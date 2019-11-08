Poll: When Does a Trail Become a Roadway?

Whistler's flow-trail architecture became the inspiration for lift-accessed mountain bike parks worldwide. Many of today's most influential riders learned their skills racing DH, and riding features at lift-access trail centers. Builders who have sprung forth from those ranks are carving wider swaths and erecting more monumental mounds as they express their visions of the perfect mountain bike trail. The Joyride course doesn't seem out of place above Whistler Village, but a homemade version in the dedicated open space above your home town is sure to draw some criticism.



Preparing the 2019 Joyride course at Whistler. A perfect location for huge features and 50 thousand fans.