Pinkbike Poll: What Factors Influence Your Bike Purchasing Decisions?

Mar 10, 2023
by Matt Beer  

Inflation - we’re all feeling the pinch and it’s a topic that no one can escape, even in the freedom of the bicycle world. 5-digit mountain bike prices have quickly become commonplace and the question as to whether or not we’re seeing the bang for buck diminish is tough to answer. Either way, we’re all still lusting after new bikes but at some point, we have to decide what features are most important to us.

Mountain bikes are complex, human-powered machines. One of the first gestures that we often make is to pick up a bike to feel out its weight. That’s a topic that has been argued time and time again. Seb Stott believes you shouldn’t worry about it too much, but there’s no hiding it requires energy to get to the top of the hill, or at least to handle the bike.

Two major factors that should come into account are fit and effectiveness. Does the geometry match your body type and where you ride? You don’t want to look like a circus bear while riding your miniature bike around and if your trails are fairly moderate in terms of terrain, a slack, long-travel bike doesn’t make sense there either.

Suspension design and the amount of travel is another backbone of the bike’s intentions that can quickly overburden the effort needed to maximize the enjoyment out on the trails. If you spend the majority of your time in the air, a high-pivot might not be the most intuitive suspension platform to jump.

The bike will also need to be serviced and that’s not free either. You’ll have to set aside a budget for routine maintenance, even if you perform the labour yourself. Getting a hold of those parts isn’t always straightforward either. Proprietary components and access to local dealers is a worthwhile concern to have, especially if you leave off the beaten path.

When the time does come to say goodbye to your beloved ride, you’ll want to capitalize on your return. Choosing a mainstream brand might reduce that amount, since there could hundreds of others just like it to compete against. On the other hand, having an obscure brand might scare off a second-hand buyer.

On that note, the manufacturer's warranty is worth thinking about too. Is it just one year? What does “limited” lifetime really mean? Nowadays, brands like Specialized are even offering a transferable warranty to second-hand owners.

We’re also purchasing a good, so chances are, you aren’t going to purchase a bike that you hate to look at, performance aside. Similarly, I bet you gravitate towards a brand’s image that aligns with your values. Perhaps you’re not after the cheapest bike and care about where and who makes the frame. A brand’s image and how they perceive themselves in the mountain bike community can certainly influence your purchasing decisions.

What Factor Influences Your Bike Purchasing Decisions the Most?



153 Comments

  • 73 0
 Another big one for me is making sure the bike has no proprietary standards! You never know when a company is just going to pull support for that standard and you'll be left stranded with a bike that is suddenly unmaintainable.
  • 9 0
 Like the silly Overdrive 2 thing from Giant a few years back!
  • 3 3
 Curious, what would you consider a proprietary standard on current bikes that will be unsupported in the future?
  • 14 1
 @onawalk: Nothing on my current bikes - but the bike that comes to mind the most when I say that is an old 2012 Cannondale Jekyll that I used to own. The 'pull shock' was a nightmare, and I ended up giving the bike away earlier this year because I didn't feel right taking money for someone for a bike that I knew couldn't be properly maintained.
  • 6 0
 @beestrangler: I'll give you proprietary suspension, Cannondale, Spesh, Trek for sure.
Those engineers must really believe in that design to go that route, cause it cant be cheap.
However, Interior suspension, and cascade suspension can take care of all those shocks still
  • 6 0
 @beestrangler: I mean X2's dont seem to have much better reliability....
  • 7 0
 @onawalk: Tonnes of shock/pivot hardware is proprietary (try to find a main pivot for a 10 year old frame). Trek Thru-Shaft shocks (pretty sure they'll abandon this in the future). Bearing mount shocks. The idler wheels on current high pivot bikes might be hard to replace in 5-10 years time. I'm sure there's a tonne more.
  • 3 0
 @tom666: Uuugghhh! tell me about it. What a nightmare, especially when you can't find an exploded diagram for your make/model with part numbers. It becomes a crap shoot (just don't through anything out until the new stuff has been installed).
  • 2 2
 @tom666: Replaced all the pivot hardware on my 2005 Norco 6, in 2019 when I sold it. The bolts I couldnt get, I simply went to BC Fasteners and had them get it for me.

