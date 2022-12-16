Pinkbike Poll: Who Taught You How To Mountain Bike?

In sports like skiing it's commonplace for riders to take a lesson to get the hang of things. Most ski resorts offer rental / lesson combos that ease the barrier to entry. More traditional "lifelong" sports like swimming or tennis offer coaching from a very young age all the way into adulthood. In mountain biking, there are far fewer opportunities for formal lessons and mountain biking is still a relatively young sport so only the luckiest of us were introduced through our parents.
Maybe we can learn from sports like skiing and make lessons more common? Maybe online learning is the ticket?
This begs the question, who taught you how to mountain bike? Did your friend loan you a bike and say "Lean back, don't pull the front brake too hard," or did you dive into the overwhelming world of online tutorials? Maybe you actually worked with a coach? Answer the polls then tell us about the riding buddy who got you hooked on mountain biking in the comments.
We're starting to see youth mountain biking develop worldwide. Did you get into the sport this way?
Ages 10-12 yrs old one of my heros was Dave Mirra (RIP). I did my lame attempts at "street" BMX riding. However I was in the suburbs, and no one else around me rode. So I was mostly limited to practicing bunnyhops, and hopping up/down curbs, stuff like that. Fun, but not a "BMX Background" .
Teenage years I did dirt biking (trail, not moto) with my dad.
Out of college I commuted by bike, and enjoyed it. But it wasn't until I moved to the PNW 5 years ago and learned about mountain biking that I tried it. Its got the cardio improvement aspects of commuting by bike, with the fun of dirt biking on the downs .
First Mt bike mid 20's
When did i start mt biking?
I guess that qualifies as "friend with no coaching experience."
thank, carl
There was none of that when many of us "initially learned". But the beauty and joy of the sport (like so many sports) is that learning is ongoing. While videos had nothing to do with mastering my 1982 Stumpjumper (in 1982), now they help show me what's possible and how much I actually suck.
"Just riding with friends"
I didn't learn anything specifically from "a friend with no formal coaching skills", but it also wasn't in a vacuum because we all taught each other stuff just by doing and trying.
For me it was riding down progressively harder parts of the random footpaths that ran through the forested area of a local park.
Wasn't until I had a base that I started going out/observing other riders at the real MTB trails, getting magazines, buying DVDs etc.
I am a teacher by trade, college degree, professional certifications, etc..., yet I charge $40-$50 an hour for tutoring depending on subject(Math with Calculus bringing the highest hourly rate.) I fail to see how MTB coaching brings with it more value than what people are willing to pay for tutoring, etc...
I would love to take classes and clinics, but it is outside the realm of what I am willing to spend per hour.
Everyone knows that its a progressive sport where you learn by riding with people better than you. Or doing stuff that you hope makes you better than them….
Things changed a year later. My next bike was a fully ridged 1994 Kona Kilauea.. the numbers were so different it was a total game changer. Did my first DH race on it, then via Dirt mag.. my (riding) life changed forever.
13 years later I was on the start line on the Megavalanche.. but that’s another story..
(Actually it was the year after, I knocked myself out first try)
Took a skills class in late 2020 and it made my riding much better and safer. I still practice the same drills I learned that day every time I get on my bike. #HipHinge.