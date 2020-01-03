Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather Be Over-Biked or Under-Biked?

Not too long ago, bikes from the likes of Geometron or Pole were so far off the grid that they wouldn't make the long lists of mainstream riders looking for a new bike. Fast forward to the present and their lanky profiles almost seem ordinary. Long reaches, lots of wheel travel, steep seat tube angles, and sub 65-degree head angles are accepted as the new norm and, along with those changes, riders are gravitating towards riding areas that offer more aggressive options. Or are they?"For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction:"
Newton's third law can also be applied to emotional impulse. Every major trend creates pushback and we can see this happening with the rise in popularity of "downcountry" bikes; lighter weight, shorter-travel machines that may incorporate the attributes of their brutish all-mountain/enduro brothers, but are both visually and mechanically down-scaled to more sensible and versatile bandwidths.
Armed with a pro-rider's skills, you could ride the Pole Machine or Pivot's Mach 4 SL trail bike almost anywhere. The Pole's fun zone, however, lies between death-defying steep and eye-watering fast. The Pivot's bandwidth of enjoyable terrain is a bit further down the technical scale, but encompasses a much broader range.Diminishing returns:
If you do the math, riders with better skill sets and more capable bikes spend proportionately more time climbing than they do descending. That's right. It's reasonable to assume that riders who choose less capable machines, or those who have more average skill sets could be enjoying those same downhill trails to a greater degree than the top guns do. Arguing further, it's a foregone conclusion that easier, blue-line trails are more challenging and fun aboard a downscaled machine - regardless of skill levels.
Big descents with shuttle access or easy climbing trails - the meat and potatoes of enduro class bikes - are rare fare for most riders, so it's safe to assume that many of us are overbiked for the routes we ride most often. No doubt, the reverse is also true. A large number of mountain bikers clung their old-school steeds while the basic trail bike was transforming into a whole new animal. Even a lateral move to a similar-travel machine would be a leap in both capability and enjoyment for them. So, today's poll is: Are you over biked or under biked? Which direction would you lean towards for your next purchase?
Difference is that if you overbike you can usually just get stronger to make up for it, but if you underbike you have to get way better technically _and_ also get strong enough to manage the techniques in order to make up for the underbiking.
It is quite satisfying climbing with XC guys on a 30# Enduro bike...and waving goodbye at the top.
It pedals so well it’s hard to choose another bike for a given trail when the flick of switch gives you 170mm and back to 120 again.
That's an appealing thing to alot of people and theres nothing wrong with it; even if deep down we all know we're not all that likely to achieve our end goal. We just want to know it's won't be the fault of the equipment.
I think in the MTB world, it's not really as much of an issue. Sure a big slack enduro rig on a flat XC course is pointless. But assuming there's gravity involved, would having too much bike really make things worse? I'm not really sure. Is it more fun to ride a slow bike fast? Or do you have more fun knowing you have a bit of margin for error. As long as the bike pedals well and doesn't weight a ton...party on my dudes.
But I will say that this is too much bike for me.
I can ride it maybe 75% of it's capacity. And it has taken me a lot of gym hours to build the body strength to handle the bike as it was meant to be ridden.
If I could choose again I'd opt for less travel; more fun. It is fun going mach through roots and rocks, but the personal maintinence to do it is fairly high.
Always prefer my DH bike doing whistler laps, as a long day of constant runs beats you down proper. I'll choose my 160/150 trail bike on my home Shore trails, if I'm feeling smashy, or riding with a group that will likely require it. But just as often, I'll grab the hard tail when I'm solo and feeling like picking the trail apart at my own chill pace, or if I'm riding with a group that has a lesser skill set.
Stupid polls...
With that setup it had most of the modern numbers with the exception of the super steep seat angle and it loved to rip around the trails, wasnt the best climber but loved to attack a down, not like a Dh bike but like a slack trail bike.
Ok except for that 29er XXL DH rig that doesnt exist in my size. Or the ubiquitios gravelbike.
Life is too short ...
as Vital calls it