Replaced all the pivot hardware on a 2003 RM, couple items had to be subbed out, but easy enough.
Anything like hardware you can get or have made. You might need to explore some different options. but you'll get there.

Trek shocks are noted, but like I said, both Interior suspension, and Cascade suspension can get you sorted on pretty much all of it. Is their relaibility any worse than X2's?

Maverick suspension pieces is tough to find as branded Maverick, but I've found replacement parts while digging into RS and Manitou spares.

Idler wheels will be easy, again, you might need to be creative, but you'll get there.

Elastomers for odd ball suspension stuff can be daunting, but that stuff was hens teeth at the time it was manufactured.
  • 1 0
 @ismellfish: Why on earth would you throw something out before the new one has arrived, my lanta!
  • 3 0
 @onawalk: switch Infinity, sliders like on that Trek XC bike, headsets with cable ports, integrated seatpost clamps
  • 3 0
 @tom666: the trek thru shafts are a proprietary shock, but they're a standard size. If they break (which they do) you can still replace them with a regular shock. So they're not nearly as big a problem as the shocks on something like the old jekyll.
  • 2 0
 @onawalk: yeah, what you forgot to include in your list is thousands of hours to do such research to find all the pieces. Who has time for that?
  • 1 0
 @toast2266: The Thru shaft shock that came with my 2021 Slash was surprisingly amazing, tuned perfectly out of the box. However after a half a summer of weekend warrier riding, it leaked all over the place. Warranty covered it but it never went in. Significant upgrade from the reaktive stuff they did before though. I have a feeling they're onto something.
  • 1 0
 @onawalk: Specialized shocks in the past.
  • 1 0
 Bike Strandards
  • 1 0
 If the price allows me to pay the mortgage or not.
  • 1 0
 It's amazing to see how many bike Co's offer "lifetime support/lifetime warranty", knowing you likely won't own said bike for longer than 2 years. After that cycle it seems as though the "support" lead times on the proprietary parts become harder and harder. Part of the reason I got rid of my old downhill bike is because of that.
  • 53 1
 Price ain't no option?
  • 7 0
 indirectly covered under component specifications. Looking at $/build kit
  • 5 0
 Has the poll been changed in the mean time? I do see it mentioned as an option.
  • 5 0
 Where’s the ‘I bought a bike but still waiting months after projected delivery’???
  • 4 1
 Missing (limitating) option: my wife is my accounter.
  • 1 0
 @vinay: they definitely added a couple options since it was first posted
  • 43 4
 You forgot water bottle in front triangle
  • 16 1
 Jokes aside, this is actually important to me. And 2 water bottles in the front triangle for XC bikes.
  • 2 0
 hell yes
  • 13 0
 Press fit BB is another go/no go for me.
  • 4 0
 @Snowytrail: Concur. Press fit can go GFItself
  • 2 0
 @Snowytrail: I prefer threaded BB, and my new frame on its way has one.. but for anyone feeling frustrated with their press fit BB, Wheels Manufacturing makes a PF BB that threads together. I have run it on two Honzos now and it's mint. If a bike is ticking most of the boxes but still has a PF BB, it's good to know such options exist.
  • 38 2
 I also want to add look. I cannot ride things that do not look pretty, more so with a bike. It is one thing to ride well, but also need to look pretty when I park the bike and look at it.
  • 17 0
 Maaaan.. I feel cheesy admitting it, but this is also a big factor to me. If I'm going to have 4,5,6k into a *bicycle*, I better be stoked when I look at it. Fortunately bike geo seems pretty dialed in and suspension components are as good as ever, so we can actually have the luxury of moving 'pretty' up the list of deciding factors.
  • 19 0
 Traded a Sentinel (great looking) for a Knolly Fugitive (questionable).

