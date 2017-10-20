Pinkbike Poll: What If....?

Would you ride bike park trails on a carbon bike? It wasn't all that long ago when the overwhelming answer would have been, "Hell no!" If you were then pressed to answer: "What if the frame were stronger and more durable than the aluminum one you are riding now?" The most probable reply would be, "You'll never convince me that a carbon frame could be trusted."



The first "carbon" frames were basically aluminum or titanium frames with the straight sections replaced by carbon tubes. Unsurprisingly, they cost more and often weighed more than an unmolested aluminum or titanium frame did at the time. Component makers followed suit, replacing aluminum with carbon tubes for stems, fork sliders, and cockpit items, and after those over-hyped products underwhelmed, carbon was downgraded by its detractors (especially, by the cycling media) as "black aluminum" and the proponents of the material are still fighting their way out of that corner.

