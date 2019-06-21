Pinkbike Poll: Who's Breaking Bikes These Days?

Wheels and tires top the list of components most likely to die in combat.





It's also a fact that some riders break almost everything they touch. You can feel the earth shake when they bang down the trail.



Are you a breaker or a bruiser? I seem to break just about everything

I rarely break anything on my bike

I probably fall in between those extremes

What have you broken this season? Broken = cracked, bent, severed, or damaged beyond repair. Click all boxes that apply. Aluminum frame

Carbon frame

Broken spokes/nipples

Carbon rim

Aluminum rim

Chain

Carbon handlebar

Aluminum handlebar

Brake lever

Shift lever

Derailleur

Saddle

Dropper post

Fork damper failure

Shock damper failure

Fork mechanical damage

Shock mechanical damage

Chainring

Crankset aluminum

Crankset carbon

Threaded bottom bracket failure

Press Fit Bottom bracket failure

Brake rotor destroyed

Brake hydraulic failure

Pedal failure

Flat tire

Tire casing failure

Stem

Cassette

Freehub ratchet failure

Suspension pivot

Headset

None

Other



What have you broken this season? My score is zero. Not even a flat tire, but that's me. I started thinking about this poll after a buddy of mine cracked a rim last week. It was carbon. The impact sounded bad, but the break was far from catastrophic. His Stan's sealant glued it shut and he was able to ride it out with us. I'd say that bikes are crazy reliable these days, and I believe that most riders would agree. Each time we post a review, however, a number of testimonials pop up about similar items commenters have bent, broken or otherwise pushed to failure.People crash, parts break - that's a fact every mountain biker must face. It's also a fact that some riders break almost everything they touch (you can feel the earth shake when they bang down the trail), while others, regardless of speed or intensity, rarely do damage to their steeds. Where do you stand between those extremes? What have you broken this season so far?