If im honest, I've never liked the looks of the Knolly bikes, the recent protos with the straight top tube look way better, However, the bike is a blast to ride, feels like a BMX bike on the trails. Has changed my mind on the bike, I friggin love it!
Give the ugly ones a chance every now and then, you just might be surprised
  • 3 0
 Ditto. Was a big influence on my recent purchase. I normally ride Giant, but just couldn’t stomach their colours when I went to buy.
  • 5 0
 @mikealive: I dont feel bad about it at all. My bike was a huge investment so I should be happy with everything about it, including the looks, or Im not buying the right bike.
  • 2 0
 Looks like they fixed it, but I'd really like it reworded to, "How do it look"
  • 2 0
 @mikealive: I wouldn't feel bad about it.

I'd say for me it's probably a combo of aesthetics and brand ethos. 99.9% of us don't get paid to ride bikes and, despite what some of us may think, nobody else really gives a crap how fast we are.

My bike buying advice is to define some sensible parameters in terms of geo, travel, etc. and then go buy what makes your d!ck hard. You should never buy a bike you're not totally stoked about just because it checks some box on paper.
  • 14 1
 As above, all of these things. However, recent experiences with an SB130 have put reliability and serviceability at the top of my list. The wet season in NorCal (I know not joking) DESTROYED my bearings and SI unit. In my personal opinion, I think the SI design (with regards to durability) is flawed as it places a sensitive suspension component right in the firing line of a ton of debris. I tried to stay on top of cleaning lubing etc of the unit but just got sick and tired of removing both wheels, undoing the main pivot, cleaning the unit entirely, then reassembling. Call me soft but even at its fastest an SI unit clean took me 15 minutes, which is way too long to spend after each ride. Not to mention the three sets of bearings I blew through in 18 months. Yetis ride nice, but just not for me
  • 2 0
 What about a piece of clear heli tape over the window with a slot cut in it to allow the main pivot to go up and down. Wouldnt be a permanent solution, but would help keep most of the debris off the slider, and youd be able to tell through the clear tape whether or not it was getting a bit dirty in there. Just a thought from a horst link rider whos has little to no premature bearing issues...
  • 2 0
 @onawalk: hmm, really good solution, I didn’t think of that. I did try to install some sort of fender much like the forbidden bikes but wasn’t able to get it to not rub.

I see your solution was swapping to a Horst link, which was coincidentally my solution as well (SJ evo)
  • 1 0
 @fpecan: ah, you prefer blown shocks to worn SI's
brave choice good sir!

Ive tried almost every sus design out there, and seem to fit well with Transitions, Norcos (Horst link) and Konas (Faux bars)
I just dont seem to get along with most dual link bikes (Santa Cruz, Ibis, Pivot) but can get sorted on Giants maestro
  • 2 0
 @onawalk: Haha, I’m just hoping my 135lb rider weight is light enough to prevent a blown shock, we shall see. I also hope the new Float X is better at handling side loads.
  • 1 0
 @fpecan: Godspeed my friend!

A buddy is on a SJ Evo, loves it,
over forked to 170mm, running a X2, he couldnt be happier on it.
Hes a ripper, but smooth like butter
  • 1 0
 That is why I won't consider Yeti bikes! If they got rid of that unit I would be very interested in their bikes... It's too many moving parts and too many opportunities for problems like you had.
  • 13 1
 After a significant amount of research centered around a $4000 budget, I decided on a Norco Fluid A1. Why?

