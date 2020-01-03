Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather Be Over-Biked or Under-Biked?

Jan 3, 2020
by Richard Cunningham  
2020 Specialized Enduro
Specialized Enduro S-Works 2020: Whistler is one zone where you can make the most of a capable 170mm bike.


Not too long ago, bikes from the likes of Geometron or Pole were so far off the grid that they wouldn't make the long lists of mainstream riders looking for a new bike. Fast forward to the present and their lanky profiles almost seem ordinary. Long reaches, lots of wheel travel, steep seat tube angles, and sub 65-degree head angles are accepted as the new norm and, along with those changes, riders are gravitating towards riding areas that offer more aggressive options. Or are they?

"For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction:" Newton's third law can also be applied to emotional impulse. Every major trend creates pushback and we can see this happening with the rise in popularity of "downcountry" bikes; lighter weight, shorter-travel machines that may incorporate the attributes of their brutish all-mountain/enduro brothers, but are both visually and mechanically down-scaled to more sensible and versatile bandwidths.

Pole Machine review
Armed with a pro-rider's skills, you could ride the Pole Machine or Pivot's Mach 4 SL trail bike almost anywhere. The Pole's fun zone, however, lies between death-defying steep and eye-watering fast. The Pivot's bandwidth of enjoyable terrain is a bit further down the technical scale, but encompasses a much broader range.


Diminishing returns: If you do the math, riders with better skill sets and more capable bikes spend proportionately more time climbing than they do descending. That's right. It's reasonable to assume that riders who choose less capable machines, or those who have more average skill sets could be enjoying those same downhill trails to a greater degree than the top guns do. Arguing further, it's a foregone conclusion that easier, blue-line trails are more challenging and fun aboard a downscaled machine - regardless of skill levels.

Big descents with shuttle access or easy climbing trails - the meat and potatoes of enduro class bikes - are rare fare for most riders, so it's safe to assume that many of us are overbiked for the routes we ride most often. No doubt, the reverse is also true. A large number of mountain bikers clung their old-school steeds while the basic trail bike was transforming into a whole new animal. Even a lateral move to a similar-travel machine would be a leap in both capability and enjoyment for them. So, today's poll is: Are you over biked or under biked? Which direction would you lean towards for your next purchase?

Are you over- or under-biked? What direction will you go for your next purchase?



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls


56 Comments

  • 32 3
 I like to be "underbiked"... When you ride faster than your buddies you can rub it in...and when they drop you on a descent you have an excuse.
  • 4 0
 Singlespeed hardtail: The ultimate "give your buddies shit when you beat them, but have an excuse for messing up anything (and I mean anything) during a ride" machine.
  • 2 0
 @MTBrent: i love mine Smile
  • 1 0
 And it works exactly that same the other way. Overbike = Smoke cem on the descents and have a reason\excuse to get stronger on the climbs.

