become commonplace on the more technical XC World Cup Courses? We will let you discuss. In the meantime, let's take a look at the top three bikes in men's and women's elite racing in Albstadt to see who was running a dropper post.

Mathias Flückiger

Mathias Flückiger's has a dropper post somewhere under all that. Was that the key factor in staying ahead in the mud?

Mathieu Van Der Poel

Mathieu Van Der Poel, second place on Sunday, runs a regular post.

Jordan Sarrou

Dropper lever on Sarrau's BMC.
Although it may look like a standard post, Jordan Sarrou's BMC has a dropper that is fully stealth, integrated in the frame. Third place finish for him.

Would a dropper have helped Nino?

Kate Courtney

Kate Courtney had an amazing race even with a crash. Would things have been different had she not run a dropper?

Sunday's fastest woman, Kate Courtney, is said to always ride the dropper on both hardtail and softtail.
The AXS reverb of Kate Courtney. Not a ton of drop, but it certainly must of helped in the slick stuff.

Jolanda Neff

Jolanda Neff took advantage of the dropper when things got steep or slick.

Jolanda Neff rode a dropper. Neff typically prefers a dual suspension bike, but the course in Albstadt didn't necessitate one. Will she take the weight penalty on a dual suspension rig at future rounds?

Yana Belomoina

Third place finisher, Yana Belomoina, has a standard seat post on her American Eagle.

Will we see a day when all XC World Cup racers run dropper posts on their bikes?



  • + 2
 I just raced a mad XC race on a 170mm Enduro bike...wearing Vans. The XC racers without droppers flew past me on the flats, but on the downhill they were toast. Having that seat way up in the air and bombing a rock garden is a recipe for OTB. Props to the ones who do it though.
  • + 1
 Oh from the title I thought it was going asking if we want to drop Albstadt as a course, and considering what they have done to it, I was gonna vote yes. If anything that mud on wood recipe made it more dangerous. If courses get more dumbed down we will soon just need drop bars and thin tyres...
  • + 1
 Am I the only one who saw the headline and thought this was a poll on whether they should drop the Albstadt course from the WC circuit???
  • + 1
 I'm still surprised that that droppers aren't used all the time because I need mine when I ride xc
  • + 1
 Hopefully all the courses necessitate dropper and aren't gravel walking paths....

