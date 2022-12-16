Pinkbike Poll: Who Taught You How To Mountain Bike?

Dec 16, 2022
by Eric Olsen  
Levy recently talked with coach Joel Harwood of Blueprint Athlete Development on a recent podcast. Is formal coaching becoming more common?

In sports like skiing it's commonplace for riders to take a lesson to get the hang of things. Most ski resorts offer rental / lesson combos that ease the barrier to entry. More traditional "lifelong" sports like swimming or tennis offer coaching from a very young age all the way into adulthood. In mountain biking, there are far fewer opportunities for formal lessons and mountain biking is still a relatively young sport so only the luckiest of us were introduced through our parents.

Maybe we can learn from sports like skiing and make lessons more common? Maybe online learning is the ticket?

This begs the question, who taught you how to mountain bike? Did your friend loan you a bike and say "Lean back, don't pull the front brake too hard," or did you dive into the overwhelming world of online tutorials? Maybe you actually worked with a coach? Answer the polls then tell us about the riding buddy who got you hooked on mountain biking in the comments.

We're starting to see youth mountain biking develop worldwide. Did you get into the sport this way?

How old were you when you started mountain biking?



How did you initially learn mountain bike skills?




Do you continue to work on your mountain bike skills?



Have you ever taken a formal mountain bike skills lesson with a paid coach?



Are you interested in taking a mountain bike skills lesson in the future?



Posted In:
Other Polls


Must Read This Week
Field Test: Trek Fuel EX - Evolution Underlined
66059 views
First Ride: Machina's Beautiful, Technologically Advanced Prototype was Fun While it Lasted
62720 views
Chromag (Finally) Announces Full Suspension Line
62100 views
Patent Round-up: Shimano's Crazy Derailleur, Electronic Shifter & SRAM's Floating Brakes
55500 views
Specialized Cuts Global Ambassador Program
50104 views
10 Things I Loved In 2022: Mike Kazimer
49915 views
10 Things I loved in 2022: Mike Levy
49735 views
Video: 5 Trail Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
40919 views

71 Comments

  • 90 3
 I learned mountain biking from my BMX background
  • 5 0
 Plus one to this.
  • 3 0
 Plus two to this.
  • 6 0
 For real though.
  • 6 0
 me too, hitting jumps at 10, mtb at 20 now 51 and only ride park..
  • 3 0
 Yep, me too. Bike skills were already there but fitness.. well that's another thing...
  • 4 0
 Ditto, I knew how to mountain bike before I had a mountain bike...except for the shifting part and staying seated to climb...and understanding why a bicycle needed suspension.
  • 2 0
 Remember the Freeride movement in the early 2000's? Yea, I was doing a miniature, way less impressive, version of that on a Schwinn Predator Pro... I broke a lot of parts.
  • 1 0
 Started in 2019. Could jump an mtb on basically any bike i could jump a bmx on in a year. Cornering downhill? Nearly over the bars every time. Apparently there are these thingies on the bars called "brakes". And you need to use them very moderately...
  • 2 0
 Ages 5-8 I rode pull start minibikes (the kinds with a centrifugal clutch, and a piece of metal plate smashing against the tire as the brake). Racing those in the backyard is a total hoot.

Ages 10-12 yrs old one of my heros was Dave Mirra (RIP). I did my lame attempts at "street" BMX riding. However I was in the suburbs, and no one else around me rode. So I was mostly limited to practicing bunnyhops, and hopping up/down curbs, stuff like that. Fun, but not a "BMX Background" Razz .

Teenage years I did dirt biking (trail, not moto) with my dad.

Out of college I commuted by bike, and enjoyed it. But it wasn't until I moved to the PNW 5 years ago and learned about mountain biking that I tried it. Its got the cardio improvement aspects of commuting by bike, with the fun of dirt biking on the downs Smile .
  • 3 0
 Yep, BMX was my intro into proper riding on dirt, well, that and motorcycles.
  • 1 0
 I learned mountain biking from my... mountain biking background.
  • 2 0
 Riding old forest trails under 9 on anything with wheels.