Difference is that if you overbike you can usually just get stronger to make up for it, but if you underbike you have to get way better technically _and_ also get strong enough to manage the techniques in order to make up for the underbiking.
  • 22 1
 Overbiked makes up for me being underskilled
  • 2 1
 I resemble this remark
  • 8 0
 160/140 with modern aggressive numbers. Really happy with it for where and what I ride. However- the perfect geometry and travel can't be a universal thing as the best bike is going to match what you ride, how you ride it, and what things you enjoy the most IMO. I have friends who ride the same trails as me on on 170/160 rigs and others on 160/0.
  • 1 0
 What are you riding?
  • 4 0
 @roma258: i'm gonna say it's a Sentinel
  • 1 0
 @wowbagger: Been looking at a Devinci Troy so those numbers looked familiar
  • 3 0
 As someone with a sentinel I must say it is damn near perfection on a bike
  • 1 0
 @thook: Same for my Stumpy EVO
  • 4 0
 My definition of "overbiked" is that for the trail I'm riding, the bike is faster than I am with a bit more travel and aggressive geo. I'd much rather pay the slight weight penalty to have a bit more margin for error for when I ride a bit past my skills, as opposed to riding on the razor's edge of a bike's capabilities just to save some weight. But I'm more of a mellow/have fun rider than a fast/competitive rider...
  • 5 0
 IIRC, Mark Weir did a million feet of climbing aboard a 26" AL Nomad years ago...
It is quite satisfying climbing with XC guys on a 30# Enduro bike...and waving goodbye at the top.
  • 2 0
 I am over biked with a Scott Ransom. However the 120mm climb/pedal mode combined with its low weight makes an easy choice most days.
It pedals so well it’s hard to choose another bike for a given trail when the flick of switch gives you 170mm and back to 120 again.
  • 2 0
 my 2c. Overbiked is aspirational - It's the idea that one day I will be good enough/fast enough to really conquer that terrain and im buying a bike incase i ever do get there.
That's an appealing thing to alot of people and theres nothing wrong with it; even if deep down we all know we're not all that likely to achieve our end goal. We just want to know it's won't be the fault of the equipment.
  • 3 0
 The poll is asking two questions but only one response can be given. Both questions can't be answered by the poll. And no, Pole is not the answer, you all saw the test results.
  • 5 0
 Underbiking is VERY in in 2020.
  • 1 0
 Completely agree. We have to ask of ourselves, how many of us have been persuaded in the last year to adopt a 'less travel better geometry approach' due to pinkbike articles selling the idea in flowery language!? I tried a Mondraker the other day and disliked the wheel flopping around on anything but the super step stuff. Nice reach though. My 26" hardtail has a fantastic head angle for me with 27.5" 160mm forks up front, but my dropper suffers from being used at such a slack angle... Yes my set up could be better but I'm gradually finding the sweet spot for myself. Not that the two Mike's aren't fun to read Beer
  • 6 0
 Ride what you own
  • 1 0
 As far as I go my bike far out shines my own skills, I realised that a couple of years ago when I jumped on a mates original stump jumper (no suspension at all) and and happy to admit 90% of my riding prowess is purely down to my full susser. It’s said often that modern bikes are amazing, but it’s not until you ride a bike from your youth (early 90’s) you realise how far they have come.
  • 1 0
 In the motorcycle world, a big superbike is pointless on the street, you'll never find a place to use all its power and full capability. You're just constantly holding it back, always weary of giving too much throttle for the conditions.

I think in the MTB world, it's not really as much of an issue. Sure a big slack enduro rig on a flat XC course is pointless. But assuming there's gravity involved, would having too much bike really make things worse? I'm not really sure. Is it more fun to ride a slow bike fast? Or do you have more fun knowing you have a bit of margin for error. As long as the bike pedals well and doesn't weight a ton...party on my dudes.
  • 1 0
 I just have 3 bikes. What's the problem? Kidding aside..if I had to keep only ONE bike it would be my 140/160 bike that has average geometry and is built up lightweight. It's not giving up a ton on the smooth/fast stuff, but is more fun everywhere else.
  • 1 0
 Judging bikes by amount of travel is simply lame, just realize that 140 and 160 bike differs by a f*ng 2cm of travel!. And thesis they all bikes are similar is a lie. There are bikes that are simply much better than others, but such knowledge would simply ruin bike media, so instead we have very balanced reviews, with lots of BS like "playful", "agile", "plenty capable". Add pro movies to this and you can market even mediocre bike as a great bike. The problem is that a pro can ride any bike. What matters is what an average Joe can do with it.
  • 1 0
 I have a 160/160 Banshee Rune and it is one heck of a bike.
But I will say that this is too much bike for me.

I can ride it maybe 75% of it's capacity. And it has taken me a lot of gym hours to build the body strength to handle the bike as it was meant to be ridden.
If I could choose again I'd opt for less travel; more fun. It is fun going mach through roots and rocks, but the personal maintinence to do it is fairly high.
  • 1 0
 Waaay too linear. It totally depends on the ride, mindset, riding group, and terrain.

