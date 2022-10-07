Poll: Who is the Greatest Downhill Racer of All Time?

Oct 7, 2022
by Henry Quinney  
I'm not sure I like the term GOAT. However, what really frustrates me is somebody being referred to as a and not the GOAT. It's just nonsensical.

Mountain biking, compared to others, is a relatively young sport. It's also a sport where there is a perception of a near-level playing field among the sports elite teams and riders. Whether or not this is true is for another time. However, I think it's more of an apples-to-apples than something like football, where comparing Dixie Dean to a modern center forward is almost pointless, or similar comparisons with Juan Manuel Fangio in Formula One.

But World Cup downhill has been around for a mere 30 years and so comparisons are easier. Not to sway you one way or another, but as a tidbit, for 23 of those years Greg Minnaar has been competing at the pointy end. To help provide context of how competitive the field was in any given year, I've included the differences represented as a percentage of the times for the elite world championship podium of that year, so you too can make wildly speculative assumptions about the depth of the field in regards to talent.

Female Elites



Male Elites



The minimum criteria for this poll is that the rider in question must have won the UCI downhill World Cup overall at least twice, and not to have been consistently beaten by another member on the list. There have been plenty of breakout stars, or athlete's that have been unstoppable on a certain track or weekend. This isn't a poll to see who you think has achieved the highest level for a short period. It's a poll to see who has added the most, and coupled incredible feats with incredible consistency. It's also worth considering just how dominate some of those periods were, or what their contribution to the elite field was.

Has downhill become more competitive as the years have gone on? Well, if we take the closeness of the racing as an an indication, apparently not. There is a slight skew, but I would say it argues that the tightest racing was in the latter part of the 00s.


Anne Caroline was on it today stomping out a first place for every stage.

Anne-Caroline Chausson (5 overall, 9 world championships, 40 wins) - A true great of mountain biking, Chausson has won a staggering thirteen senior world championships across various disciplines. That's not to mention three junior world championships and the Olympic gold medal or her forty World Cup wins and multiple EWS victories. By stats alone, Chausson should be the out and out winner. To choose anyone else would be predicated upon the idea that racing was somehow easier, or the competition not as fierce in the 90s. While it may be true that the sport was different, there was also more out of industry sponsors and, at times, arguably more money and widespread commercial appeal, and pressure, heaped upon the riders.

Green through all the splits by a massive margin Rachel Atherton set the fastest time early in the race and held it all the way to the end.

Rachel Atherton (6 overall, 5 world championships, 39 wins) - Winning her first World Cup overall, as well as her first world championships in 2008, she fought many world-class adversaries over the next decade including Ragot, Carpenter, Seagrave, Nicole and Hannah. The were years where it seemed like for anyone else to win she had to suffer some level of misfortune. Not only the second on the all time list of downhill World Cup wins and also a five time world champion in elite, she also had a "perfect season" in 2016 as she won each round of the World Cup. After suffering an injury in Les Gets to her ankle at the Les Gets world cup in 2019, and the birth of her first child in 2021, she no longer races full time. However, rumours persist of a comeback.

Greg Minnaar

Greg Minnaar (3 overall, 4 world championships, 22 wins) - He's definitely got Rob Warner's stamp of approval, and with good reason. Not only is his longevity remarkable, but also his resurgence back to the front after several difficult years with a shoulder issue in the early to mid 2010s. It's strange to think that there are any "what ifs" with Minnaar's career, but as the poster boy for 29" wheels and bigger bikes, many do wonder aloud what if the sizing-revolution had come 10 years earlier. History shows that Minnaar hits his stride and wins a world title around every nine years - don't count him out in 2030. He won his first World Cup at age 18, and has featured on nearly 90 podiums from just over 150 World Cup races.

