Poll: Would You Choose Custom Geometry If You Could?

We've all thought it, or maybe even said it - "Why didn't they just do this?" Maybe it was an extra 5mm of reach or a degree on the head tube angle on your favorite enduro bike, either way, it's very easy to second-guess bike brands and specific geometry figures. In fact, I say this as somebody who does it in a professional capacity as I shoot my shots from the sidelines, safe in the knowledge that I won't have to ever make a bike myself and let the smart-alecs tear it apart.
Of course, geometry is
very complicated, and there might just be a very good reason your XC race bike doesn't have a 90-degree seat tube angle. Riding a bike complicates things because not only does it factor in our height and stature but it also has to consider them both as we ride our bikes in two very different positions - seated and standing. Other categories of bikes don't have to factor this in so much, and I suppose that's one of the reasons mountain-bike-specific geometry dimensions are relatively recent compared to something like top or seat tube length, which is far more prominent in something like road bikes.
Trying to boil down all that into three or four sizes to suit the whole variety of humans that want to ride it is no easy task
, especially considering bikes are so expensive now. Truthfully, if I was to spend thousands of dollars on a bike then I'd be pretty frustrated if I struggled to find one that actually fit properly.
There is also the added complication of how much we lean our mountain bikes. A simple geometry dimension like head angle or stack becomes a lot more complicated when off the y-axis. That's not even mentioning something like fork offset and trail or effective top tube length on the new wave of bikes with longer reaches and steeper seat tube angles.
Then again, look at the Grim Donut. After a test ride, and merely 5 brown envelopes stuffed with Tim Horton's vouchers, Yoann Barelli said he was very impressed with how it rode
- and the clock backed it up.
So for this week's poll I want to know - could you design your own bike, and how accurately do you know your preferred geometry? I'm not talking about producing it but rather sending off your dimensions to a fabricator and them returning the bike to you. And, if so, what do you think it would ride like?
So yeah, start with a design you already like and work from there. And with some brands like Starling and Curtis, it is almost standard to have some geometry numbers custom.
In other words, more made-to-measure than bespoke.
Trail/enduro bike i just want a mullet bike with the shortest possible chainstays and a BB that is a bit lower (use shorter cranks)
For a slope/DJ bike i want a 71 degree HTA (yes a degree or 2 steeper than most) but I also want a 30-40mm longer top tube so the 26" tires don't catch my toes on Barspins or X-ups.
I would probably have royaly screwed up bikes, but at least it would be mine.
And then just end up surfing bike sites to copy what ever looks good or has gotten a raving review about how well it rides.
I’ve built about 10 frames, and the first one was me choosing what I thought would be best, based upon “current trends”. It was not a good mix. I then just started copying Specialized geo and doing minor tweaks. Individuals must have large time resources to prototype and test geometries. So I will rely on someone else to do the field testing. Thanks!
I think it would be tricky to reinvent from scratch, especially when accounting for the entire bike as a system. But I am confident that I could tweak things on my current rig to make it fit my exact proportions and riding style.
160mm fork
29x2.8 clearance
460mm reach
425-435mm chain stay (sliding dropouts)
77° seat angle
65° head angle
Two bottle mounts inside frame plus 2 more tool mounts
Not the most extreme geo, but I'm excited to ride it!
I also double checked my geo and I have a 64° head angle.
And, my fork is currently at 180mm and I may try it that way first. Seat angle will be a bit more slack then.
So, yeah, I am anxious to see how it goes. May feel awful for all I know, but it's within the extremes of several other frames that had glowing reviews the past few years.
Could I lay out that geometry and have it work with pivot placements and a suspension design that I actually like? ehhhhh... maybe.
I understand that the majority of commenters behave like a 14 year old, but do the editors also have to?
I think it would be cool if a manufacturer had a configurator of sorts. You enter in your weight, height, riding ability, and answer some questions about how and what you ride and it spits out a set of geometry figures to match. The geometry could be within a pre-defined, engineered range to ensure that all the kinematics and critical performance aspects of the bike are maintained. This probably already exists, but I haven’t used one.
Getting to take a production bike and tweak it to my liking would be killer. On my Ripmo, for example, I would slacken the head angle a bit, slacken the seat angle (I have stubby legs, and often feel too far forward pedaling) and adding a little to the chainstays would suit me perfectly. It's not that the bike is wrong for me, but it could be even better with some small tweaks to suit my stubby legs and long arms.
That being said, humans are adaptable. A good rider on "bad" geometry will outride an average rider on optimized custom geometry. I think my money would be better spent trying to become a better rider.
I'd be riding just fine with a Stumpy Evo and standard geometry, or with something similar, but the relationship with my Dead Rabbit is completely different. It's personal, it was made for me, according to my preferences, and it was made by a good friend. This bike will stay with me, even when I get a new bike or two sometime in the future.
It would also help to fie tune by being able to experience some extremes.
There are sometimes things that feel "wrong" on certain bikes, but I know enough to have an idea what I *don't* know, and most likely any changes I tried to introduce would have knock-on effects that would be horrible.
I also know I'd buy that $250 seat-angle adjuster, that everybody in the comments panned, in a hot second if it were more affordable. I suspect that would fix a number of issues I have that result from the balancing act of a good descending geometry vs good climbing geometry.
Adjustable shock mounts, Rocky Mountain type both ends of shock (trunnion mount go to Hell).
Adjustabla CS, >1.5cm.
And you can experiment as you like and adapt to terrain and changing riding style.
I don't trust bike manufacturers will or can guess what is best for me.
To those who think I am overconfident: if you're passionate enough you can get some great results, todays designers had to learn too to get where they are.
You'll make some mistakes along the way but so did they and it is part of learning process.
Food for thought, if bike brands start allowing for a full custom geo, wouldn't they loose all their identity? Basically, you just had to come with a technical drawing and present it to any brand... Who cares if it Specialized, Yeti or Norco.
I don't mind a 510mm reach, but it's on the stretchy end–but haven't tried anything close for reference. There's not much else I would change ... I think 65 HTA and 76-78 STA is a good starting point for my riding style.
Choosing frame dimensions isnt even engineering, its design and anatomy.
The exact geo I want for a bike to be for my next bike doesn’t exist, and only 1-2 bikes come close.
Doe changing the HT by 5mm make things actually better or worse... and why...
I think there's much much more to it than "oh i want 435mm chainstays and a 64deg head angle..",