First Mt bike mid 20's

When did i start mt biking?
  • 1 0
 As cliche as it is, this is pretty much true in my case. I try to pay attention to learning skills and whatnot, but most of the time I'm just relying on instincts learned during my childhood.
  • 1 0
 that really should have been an option.
  • 1 0
 BMX background alone will never make you the complete package.
  • 1 0
 @watchtower: Yeah, I ride BMX like most before going into MTB.
  • 2 0
 Seriously, who didn't ride BMX before riding MTB? Not many.
  • 19 0
 My parents forced me into it because they liked to bike and didn't want to find a sitter every day.

I guess that qualifies as "friend with no coaching experience."
  • 1 0
 Exactly!
  • 1 1
 Torger TORGER my friend... my pal. perhaps you would like to ditch these accessories and step out of your comfort zone to ride with me and my family? I'll have you know that my grandfather started the nudist ride outs in 86 and still leads them out today. We are very welcome to be hangin and swingin with more folk if ya know what i mean. #staynudepb
thank, carl
  • 1 0
 Tough love.
  • 12 1
 I started MTBiking in 1989. Ain't no thing called a coach back then. Your coach was yourself, learning things the hard way. Skills progressed as technology progressed.
  • 1 0
 ^this
  • 7 1
 Online videos? Oh, you kids today.

There was none of that when many of us "initially learned". But the beauty and joy of the sport (like so many sports) is that learning is ongoing. While videos had nothing to do with mastering my 1982 Stumpjumper (in 1982), now they help show me what's possible and how much I actually suck.
  • 6 0
 Forgot a super common answer for "how initially?":

"Just riding with friends"

I didn't learn anything specifically from "a friend with no formal coaching skills", but it also wasn't in a vacuum because we all taught each other stuff just by doing and trying.
  • 5 0
 Started in 1989. Still remember the exact moment when I realized what mtb bikes were capable of. Riding a steep granite slab and realizing how much grip it had and how much control I had over the bike. After that it was charging down Kamikaze at Mammoth on a fully rigid Bridgestone MB-4. Modern mtb bikes are so freaking good.
  • 2 0
 MB-4! My first was a purple MB-6 with STX-RC mech upgrades and Onza bar-ends. And a Flex-Stem at some point.
  • 1 0
 @justinfoil: Awesome. Riders today do not want anything to do with fully rigid bikes. lol. Bikes too good now. I still secretly like bar ends, but would never rock them now. haha. Climbing is good with them.
  • 6 0
 Outside Magazine Mountain Bike Skills training program coming soon. Super Premium Subscription needed.
  • 6 0
 fun fact, I bought my first mtb with my hard saved money at age 12, early '90s. That was my one and only brand new mtb.
  • 6 0
 Where's the option for going out with your dad and just figuring it out together?
  • 1 0
 Only thing is junior now goes bigger than me and he's eggin me on lol
  • 3 0
 "Nobody, I learned to mountain bike in a vacuum"...dismissive, but yeah- that's how some of us figured out the basics of off-road riding.

For me it was riding down progressively harder parts of the random footpaths that ran through the forested area of a local park.

Wasn't until I had a base that I started going out/observing other riders at the real MTB trails, getting magazines, buying DVDs etc.
  • 3 0
 So , results as of now, 20ish percent have not taken a lesson, 65ish percent want to take a lesson in the future. This should show the MTB coaching world that they have outpriced themselves. When you are looking at paying someone in the realm of $100 an hour for MTB coaching, it begs the question...Would they make more money if they were more reasonably priced and able to run more clinics?

I am a teacher by trade, college degree, professional certifications, etc..., yet I charge $40-$50 an hour for tutoring depending on subject(Math with Calculus bringing the highest hourly rate.) I fail to see how MTB coaching brings with it more value than what people are willing to pay for tutoring, etc...