Warning shots were fired last time out in Lenzerheide but it appears something is once again clicking for Aaron Gwin. Will we see true Gwizzard form in the US or legendary Sainte Anne

Aaron Gwin (5 overall, 20 wins) - While he may not have become a world champion (yet), he changed downhill with his sheer consistency and mindset. On his day, he seemed to be unbeatable. After dominating aboard a Trek Session, Gwin moved to Specialized and, despite a slow start and a lot of negative speculation, came back to winnings ways. A late comer to downhill riding let alone racing, he established himself as the man to beat from 2010 - 2017. Injuries and have derailed his seasons in recent years but I don't think he's done just yet. A return to podium form with his Intense Factory Racing team shows there's plenty of speed, and potentially wins, left in him. Like Sam Hill, responsible for some iconic World Cup runs in MSA, Val di Sole and Windham.


Steve Peat (3 overall, 1 world championships, 17 wins) - There was a time where it seemed you had to be well north of six foot to ride for the Santa Cruz Syndicate, with Peat, Rennie and Minnaar all well above average height. Seeing Peat riding his 26" wheeled bike now looks like a strange sight, but his perseverance to finally win his maiden world championships was a fire that kept burning and kept him competitive far beyond many of his peers. Peat's 17 World Cup wins came against many of the other greats on this list, and his career spanned the early days of a fringe sport right through to the more established days of mainstream coverage.

DH legend Nico Vouilloz joined the industry race with Team Lapierre.

Nicolas Vouilloz (5 overall, 7 world championships, 16 wins) - Along with his compatriot Anne-Caroline Chausson, dominated the world championships for the best part of a decade. Known for his meticulous approach and analytical style, he spent nearly his entire downhill career in the rainbow jersey. In fact, if we take juniors into account, there was only one world championships between 1992 and 2002 that he didn't win. He could has possibly have won even more if not for his desire to try his hand at rallying, in which he competed in the WRC from 2001 to 2006. He returned to competitive mountain biking in 2007 at Champery and was an early adopter, and winner in the EWS.


Sabrina Jonnier (5 overall, 2 world championships, 16 wins) - After winning her first overall at 22 in 2003, she would win a further four titles by 2010, finishing second in the years she didn't. The idea of French domination certainly isn't a new one; along with Celine Gros, Jonnier's wins meant that there were only 2 years between 1998 and 2010 that the overall was won by rider of any other nationality. Two world championships also followed before retiring from World Cup racing in 2012, in no small part due to a crash sustained in practice in Pietermaritzburg. Sandwiched between the domination of Chausson and Atherton, she's sometimes overlooked. However, there are many elite female riders from the 2010s that would cite her as their inspiration.

The gold and green figure and bike of Sam Hill camouflaging itself perfectly into the gold and green of the Hafjell terrain on the last run of practice.

Sam Hill (2 overall, 3 world championships, 13 wins) - Similar to Gwin, he arguably upped the level in elite mountain bike racing and changed people's approach. His muted, calm style, flew in the face of what people expected of riders attacking on flat pedals. He was competitive in the elite category as a junior and has contributed some of the most iconic runs to mountain biking. If wins in MSA and Meribel weren't evidence enough of his appetite for fighting at the front, being a three time overall winner in the later parts of his career in the EWS must put it beyond all doubt. His rides in Champery and Val Di Sole are simply iconic.

Only the last meters of track left for Pierron. It was green all the way with a few seconds to spare. Eruption in Les Gets is a go.

Amaury Pierron (2 overall, 10 wins) - In a similar stage of his career to Bruni in that they're arguably both in their prime. Pierron though had a different rise to the top. Although he has a reputation as somebody who was more of a slow burner in his junior and early elite career, the stats don't really back that up - albeit his first year junior didn't set the world alight, but he won World Cups in second. Coming into elite, he scored 3 top 20s in his first year, before his first podium and top tens the next. A quieter 2017 followed before he announced just what he could do in 2018, when he won his first overall. A difficult time away with injury followed before coming back to claim his second. On his day, he seems unbeatable.

Full gas and determination to the line for Loic Bruni but it was not enough to hold off Amaury Pierron

Loic Bruni (2 overall, 5 world championships, 7 wins) - It feels as if Bruni has so much of his career ahead of him, even if he won his first world championship way back in 2015. Whilst the rainbow stripes came quickly for Bruni, it took several more years for him to unlock the same form and success on the World Cup circuit, although he is now of course one of the most established riders on the scene, and arguably its biggest star. Much like Vouilloz, it seems he can execute a race plan like few others and is now a five-time world champion.

