PINKBIKE TECH

Pinkbike Poll: Who's Breaking Bikes These Days?

Jun 21, 2019
by Richard Cunningham  
Rode hard but still a circle. It was time to get to work.
Wheels and tires top the list of components most likely to die in combat.


What have you broken this season? My score is zero. Not even a flat tire, but that's me. I started thinking about this poll after a buddy of mine cracked a rim last week. It was carbon. The impact sounded bad, but the break was far from catastrophic. His Stan's sealant glued it shut and he was able to ride it out with us. I'd say that bikes are crazy reliable these days, and I believe that most riders would agree. Each time we post a review, however, a number of testimonials pop up about similar items commenters have bent, broken or otherwise pushed to failure.

People crash, parts break - that's a fact every mountain biker must face. It's also a fact that some riders break almost everything they touch (you can feel the earth shake when they bang down the trail), while others, regardless of speed or intensity, rarely do damage to their steeds. Where do you stand between those extremes? What have you broken this season so far?


asdfgdsf


bigquotesIt's also a fact that some riders break almost everything they touch. You can feel the earth shake when they bang down the trail.


Are you a breaker or a bruiser?


What have you broken this season?

Broken = cracked, bent, severed, or damaged beyond repair. Click all boxes that apply.





Must Read This Week
Final Results and Replay: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019
84261 views
First Ride: Orbea's 2020 Occam Trail Bike is Light, Fast & Fun
66676 views
Review: 6 Months on the Trust Message Linkage Fork
63575 views
Video: Magura Concept Integrates Brake Hoses Into Handlebars for Cable-Free Cockpit
60013 views
Final Results and Replay: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019
47142 views
First Look: The New Specialized Fuse is a Hardtail, Built for Fun
45388 views
Tech Randoms - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019
39210 views
Yoann Barelli Out for 6 Months With ACL Injury
33072 views

6 Comments

  • + 14
 I broke my wallet
  • + 1
 I fell soo hard my ass has a crack in it now.
  • + 1
 Breaking stuff is validation that your ridding your bike at the limit.
  • + 1
 Or that your riding style was inspired by the Incredible Hulk.
  • + 4
 Or that you're using the wrong equipment for yourself and the kind that of riding you do
  • + 1
 Or you ride angry.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029185
Mobile Version of Website