Poll: Welcome to Poll Land - Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024

The second round of the enduro and downhill World Cup is in Poland this week and so we thought we'd take the opportunity to put together some random polls about Poland for your amusement. I learned some interesting things about Poland putting this together, got very hungry, reminisced about the Field Test where we stayed at Radek and Karl Burkat's parents' house and their mum made us her Polish pierogis, and am looking forward to see how big a bottle of vodka the winners are presented with on Sunday's podium.


Do you know how to pronounce Bielsko-Biała and Szczyrk?



How much of an advantage do you think a skin suit has on a 3:15 track?



What's your favourite content from a World Cup weekend?



Do you take Timed Training into account when finalizing your Fantasy DH team?



Who will win the Elite Men's Semi Finals race?



Will they also win the Elite Men's Finals?



Who will win the Elite Women's Semi-Finals race?



Will they also win the Elite Women's Finals?



What do you think the best Polish invention is?



What do you think the best Polish food is?



24 Comments
  • 37 0
 Was that the most pointless article ever? YES
Did I partake? YES
  • 6 0
 There is nothing pointless about Pierogi's ever!
  • 18 3
 Vital Raw
  • 10 0
 I like Vital Raw too...
  • 4 0
 @brianpark: I actually prefer the full attack french channel.
  • 2 0
 @CantClimb: Yes being french, for sure Full attack is on top for me ! Vital Raws and photo epics are also top notch though!
  • 7 0
 In fact bulletproof vest is a polish invention by Szczepanik and Żegeń and żurek is ranked world's second best soup right behind ramen.
  • 3 1
 It's ŻUREK not Surek, for God's sake!
And btw you always drink vodka and eat pickles simultaneously, so this poll makes no sense.
  • 1 0
 Whoops, hard to spell check in a foreign language! Didn't know that about pickles and vodka, sounds delicious?
  • 1 0
 I'm shocked you only get a croissant for St Martins. Other countries get goose and sauerkraut you need to write to the ministry of food and complain.
  • 3 0
 @sarahmoore: Yeah and the word pickle is not 100% accurate, since pickles are typically based on vinegar, but polish cucumber pickles (which are the only which goes with vodka) are sour, you add salt, garlic, water and some spices and wait a few months, the process is the same as making sauerkraut.
  • 3 0
 From what I have been told pierogis is the incorrect, bastardized English plural for pieróg. The correct plural pierógi.
  • 1 0
 Correct.
  • 3 0
 I see what you did there.
  • 3 0
 *żurek not surek unless you meant siurek...
  • 1 0
 I did indeed mean zurek, tasty photos here.
  • 1 0
 @sarahmoore: yeah, that's żurek Smile
  • 2 0
 There is no way non Polish people actually know what Bigos is so I assume all those votes are fellow Poles.
  • 3 0
 Really?? No Pączki in the food poll?? Travesty
  • 1 0
 Well this was an amazing content. Maybe run a poll about the poll on a polish race and how the local poles went.
  • 2 0
 I’m so confused
  • 1 0
 Wait, the Microsoft paper clip or the office paper clip?
  • 1 0
 Placki ziemniaczane (potato pancakes) is the correct answer...
  • 2 0
 No Pompon?