- GREAT component spec. Suspension, drivetrain, brakes. I'm happy to rock a budget wheelset
- Proper geometry/travel for my local trails. High desert foothills with lots of long, non-technical climbs and descents
- Reliable and highly-reviewed construction and suspension kinematics
- Available through a trusted LBS
- OMG have you seen that green? It's beautiful
  • 2 1
 SAME except not a Norco. It went like this... OMG that frame color YES I want a Zeb over a 36 Price well within my budget Geometry and travel aligned with what I want THANK GOD I don't have to deal with a LBS to get it
  • 3 0
 theyre a cool bike, well done
  • 3 0
 @onawalk: Thanks! I actually pick it up tomorrow, beyond stoked
  • 2 0
 @TranceAllez: Sweet,
Enjoy that bike, looks like a real winner. Norcos been on a tear for quite some time, making world class bikes built to be ridden.

The HP Aurum, Optic, Sight (tip of hat to the Transition Sentinel) , Range, Shore, and now Fluid. Winners
  • 1 0
 @mca896: Cool,
Zeb over 36, just curious why?

You dont like LBS's?
  • 1 0
 @TranceAllez: My Fluid was love at first pedal stroke. I hope you can get a massive ride in this weekend!
  • 7 0
 I recently bought two Orbea Oiz H30 for my wife and I, and chose them over all other XC bikes for the following reasons:

1) Price - a lot of bike for less than $2500
2) Availability - they had them in stock at our LBS to try and fit, an XL for me and an M for my wife
3) Race proven geometry
4) Appreciate the craftsmanship of the aluminum frames that are still made in Spain
5) Familiarity of the Shimano components
  • 5 0
 Plus if you wreck something you got spares from another bike
  • 10 0
 Not having headset-routed cables.
  • 2 0
 Yep, why is that one not an option?
  • 5 0
 This last bike I finally decided to buy a bike that fit the places I ride 90% of the time. In the past I always bought a bike that would fit the 10% I rode, which generally meant lots of travel. Turns out short(ish) travel is fun travel
  • 6 0
 turns out bikes are fun!
  • 1 0
 @grnmachine02

Me too, I was very fortunate that I could buy the newer version of my old bike, with less travel and for about the same money that I spent five years ago. It’s been a win all around for me.
  • 5 0
 There are some factors like "overall weight" that I don't generally think about much, but would consider if they passed a certain threshold. Same with "Brand Image/Ethos". I generally don't think much about it, but a company could f*ck it up so badly that I'd put it down as a negative.
  • 4 0
 Weird poll. As others have said, it’s kind of naturally, instinctively, automatically it’s a matrix of all these things and more.

Also, this quote from the lede: “ the question as to whether or not we’re seeing the bang for buck diminish is tough to answer.”

I mean, is it really tough to answer? Doesn’t seem that way to me.
  • 8 0
 All those things
  • 8 0
 Value
  • 2 0
 And ride feel. Both somewhat subjective. I don’t care (or know enough) about geometry to pretend I can look at those numbers and make a decision. But riding the bike even in the parking lot is worth a thousand numbers.
  • 11 3
 No motor.
  • 1 1
 What about seeking out companies that don't make mopeds? Far and few between these days, but may go that route on future purchases. Yeah, will probably end up on an steel custom made in a shed or something.
  • 3 1
 five digit bike prices are commonplace? maybe on the sales floor but far be it from me to recognize a $10k bike on the trail. even Yeti's in the shop are running $8-9k.

the only way my bike price has five digits is if you tack on a leading zero.
  • 4 0
 Bought new by someone who paid top dollar during covid, rode it twice and is selling for a fraction of the MSRP. That is my jam.
  • 2 0
 Can choose more than one? There are likely multiple factors, boxes that need checked for most mtn bikers, at least those whom have been riding a bit. I know I could check several boxes as being equally important.
  • 4 1
 You don’t know that you can check more than one? Boxes are check all that apply. Round radio buttons are choose one.