I would love to take classes and clinics, but it is outside the realm of what I am willing to spend per hour.
  • 2 0
 I agree, but it also seems like you might be undercharging for tutoring (not that there's anything wrong with making it affordable). I was charging $40 an hour as an undergrad student several years ago and got plenty of business. Very location-dependent of course!
  • 4 0
 For 'How did you initially learn mountain bike skills?', why is there no "dicking about in the woods with equally clueless mates' option?
  • 1 0
 Because its a shit poll designed to work out whether they can sell you something and ‘doing your own thing’ does not make money.
Everyone knows that its a progressive sport where you learn by riding with people better than you. Or doing stuff that you hope makes you better than them….
  • 2 0
 I took a paid lesson from a “pro” at Trestle Bike Park a few years ago and the only thing that I learned, was that he was faster than me. The lesson was pretty much me following him/getting dropped by this local pro while he rode all the trails he wanted to ride.
  • 4 0
 You should throw the book “Mastering Mountain Bike Skills” on the where did you learn section
  • 2 0
 I started mountain biking before Al Gore invented the internet, so I learned through trial and error. I now coach a highschool MTB team, and have learned more doing that than I ever learned on my own.
  • 1 0
 1988 on a fully ridged Raleigh. Ground zero for a 13 year old who was totally clueless as to how to ride a bicycle off-road ! With road bike influenced geometry.. my 3rd bike was a Zinn, with a tiny ass headtube, and a 150mm stem..

Things changed a year later. My next bike was a fully ridged 1994 Kona Kilauea.. the numbers were so different it was a total game changer. Did my first DH race on it, then via Dirt mag.. my (riding) life changed forever.

13 years later I was on the start line on the Megavalanche.. but that’s another story..

(Actually it was the year after, I knocked myself out first try)
  • 1 0
 Rode bikes for most of my life, didn't start MTB seriously until I was almost 30 (the trails I grew up around are awful, I rode ONE narrow trail that had actual rocks, roots and not to mention TREES. That was all it took and I have been hooked ever since.
Took a skills class in late 2020 and it made my riding much better and safer. I still practice the same drills I learned that day every time I get on my bike. #HipHinge.
  • 1 0
 1993 / 1994 Czech Ore Mountains / about 6 of us teenagers started wrecking ourselves on fully rigid steel machines frequently welded back together by one of our friend's dad ... No lessons, just once a month seeing pictures in new release of German Mounting Bike magazine which always made us to go try even scarier stuff, also Chainsmoke was pretty good motivation. Ended up building jumps, skinniness and illegal trails in the woods ...
  • 3 0
 Question 3 needs another answer option: Not satisfied with current skill level but too lazy/can't be bothered with coaching.
  • 3 0
 Where's the option for Dad following you while yelling "You're doing wrong!"
  • 1 0
 pretty much just a buddy who has been biking for a much longer time looking up at me on any trail and being like 'ehhhh i think you got it' over and over and over again
  • 3 0
 People are taught how to MTB?
  • 2 0
 Hans Rey videos. Thanks for the broken tailbone, Hans
  • 1 0
 First ride on the Kuwahara mtb in 1991, I had never had a front brake or seen anyone use one. Promptly locked up those cantis, ejected head-first. Next day, I got my first helmet.
  • 1 0
 A friend who I later learned that had a golden rule “never follow Jules”
  • 1 0
 "I'm not telling you where to go, but don't follow them/me."
  • 3 0
 Chuck Norris
  • 1 0
 The rocks on the trail taught me, they still do, whenever I get it wrong they smack me about. Very stern teachers rocks.
  • 1 0
 We turned our BMX cruisers into mountain bikes back in ‘84. Haven’t stopped either disciplines since.
  • 1 0
 Lucky Fail Friday wasn't a thang back in the good ol'days! I had my fair share of epic fails!
  • 1 0
 Missing answer from how did you learn mtb skills: “just messing around with friends and learning off each other”
  • 1 0
 I'm old enough to say VHS tapes ---- Dirty Tricks and Cunning Stunts, Chainspotting....
  • 1 0
 Advantages of riding in a vacuum is there is no air resistance to slow you down
  • 1 0
 GTA because anything is possible
  • 1 0
 Back flips are strangely challenging in that game
  • 1 0
 So this one time, me and my buddy Wayne....
  • 1 0
 my mtb background helped me to be good on a bmx!
  • 2 0
 Your mom!
  • 1 0
 What's mountain biking?
  • 1 0
 riding dirtbikes
  • 1 0
 BMX was my coach
  • 1 0
 Is this THE Eric Olsen?
  • 1 0
 i'm here for it
  • 1 0
 The Streets taught me
  • 1 0
 nwd 8





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.042652
Mobile Version of Website