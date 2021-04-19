Poll: Which X Games Real MTB Edit is Your Favorite?

The first X Games Real MTB contest kicks off with six edits from DJ Brandt, Danny MacAskill, Veronique Sandler, Brandon Semenuk, Brage Vestavik and Cam Zink. While the winner of the competition will be chosen elsewhere and announced on April 24, head down to the poll to see which edit is Pinkbike's favorite.
78 Comments
That being said, Semenuk is also one of the most stylish MTBers. He could cut out the "technical" tricks and still be one of my favorite riders.
All the other feel cute next to his, sorry but there's not contest here
That being said: all edits are sick and brages deserves the win, just an observation I made reading comments ... Rant over
X-Games real MTB submissions: *these*
Aaaaand I guess I just don’t know how ride a bike
#metoo
Post a Comment