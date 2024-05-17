Poll: Welcome to Poll Land - Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024

Photo Dario DiGiulio

What's your favourite content from a World Cup weekend? You must be logged in to take this poll. POV Track Previews

Inside the Tape video with Ben Cathro

Bike Checks

Tech Randoms

Playing Pinkbike's Downhill Fantasy League

Watching the live broadcast

Checking the results

Photo Epics

Watching the official highlights video

Watching WynTV

Individual team recap videos

Complaining in the Pinkbike comments

Reading the Things We Learned article

Corners for Dough

Story of the Race video with Ben Cathro

Other Responses: 589 Faves: 0 Comments: 2

Who will win the Elite Men's Semi Finals race? You must be logged in to take this poll. A rider ranked outside the top 20

Kye A'Hern

Dylan Maples

Rémi Thirion

Reece Wilson

Remy Meier-Smith

Amaury Pierron

Jordan Williams

Ronan Dunne

Danny Hart

Matt Walker

Loris Vergier

Andreas Kolb

Greg Williamson

Benoit Coulanges

Dakotah Norton

Luca Shaw

Finn Iles

Troy Brosnan

Loic Bruni Responses: 501 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Who will win the Elite Women's Semi-Finals race? You must be logged in to take this poll. Frida Ronning

Gracey Hemstreet

Sian A'Hern

Louise Ferguson

Lisa Baumann

Veronika Widmann

Monika Hrastnik

Mille Johnset

Phoebe Gale

Mikayla Parton

Anna Newkirk

Marine Cabirou

Gloria Scarsi

Camille Balanche

Tahnee Seagrave

Nina Hoffmann

Vali Höll Responses: 426 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

What do you think the best Polish invention is? You must be logged in to take this poll. Pinkbike

Walkie-Talkie

Esperanto

Kerosene Lamp

Railway Signal Device

Telectroscope

The Mighty Paper Clip

Electric-Powered Submarine

Vote-Counting Machine

Cotton Swabs

Bulletproof Vest

Other Responses: 464 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

What do you think the best Polish food is? You must be logged in to take this poll. Pierogi

Zurek

Flaki

Bigos

Czernina

Tatar

Kotlet schabowy

Silesian kluski

Kaszanka

Racuchy

Placki ziemniaczane

St. Martin’s croissant

Oscypek

Torun’s gingerbread

Makowiec

Polish pickles

Vodka

Other Responses: 465 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

The second round of the enduro and downhill World Cup is in Poland this week and so we thought we'd take the opportunity to put together some random polls about Poland for your amusement. I learned some interesting things about Poland putting this together, got very hungry, reminisced about the Field Test where we stayed at Radek and Karl Burkat's parents' house and their mum made us her Polish pierogis, and am looking forward to see how big a bottle of vodka the winners are presented with on Sunday's podium.