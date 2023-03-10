Pinkbike Poll: What Factors Influence Your Bike Purchasing Decisions?

Inflation - we’re all feeling the pinch and it’s a topic that no one can escape, even in the freedom of the bicycle world. 5-digit mountain bike prices have quickly become commonplace and the question as to whether or not we’re seeing the bang for buck diminish is tough to answer. Either way, we’re all still lusting after new bikes but at some point, we have to decide what features are most important to us.
Mountain bikes are complex, human-powered machines. One of the first gestures that we often make is to pick up a bike to feel out its weight. That’s a topic that has been argued time and time again. Seb Stott believes you shouldn’t worry about it too much, but there’s no hiding it requires energy to get to the top of the hill, or at least to handle the bike.
Two major factors that should come into account are fit and effectiveness. Does the geometry match your body type and where you ride? You don’t want to look like a circus bear while riding your miniature bike around and if your trails are fairly moderate in terms of terrain, a slack, long-travel bike doesn’t make sense there either.
Suspension design and the amount of travel is another backbone of the bike’s intentions that can quickly overburden the effort needed to maximize the enjoyment out on the trails. If you spend the majority of your time in the air, a high-pivot might not be the most intuitive suspension platform to jump.
The bike will also need to be serviced and that’s not free either. You’ll have to set aside a budget for routine maintenance, even if you perform the labour yourself. Getting a hold of those parts isn’t always straightforward either. Proprietary components and access to local dealers is a worthwhile concern to have, especially if you leave off the beaten path.
When the time does come to say goodbye to your beloved ride, you’ll want to capitalize on your return. Choosing a mainstream brand might reduce that amount, since there could hundreds of others just like it to compete against. On the other hand, having an obscure brand might scare off a second-hand buyer.
On that note, the manufacturer's warranty is worth thinking about too. Is it just one year? What does “limited” lifetime really mean? Nowadays, brands like Specialized are even offering a transferable warranty to second-hand owners.
We’re also purchasing a good, so chances are, you aren’t going to purchase a bike that you hate to look at, performance aside. Similarly, I bet you gravitate towards a brand’s image that aligns with your values. Perhaps you’re not after the cheapest bike and care about where and who makes the frame. A brand’s image and how they perceive themselves in the mountain bike community can certainly influence your purchasing decisions.
153 Comments
Those engineers must really believe in that design to go that route, cause it cant be cheap.
However, Interior suspension, and cascade suspension can take care of all those shocks still
Replaced all the pivot hardware on a 2003 RM, couple items had to be subbed out, but easy enough.
Anything like hardware you can get or have made. You might need to explore some different options. but you'll get there.
Trek shocks are noted, but like I said, both Interior suspension, and Cascade suspension can get you sorted on pretty much all of it. Is their relaibility any worse than X2's?
Maverick suspension pieces is tough to find as branded Maverick, but I've found replacement parts while digging into RS and Manitou spares.
Idler wheels will be easy, again, you might need to be creative, but you'll get there.
Elastomers for odd ball suspension stuff can be daunting, but that stuff was hens teeth at the time it was manufactured.
If im honest, I've never liked the looks of the Knolly bikes, the recent protos with the straight top tube look way better, However, the bike is a blast to ride, feels like a BMX bike on the trails. Has changed my mind on the bike, I friggin love it!
Give the ugly ones a chance every now and then, you just might be surprised
I'd say for me it's probably a combo of aesthetics and brand ethos. 99.9% of us don't get paid to ride bikes and, despite what some of us may think, nobody else really gives a crap how fast we are.
My bike buying advice is to define some sensible parameters in terms of geo, travel, etc. and then go buy what makes your d!ck hard. You should never buy a bike you're not totally stoked about just because it checks some box on paper.
I see your solution was swapping to a Horst link, which was coincidentally my solution as well (SJ evo)
brave choice good sir!
Ive tried almost every sus design out there, and seem to fit well with Transitions, Norcos (Horst link) and Konas (Faux bars)
I just dont seem to get along with most dual link bikes (Santa Cruz, Ibis, Pivot) but can get sorted on Giants maestro
A buddy is on a SJ Evo, loves it,
over forked to 170mm, running a X2, he couldnt be happier on it.
Hes a ripper, but smooth like butter
- GREAT component spec. Suspension, drivetrain, brakes. I'm happy to rock a budget wheelset
- Proper geometry/travel for my local trails. High desert foothills with lots of long, non-technical climbs and descents
- Reliable and highly-reviewed construction and suspension kinematics
- Available through a trusted LBS
- OMG have you seen that green? It's beautiful
Enjoy that bike, looks like a real winner. Norcos been on a tear for quite some time, making world class bikes built to be ridden.
The HP Aurum, Optic, Sight (tip of hat to the Transition Sentinel) , Range, Shore, and now Fluid. Winners
Zeb over 36, just curious why?
You dont like LBS's?
1) Price - a lot of bike for less than $2500
2) Availability - they had them in stock at our LBS to try and fit, an XL for me and an M for my wife
3) Race proven geometry
4) Appreciate the craftsmanship of the aluminum frames that are still made in Spain
5) Familiarity of the Shimano components
Me too, I was very fortunate that I could buy the newer version of my old bike, with less travel and for about the same money that I spent five years ago. It’s been a win all around for me.
Also, this quote from the lede: “ the question as to whether or not we’re seeing the bang for buck diminish is tough to answer.”
I mean, is it really tough to answer? Doesn’t seem that way to me.
the only way my bike price has five digits is if you tack on a leading zero.
Are you new to the internet?
asking for ma friend
# support the brand/shop my family/friends work for.
The value goes both ways because it’s often possible to get a better deal.
Trailforks all over again...
- Proprietary crap
- press fit BBs
- cables routed through headsets.
2/ Aesthetics
3/ Suspension
4/ Frame Material