Are you new to the internet?
  • 2 0
 did you try clicking on more than one box?
asking for ma friend
  • 3 0
 Do I need it? Or Do I just want it? Espcially JP just crash the market yesterday and the impending doom of multiple countries coming....yeah... I'll pass buying this year.
  • 5 0
 No pressfit bottom brackets. It’s 2023 for gods sake!
  • 1 0
 The "component specifications" is a funny one, for someone who doesn't buy complete bikes but just replaces what needs replacing (including the frame). Buying a complete bike seems like a bitch. You have to start all over again to make everything work the way you want it to. Brands also seem to have this funny tradition of building complete bikes except for the pedals. To give the customer some choice. As if that is the only thing people are picky about. Watch the PB comment section rant about tires, seatposts, saddles, grips...
  • 1 0
 Availability has to be in there. I have fallen victim to purchasing the wrong bike because it was all I could get...though in the end, being forced towards a shorter travel bike than I was after taught me a lot about how/what I actually liked to ride.
  • 1 0
 The frame should be the number one thing that decides a new bike. You cant change your frame's geo, material, size, or features, which are all things I learned the hard way. The first mountain bike I ever bought I sold because the 27.2 Seatpost diameter meant I couldn't fit a long dropper, my second bike I sold because the quick-release axles meant i couldn't easily upgrade my wheels, and now my current bike I'm looking to sell, because it's a bit too small for me
  • 1 0
 How about value? Most of these bikes are not that different in performance but there is a lot of variety in the components. Questions like the quality of the components and whether are they the right fit for the bike's intended purpose. To, often these questions are not thought about until the bike is purchased. Pink Bike classifieds section being full of take-offs proves this.
  • 2 0
 Looks/Frame design is important. I hate seeing cables everywhere and loud bikes. Cable clamps and good rubber for chain slap. No Ibis noodle top tube…
  • 3 0
 Found myself checking everything but weight... Then checked weight for the sake of it
  • 4 0
 Long dropper post fitting, low standover.
  • 2 0
 How easy it is to service yourself. No headset cable routing. Rear brake line outside the frame. Other internal cable routing done well.
  • 2 0
 Keep in mind that the results are from Pinkbike users, a more involved and informed subset of all riders. The poll is useful but biased.
  • 3 1
 Hey PinkBike, I’d suggest adding one.

# support the brand/shop my family/friends work for.

The value goes both ways because it’s often possible to get a better deal.
  • 1 0
 I never thought geo meant that much, and laughed at bike nerds who looked up every spec, until I bought the wrong bike.. That was an expensive mistake. Geometry and warranty is the biggest thing for me.
  • 1 0
 the ONE thing for sure is NOT taking any of the BS this pinkbike editors have to say. theyll have you buying some steal welded frame with an idler some euro guy is welding inn the car park.
  • 2 0
 Looks - if I don't like the look, the rest doesn't matter. Travel - no need for a 170 bike where I live. Frame material - better match up with the price.
  • 1 0
 Where's the poll option/answer referring to testing a bike I can afford and finding it's a sufficiently big step up in enjoyment from my current bike to let me rationalize the purchase?
  • 3 0
 How about if it’s even available?
  • 3 0
 If it doesn't come from Squatch (pictured) probably not buying it.
  • 1 0
 So you are a dentist?
  • 2 0
 I also factor in the help / advice & attitude I get from the shop / employee I choose to go to to purchase my new bike.
  • 3 0
 Must have 1 previous dentist owner!!!
  • 5 4
 Pinkbike is publishing a lot of these "polls" lately. Gathering data for an Outside/PB online mega store?

Trailforks all over again...
  • 6 1
 They are gathering info for their rage bait articles.
  • 13 1
 @Stuartkbmx, we've been running a weekly poll on Fridays for the last, oh, 8 years or so. It's nothing new.
  • 8 2
 @mikekazimer: the long con.
  • 4 1
 hahaha absolutely. If anyone thinks pinkbike ISN'T doing this for the benefit of advertisers or some other capitalistic venture, they're nuts.
  • 1 0
 @RonSauce: Henry's next article fir sure.
  • 3 0
 How it rides. Top of the list.
  • 1 0
 everyone hold on to their cash, the economy is crashing and so are all bike companies discounting 2023 models on their websites
  • 1 0
 Could add a 'things that will make me not buy your brand':