Always prefer my DH bike doing whistler laps, as a long day of constant runs beats you down proper. I'll choose my 160/150 trail bike on my home Shore trails, if I'm feeling smashy, or riding with a group that will likely require it. But just as often, I'll grab the hard tail when I'm solo and feeling like picking the trail apart at my own chill pace, or if I'm riding with a group that has a lesser skill set.

Stupid polls...
  • 1 0
 For local home trails, underbiked is fun (but can lead to expensive repair bills...) but for big days in an unfamiliar bike park, overbiked gives that safety margin to take few risks. Which makes for much more fun. Great. I just argued for n+1 - sorry...
  • 1 0
 I bought a Mega TR 275 when they came out (4 or 5 years ago), fitted a -2 angle set, 160mm or 170mm fork and 26" wheels, it was a wee weapon, until today... RIP Mega TR275. Snapped the chainstays.
With that setup it had most of the modern numbers with the exception of the super steep seat angle and it loved to rip around the trails, wasnt the best climber but loved to attack a down, not like a Dh bike but like a slack trail bike.
  • 5 1
 Is there such a thing as over biked, more under cahoonaed..
  • 4 0
 Can’t let the bike do all the riding for you
  • 1 0
 Fine with more wheel travel as long as the pedal bob stays at a minimum on the climbs (lockout or suspension kinematics, doesn't matter). Would rather a fun party mode than an easier climb.
  • 1 0
 I have enough bikes to always chose one for being under-or overbiked.
Ok except for that 29er XXL DH rig that doesnt exist in my size. Or the ubiquitios gravelbike.
Life is too short Frown ...
  • 1 1
 Sorry, I don't get what this article is all about. If you ride the bike you'd like to ride then you're not over- or underbiked. Sure others will always have their opinions but that's irrelevant. Sure if your goal is to travel a certain section fastest and/or safest there may be a more objective specification of what bike would suit you but other than that (which is the case for most of us outside racing) you just spec your bike for the amount of shits and giggles to be had.
  • 2 0
 If you're wondering what it's like to be "underbiked" try only owning a full-rigid XC weapon in the PNW.
  • 3 1
 I’ll pass
  • 1 0
 ...and riding it with a full face helmet?
  • 3 0
 @jgainey: I'm not but I did race XC in a full face when I was very, very new to the sport. And I got a super cool nickname to boot!
  • 2 1
 umm, full-rigid can no longer be an "XC weapon" today (the current XC race tracks are too technical for rigid bikes - not that you can't ride them, you just won't get the podium)
  • 1 0
 @f00bar: I've got a handful of medals here that would say otherwise... I'm not USAC Cat 1 or anything but I'm pretty quick on it.
  • 3 0
 Underbiked is just call Flat-country.
  • 3 0
 180/180 with a 64 head angle. doesn't get more aggressive than this for me
  • 2 0
 Overbiked for safety factor. I'm a professional in the private sector and crash injuries could cost me a lot of money.
  • 1 0
 None of the above. My next bike will be a Guerilla Gravity with a second set of wheels and a seat stay tuning kit so I can always be goldilocks.
  • 1 0
 Overbiking makes me feel even more unfit than I already am, it also gets me out of trouble when I run out of talent, which is fairly often.
  • 1 0
 Love my Evil Calling, short travel 27.5 with aggressive geo. Probably not the fastest bike on the planet (especially with me driving), but super super fun!
  • 3 0
 Just biked is good
  • 2 0
 ah, the ünderbike

as Vital calls it
  • 1 0
 I'm at 160/140. I'd like a bit more in the rear with better fork/rear shock from what I have.
  • 2 0
 I know being underbiked is fashionable, but I like my porridge just right.
  • 1 0
 I don't believe in being over or underbiked. My bike and riding is non-binary and I decide what it is on each ride
  • 1 0
 Canfield Balance = Perfect-biked
  • 1 0
 I'd like to keep roughly the same travel but with more aggressive geometry
  • 1 0
 I’ll just take a Norco Optic for everything I need
  • 2 0
 +1 for underbike
  • 1 0
 Whatever the industry tells me I need!!!
  • 1 0
 Is that a real question?

Post a Comment