Who is the greatest downhill rider of all time?



Posted In:
Racing and Events Polls World Cup DH Aaron Gwin Amaury Pierron Anne Caroline Chausson Greg Minnaar Loic Bruni Nico Vouilloz Rachel Atherton Sabrina Jonnier Sam Hill Steve Peat


57 Comments

  • 36 6
 Anne Caroline Chausson IS THE GOAT ! End of story. Not to mention her olympic gold medal in BMX.
  • 16 5
 The fact she didn't win this pole is RIDICULOUS!!!
  • 7 3
 @SintraFreeride: It is ! As written by Henry :"By stats alone, Chausson should be the out and out winner"
  • 7 2
 I am the best mtb racer ever! So good in fact I don't even need to compete to prove it.
  • 4 1
 She is so humble and underrated. She was the world champion in speed skiing too.
  • 5 2
 She didn't race the best and therefore cannot be considered the best.
  • 2 0
 AC /thread
  • 1 0
 WORD!!!
  • 1 0
 Even I as a German can only agree. And this means a lot!! ;-)
  • 1 0
 The issue was in the question, this focus on DH racing exclusively so they consciously chose to ignore her achievements in enduro and BMX racing. And to some extend I get it, where do you draw the line? Would Caroline Buchanan count as one of the best mountainbike racers as aside from some notable performances at Crankworx events, she's also racked up quite a few decent BMX results? Of course it is an argument that will never be settled, but I'd say Rachel Atherton was facing tougher competition in DH racing than ACC. Hence I voted Rachel. When she's not injured or just recovering, she's super dominant even against some super strong competition.
  • 28 2
 #norbsgotrobbed
  • 1 0
 lolll love it
  • 15 3
 I don't care about the numbers. Sam Hill all day!
  • 1 0
 Agreed
  • 1 0
 I was going to write the same thing, indeed! I just like Sam Hill.
  • 10 1
 It's not just the wins - it's the consistency of podiums. GM is like 50% podium (top 5) every time he throws a leg over the bike. Those add up to the greatest. Not to mention additional Silver and Bronze medals.
  • 3 0
 Well said.
And he’s not done yet
  • 2 0
 and his longevity at the top of the sport has to be unmatched right?
  • 13 2
 Why isn't Josh Bender on the list?
  • 3 0
 Did he ever win a dh race?
  • 3 1
 @wobblegoblin: he raced every World Cup that has ever been held, he's the peoples champ
  • 7 0
 I think currently, Greg Minnaar and Aaron Gwin at my top picks but Amaury Pierron is still fresh in his career and has pretty obviously shown his ability to dominate.
  • 2 0
 If Gwin hadn’t had some bad luck we would be up with Minaar, but Minaar takes the cake
  • 1 0
 @joose: maybe he made his own luck by chasing $$ instead of wins…
  • 6 0
 Wheres Rob Warner at? For a DHer you have to win yes but you also have to talk the talk, drink the bar dry n wreck the joint as your chucked out, theres more to it than just wins lol
  • 6 0
 Having had the opportunity to watch the downhill world Cup in its infancy (thank you eurosport) I can't vote for anyone other than Nico. A true genius.
  • 13 5
 SHAUN PALMER!!!
  • 2 3
 Amen. Nuff said. Zero debate.

Next……
  • 3 0
 think he won every race he ever entered...
  • 5 0
 @fastford337: in his mind, probably.
  • 2 0
 I was racing US Nationals (NORBA) during his years. While he isn't the 'GOAT', his influence in MTB (especially gravity oriented disciplines) cannot be overstated. DH, Slalom, 4X etc. ...and many ways MTB culture reflects Palmer's influence to this day. Gold Lame jackets for all!!
  • 3 0
 How many different young top racers has Minnaar competed with at the top level for his entire career?! His mental fortitude and dedication top the list for me.

Sam Hill, what a legend. Tough to put him anywhere but 1st. Not only has he been fast on any bike, in any conditions on flat pedals for ages. He brings together what downhill mountain biking means AND racing.

