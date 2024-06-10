Poll: Which 2024 X Games Real MTB Edit is Your Favorite?

The 2024 X Games Real MTB contest kicks off with five edits from Tom Van Steenbergen, Remy Morton, Kade Edwards, Matt MacDuff and Dylan Stark. While the winner of the competition will be chosen elsewhere and announced on July 23, head down to the poll to see which edit is Pinkbike's favorite.
Amazing of course and of course extreme is implied with the "X" in X-Games but this average rider is certainly feeling more and more like the content out there is akin to saying in the 1970s "which one of Evel Knievel's videos best captures the spirit of the motorcycle community at-large?"
Meanwhile, I mostly want to watch the buildlapses of Remy Morton’s and Kade Edwards’s features, because they look amazing! Seems a waste to only show 90 seconds of riding on such sick trails.