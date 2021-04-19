Poll: Which X Games Real MTB Edit is Your Favorite?

Apr 19, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
The first X Games Real MTB contest kicks off with six edits from DJ Brandt, Danny MacAskill, Veronique Sandler, Brandon Semenuk, Brage Vestavik and Cam Zink. While the winner of the competition will be chosen elsewhere and announced on April 24, head down to the poll to see which edit is Pinkbike's favorite.


DJ Brandt

Danny MacAskill


Veronique Sandler

Brandon Semenuk


Brage Vestavik

Cam Zink



Which was your favorite?





Posted In:
Videos Polls Brage Vestavik Brandon Semenuk Cam Zink Danny Macaskill Dj Brandt Veronique Sandler X Games


78 Comments

  • 84 1
 Watched the Veronique Sandler edit with my daughter. Stoked to show her girls that rip. Keep it up!
  • 10 0
 that nothing crankflip was SICK
  • 5 0
 I thought hers was a close second to Brage's
  • 1 0
 @adrennan: can't even wrap my head around that one
  • 40 0
 Brage. No question. Also, (sorry to be an ignorant american) but how exactly is Brage pronounced? I keep wanting to pronounce it B-Rage, like in the substitute teacher skit by Key/Peele.
  • 8 2
 brah - guh
  • 8 1
 @alexrosenberry: That sounds like foie gras but produced in an enduro bro's liver instead of a ducks......
  • 12 0
 There's so much gnarly shit in each edit but Brage was years ahead in almost every shot and he topped it off with monsterous drops off a wallride and the ender being like what? 40ft. vertical? Duuuuuuuuuuuude
  • 6 0
 @scott-townes: Yeah, He blended massive hucks with crazy technical and precise moves. That opener is the craziest thing I've seen in a long time! You can tell he put his heart/soul and body into this edit. Just unreal, Congratulations Brage!
  • 3 0
 @kcy4130: Remember when everyone was losing their minds with a half cab drop in Crankworxs which was what? 2-3 years ago? Brage went ahead and did it on a SKINNY at the end of a super sketchy, skinny elevation. WHHHHHHHHHAAAAAAAAAAT
  • 22 0
 for me Brage takes it because... have you seen it?? And Cam's a solid second mostly because of the opener and ender
  • 11 0
 I like that the opener is a shout out to the bmx world and enarson's sending of that
  • 2 0
 @adrennan: I wanna see Enarson and Zink get into a battle of who can throw the gnarliest trick off that roof.
  • 3 0
 Cam's gave me 2004 mtb part vibes with better camera resolution. Brage got a dope beat and launches tech features into next week. I immediately knew he won when I saw his
  • 7 0
 Cams part reminded me of new world disorder, which is awesome.
  • 1 3
 The only knock against Brage's edit is the audio track need to be something more aggressive to fit that charging that occurred. Cams had a pretty matched feel to the edit. I agree though these two are my favorite.
  • 1 0
 @iridedj: agreed!
  • 1 0
 @iridedj: so much!
  • 16 0
 Brage for sure. The others were great but the raw and brutally rough riding together with the insane moves from Brage had me on the edge of my seat. Sooo goog
  • 6 0
 it was incredibly goog
  • 1 0
 @haroldw: Brage goog?
  • 13 0
 100% Brage for the win, but i loved DJ’s edit that should at least be in the top 3
  • 15 0
 Feels wrong picking a favourite. Voted for Brage but Brandt and Zink both nailed it. Didn't feel the Macaskill or Semenuk edits weren't best ever from them but considering their videos usually leave my jaw hanging open and wondering how they broke physics that seems like an impossible standard to have to live up to with every single edit lol. Veronique's edit was great too.
  • 12 0
 Brage's edit is proof you don't need all of the flips to make the people happy!
  • 11 0
 Brage just smashed it!!! Reminds me of a Jordie edit
  • 11 3
 Brage ride is aggressiv, but in terms of style and skill it’s semenuk. And if you can’t decide between the two, choose Danny.
  • 8 0
 Each and every one is a mind blowing rider. The video shots were top notch. I give a 6 way tie!
  • 7 0
 truly apples and oranges - this shouldn't be a competition because there's no common denominator to judge. they all shred so hard, in so many different ways
  • 2 1
 It isnt a competition, its just a question of your favorite.
  • 2 0
 @RonSauce: fair point in this post's context, but more referring to the RealMTB podium
  • 8 0
 DJ's footplant backie one footer can lander thingy was nuttier than squirrel feces.
  • 5 0
 I wonder if Semenuks flipy flipy style will one day will follow the trajectory of Rodney Mullen's freestyle skateboard style, that inspired many but was in a league that was beyond most mortals could hope to accomplish. Then one day the form becomes largely irrelevant because people just want to see people shred the sh*t out of a bike like Vestavik.
  • 4 0
 This is what essentially happened with FMX. All the technical tricks and flippy stuff is mostly reserved for Nitro Circus and shows. Now it seems that the most popular riders are the free ride types (Bereman, Slay, etc.) just doing monster whips and riding interesting spots/setups.