The women collectively share the same love and grit that it takes to be at the top for ages. This is what really sets a legendary professional and a professional racer apart. Coming back from numerous injuries back to the top spot. Competing against others on the track, while daily competing with themselves to get better. Much respect to them all!
  • 4 1
 Boomers pretending downhill of the 90s had the same deep pool of talent and insane level of terrain. The msot difficult thing back then was the bikes and having them not blow up halfway down...

Minnaar is the GoaT due to level of competition (keep in mind, his career goes hand in hand with Gwin, arguably the 2nd greatest ever) and length of wins. The Gwin part is extremely relevant. Obviously Nico and Steve had all kinds of battles, but again, Minnaar has been battling all these guys AND dudes like Loic and Amaury now... And he's still catching dubs and podiums left and right.

If you were to add up points from finishes at each event for all riders, presumably Minnaar is on top and by a long way. But aint nobody got time to go back and develop a balanced scoring system (based on amount of entries maybe) for every results or whatever.

Also, its impossible to compare mens field to womens field due to talent pool. It's only really hit a new level recently (as mens has as well if were being honest) and we're seeing a lot more diff names on the top slot each event.

Anne has a ton of the highest differentials in times for wins, which on one hand seems like a really good thing... But once it happens enough it just highlights how there wasn't a good level of competition. Would be better to find out who is finding those tenths of a second on days where everyone is putting down their best run down the mountain and the top 5 is separated by like a second and a half.
  • 6 0
 Rachel all day. Total dominance.
  • 3 0
 Can I vote for all of them lol? It's honestly hard to compare these riders over their different eras. They are all awesome and I'm glad to have been able to see them all race throughout their careers.
  • 7 1
 Stevie Smith
  • 1 0
 Torn between two, in my very humble opinion... Minnaar - simply for his longevity and consistency - look at the career, the consistency, to be able to adapt and evolve with the sport and remain at the top for all this time. Still now after all these years, every time he is in the start hut - magic might happen. Rachel Atherton - Won so predictably and with such dominance that it just became the norm. Did so much the elevate the women's side of the sport. On a whole other level for so long, can't be overlooked.
  • 1 0
 Oooh this is tough. It's almost impossible to compare men's to women's racers. If we do, Chausson obviously runs away with it based on results.

Minnaar vs Gwin is hard for me. Minnaar is a legend and his longevity is an inspiration to me as a similarly-aged person who feels creaky after riding 1/1000th the stuff Minnaar does. But for me, Gwin takes it as when they were both at the very top of their game (Gwin's early peak vs. Minnaar's late peak, Gwin generally came out on top when they were going head to head. That seems the fairest way to judge to me, though I do give Minnaar incredible props for his longevity.
  • 4 1
 That Sam Hill picture bumps him up to top 2 immediately. That is a masterpiece.
  • 3 0
 Why would anyone down vote this? Sam is King!
  • 4 0
 Y’all are too young.

Nico all the way.
  • 1 0
 X1
  • 1 0
 Has a 26" wheel DH bike ever won a WC when there were 29" wheels racing? Not talking mixed wheels just straight up 26 vs 29.
  • 1 0
 Hill is the best all around bike rider but DH goes to Bruni, turns it on when it matters most
  • 1 0
 What happened in 2011 that caused a spike in the gaps to 2nd and 3rd in both fields?
  • 1 0
 A small spot of rain on a gentle hill in Switzerland.
  • 1 0
 It don't matter whether you win by an inch or a mile a win is a win. Therefore Rachel is the best. It's just that simple.
  • 2 0
 Minnaar
  • 1 0
 Jackson Goldstone.... wait whaaaa
  • 1 0
 Sorry, putting Men & Women on the same list is a disservice to both.
  • 1 0
 ACC got one Greg Minnaar in each leg...
  • 1 0
 that is STEVE PEAT!!! Wth is wrong with you people!!!
  • 1 0
 ACC. No contest.
  • 1 1
 Bidden has a whole country DH in record time will never be topped
  • 1 0
 Johnny T
  • 2 2
 #norbsgotrobbed
  • 1 2
 Stevie Smith?





