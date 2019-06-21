Pinkbike Poll: Who's Breaking Bikes These Days?

What have you broken this season? My score is zero. Not even a flat tire, but that's me. I started thinking about this poll after a buddy of mine cracked a rim last week. It was carbon. The impact sounded bad, but the break was far from catastrophic. His Stan's sealant glued it shut and he was able to ride it out with us. I'd say that bikes are crazy reliable these days, and I believe that most riders would agree. Each time we post a review, however, a number of testimonials pop up about similar items commenters have bent, broken or otherwise pushed to failure.
People crash, parts break - that's a fact every mountain biker must face. It's also a fact that some riders break almost everything they touch (you can feel the earth shake when they bang down the trail), while others, regardless of speed or intensity, rarely do damage to their steeds. Where do you stand between those extremes? What have you broken this season so far?
|It's also a fact that some riders break almost everything they touch. You can feel the earth shake when they bang down the trail.
6 Comments
Post a Comment