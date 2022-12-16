Pinkbike Poll: Who Taught You How To Mountain Bike?

Levy recently talked with coach Joel Harwood of Blueprint Athlete Development on a recent podcast. Is formal coaching becoming more common?

Maybe we can learn from sports like skiing and make lessons more common? Maybe online learning is the ticket?

We're starting to see youth mountain biking develop worldwide. Did you get into the sport this way?

How did you initially learn mountain bike skills? Lesson at a bike park

Friend with no formal coaching experience

In-person coaching session from a professional

Unsolicited advice from a random guy on trail

School team volunteer coaches

Online videos

Silently observing other riders at your local spot

Instructional articles in a magazine

In sports like skiing it's commonplace for riders to take a lesson to get the hang of things. Most ski resorts offer rental / lesson combos that ease the barrier to entry. More traditional "lifelong" sports like swimming or tennis offer coaching from a very young age all the way into adulthood. In mountain biking, there are far fewer opportunities for formal lessons and mountain biking is still a relatively young sport so only the luckiest of us were introduced through our parents.This begs the question, who taught you how to mountain bike? Did your friend loan you a bike and say "Lean back, don't pull the front brake too hard," or did you dive into the overwhelming world of online tutorials? Maybe you actually worked with a coach? Answer the polls then tell us about the riding buddy who got you hooked on mountain biking in the comments.