That being said, Semenuk is also one of the most stylish MTBers. He could cut out the "technical" tricks and still be one of my favorite riders.
  • 3 1
 I'll be honest Semenuk's edit was probably my least favorite. It is amazing smooth and technical but didn't really leave an impression on me.
  • 3 0
 @93EXCivic: same old same old; nice tricks, very clean, perfect execution, but very little creativity or "atmosphere" for lack of a better term
  • 6 0
 Ranked-choice voting now! (practice when the stakes are low, get the hang of it)
  • 8 0
 Brage and Cam
  • 3 0
 This, I'd have a hard time picking between the two. Both going big and feel very "gnarly" like a good freeride mtb edit. .
  • 7 0
 This may be a contest. But there is no contest. Brage gets the W
  • 6 0
 Brage's by a swedish mile
  • 1 1
 Brage!
  • 6 0
 maybe Elon can claim mars but he'll never claim freeride as Brage did!!!
  • 2 0
 Veronique has that amazing, almost relatable video, Danny's one is incredibly beautiful as usual from him, and then there's Brave. You watch it and you're like "WTF did I just see??".

All the other feel cute next to his, sorry but there's not contest here
  • 2 0
 I really wanted to like Brage's the best I just don't get as excited with the build shots. On the other hand he's never been my favorite even though I've always liked and appreciated what Cam has done for the sport, I thought his edit was bang on. Apparently others haven't felt the same way, oh well. Thanks guys for the great content and best of luck to all.
  • 4 0
 I can't recall which one was my favorite, but I remember it was "Must Watch"!
  • 5 0
 Brage absolutely killed it IMO....
  • 1 0
 Brage's was sweet and had a raw, rugged feel to it...but Semenuk does a lot of that stuff on a damn DJ and its SO smooth that he makes it look easy. Hell he's like 360/720'ing huge stuff not just throwing a trick in there. Brage makes the stuff look gnarly and hard...Brandon just makes it all look easy, maybe to a flaw.
  • 1 0
 I feel like brandons edit is being overlooked ... Sounds dumb as f*ck to say but he has some massive hits in there. Brages edit is sick but it almost feels like people have become spoiled with brandons level of riding. That bonk to no hander is sick. The first backflip is huge but I guess his edit is compared to brages almost "overproduced"
That being said: all edits are sick and brages deserves the win, just an observation I made reading comments ... Rant over
  • 4 0
 Not surprised by the preliminary results. But DJ's opener was crazy.
  • 3 0
 I was pleasantly surprised by DJ Brandt’s edit. But I’d still give it a second to Brage
  • 3 0
 Which X Games Real MTB Edit is Your Favorite and why exactly Brage Vestavik?
  • 3 0
 Brandon Semenuk is a beautiful art form .... Danny MacAskill is a beautiful art form with humor
  • 3 0
 I guess they're all pretty good
  • 2 0
 Brage takes it for me. That was bonkers. Semenuk was a close second, so perfect and polished.
  • 3 0
 Brage Vastavik, Holy sh*t.
  • 3 0
 Brage Vestavik, Mind Blown!
  • 4 0
 The Nordie Jordie.
  • 2 0
 Video quality wise, Brage was the worst, but for the creativity / riding he should def win !
  • 2 0
 nahhhh thats why i loved it, it was so raw
  • 1 0
 Vero should win, why? The contest is called real MTB.. her video was closest to what real riding is to the masses and she was shredding.
  • 3 0
 Brage Son Of THOR.
  • 1 0
 Do we know who is going to host the special where they show the behind the scenes?
  • 2 0
 Brage Vestavik and our minds in the blender!
  • 1 0
 Levy in the Pinkbike Podcast a few months ago: Freeride is dead
X-Games real MTB submissions: *these*
  • 2 1
 DJ had a strong edit, and I love he tricked in the Mile High Stadium parking lot. It's right where I usually tailgate.
  • 2 0
 Anybody that corners several times between corners gets a big no from me.
  • 2 0
 Brage Vestavik for RAMPAGE
  • 2 0
 Ummm... all of them!
Aaaaand I guess I just don’t know how ride a bike
  • 2 0
 Piggy backing on X-Games there hey Pinkbike, well played, well played.
  • 1 0
 All the crazy stuff Brage did in that and I can't get over the manaul to tailwhip on a trailbike...
  • 1 0
 Vestavik and Semenuk... These two made the homework to win!
  • 2 1
 Hands down Danny MacAskill with Brage & CAM tied for second place.
  • 1 0
 I voted for brage before I even watched his edit.
  • 1 0
 All of em were awesome. But I have to say I like Brage's edit the best
  • 2 2
 Most Pinkers would like to ride like Brage if they could.
#metoo
  • 1 1
 Finally, people are taking notice of Brage.
  • 1 0
 Yeah it's not like he got invited to X-Games as one of 6 or anything
  • 1 1
 !!!!!!

Post a Comment



