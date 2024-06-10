Powered by Outside

Poll: Which 2024 X Games Real MTB Edit is Your Favorite?

Jun 10, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
The 2024 X Games Real MTB contest kicks off with five edits from Tom Van Steenbergen, Remy Morton, Kade Edwards, Matt MacDuff and Dylan Stark. While the winner of the competition will be chosen elsewhere and announced on July 23, head down to the poll to see which edit is Pinkbike's favorite.


Tom Van Steenbergen

Remy Morton


Kade Edwards

Matt MacDuff


Dylan Stark





Which was your favorite 2024 X Games Real MTB 2024 edit?





Posted In:
Videos Polls Dylan Stark Kade Edwards Matt Macduff Remy Morton Tom Van Steenbergen X Games X Games Real Mtb 2024


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,429 articles
Report
5 Comments
  • 6 0
 None of them show „real“ mountain biking - at least as far my reality goes. However, TVS left me impressed the most (terrain, skills, music). Unreal to the max!
  • 2 0
 Right.

Amazing of course and of course extreme is implied with the "X" in X-Games but this average rider is certainly feeling more and more like the content out there is akin to saying in the 1970s "which one of Evel Knievel's videos best captures the spirit of the motorcycle community at-large?"
  • 1 0
 I can’t help but think that most of these guys should all just buy a BMX each. If you’re going to do tricks from a decade ago, they might as well do it on suitable bikes.

Meanwhile, I mostly want to watch the buildlapses of Remy Morton’s and Kade Edwards’s features, because they look amazing! Seems a waste to only show 90 seconds of riding on such sick trails.
  • 1 0
 I don't know who will win, but I do know who will lose; workplace productivity.
  • 1 0
 Yes