- Proprietary crap
- press fit BBs
- cables routed through headsets.
  • 1 0
 The state of the industry and economy. If you can, wait until this fall as the deals will be plentiful. Already seeing that around town.
  • 1 0
 I usually purchase based on reviews and livery ( yes, seriously. I am not going to ride something ugly) Surprised "Positive reviews" wasn't an option.
  • 4 1
 All of these things?
  • 3 0
 All the things listed.
  • 2 0
 whoever is sponsoring SteveOOOsuperfan at the time of purchase
  • 1 0
 ewwwwwww.... YT???
  • 1 0
 No option for 2nd hand and happily take your expensive bike from 3 years ago off your hands for pennies.
  • 2 0
 The Pinkbike peanut gallery of course!
  • 2 0
 Availability on the used market, i.e. BuySell
  • 2 1
 Pinkbike Data Collection: Please give us your data so we can sell it and profit off you.
  • 10 1
 Ha, except that the results are all public. Who would pay for that?
  • 2 0
 How else are Mike and Mike going to afford doughnuts? Timmy's aren't free my friend.
  • 3 0
 Are you reading this for free and for your personal profit (whatever that may be, entertainment probably)?
  • 3 0
 Holy shit are you suggesting that polls are a form of data collection? Big if true.
  • 1 0
 Oh man. All these brands are gonna be so bummed when they find out @deeznutz69ryder’s mom actually buys his bike from Sears and this data is meaningless.
  • 2 0
 Pinkbike comments: I check there first for most things.
  • 3 1
 What my local bike shop recommends.
  • 1 0
 Of course people who get to ride all the snazziest bikes for free would forget to include "value" as one of the criteria.
  • 2 0
 1/ Price
2/ Aesthetics
3/ Suspension
4/ Frame Material
  • 2 0
 Orbea cause worker cooperative
  • 1 0
 Could you please elaborate on this?
  • 2 0
 You seem to have left out 'Getting it past the wife'...
  • 1 0
 9 of 13 And I'd say wheel size is covered by resale value, that's why we ride 29ers
  • 2 0
 Price, price and then price. After that, I would say price!
  • 1 0
 Actually weight is big.......... but geometry is cool............Bro Biker Sales Snobs....... Not
  • 1 0
 Needs a "I select a bike based on PinkBike comments" option - would win hands down
  • 1 0
 How mucgh money I get it for, also your face
  • 2 0
 Everything and more
  • 1 0
 Price and availability are also pretty big factors for me...
  • 1 0
 yeah I checked every single one. also looks, to a small extent
  • 1 0
 Hello? No option to vote for colour?? I'm out...
  • 2 1
 Why is cost missing. Are you and the industry scared of hearing the truth?
  • 1 0
 Price is the very first choice.
  • 1 0
 Brand image/ethos option = Yeti and Santa Cruz fanbois?
  • 1 0
 Amount of headset cable routing
  • 1 0
 Really y’all? Price doesn’t matter? Dentists
  • 2 1
 Factor NOT influencing buying decisions: "Influencers"
  • 2 0
 Ummmm, a good bike?
  • 1 0
 Youtubers that are average riders, definitely.
  • 1 0
 I checked marked all the factors. Lol.
  • 2 1
 Why is "Sam Hill rides one" not an option?
  • 1 0
 How much horsepower does it have, how fast does it go m8?
  • 1 0
 Must have big battery and big motor
  • 1 0
 They need a frame only option too.
  • 1 0
 “Mountain bikes are complex, human-powered machines.”
  • 1 0
 “What organ can I sell this year?”
  • 1 0
 water bottle cage has left the chat
  • 1 0
 Price and build kit for me
  • 1 0
 Does the company engage in frivolous lawsuits to protect “trademarks”?
  • 1 0
 This is stupid. It all matters to some extent.
  • 1 0
 If you didn't choose price, you f'd us...
  • 1 0
 Orange fork deal breaker...
  • 1 0
 Yes





