Polygon Bikes Announces New Siskiu N Endruo Bike

Following the success of the Polygon Siskiu T - Trail Bike range, we are excited to announce the release of the Polygon Siskiu N - Enduro Bike range.
Polygon Siskiu N series is an aluminum full suspension enduro bike with a combination of parts and technology design to be ready to be ridden in the most demanding of conditions. An aggressive, agile, and fast bike for the rider who wants to defeat their personal limitations all-day in the mountains to the local trails.
All models of Siskiu N are built around a lightweight aluminum frame adopting the new Boost Hub standards, with 170mm (27.5") and 160mm (29") suspension fork travel and utilizing a FAUX BAR rear suspension system, keeping the frame weight down while reinforcing high-stress areas and reducing flex under heavy loads. The rear swing triangle also features a unibody pivot bridge that stiffens the rear wheel and reduces lateral forces on the rear shock when under load. The frame is finished off with a tapered headset, rear thru axle, internal routing for gears and 125mm (S-M)/150mm(L-XL) dropper post. The Polygon Siskiu N is equipped with a no-worries and durable SRAM GX or SRAM NX 1x drivetrain that further improving the bike's performance. Those combinations result in a bike that does not compromise; efficient when pedaling uphill, precise handling, and stable to beat any descents.
The Polygon Wheel Fit Size System assures each frame size is paired with a wheel size that perfectly fits the rider's height for better efficiency and an optimal riding experience. This allowed us to concentrate on what the bike should feel like on the trails, guaranteeing a consistent riding experience for all riders. Small and Medium frames are paired with 27.5” wheels, whilst Medium, Large and XL frames use 29“ wheels.
The two models start at US$ 2699 for Siskiu N8 to US $2999 for Siskiu N9. If you're looking for a dependable enduro bike to do it all equipped with high-quality components list, then the Siskiu N is the bike for you.
About Polygon:
For over 25 years, Polygon Bikes have been designing, building and engineering world class bicycles in partnership with engineers, industrial designers, creative thinkers and professional riders based in North America, Europe, and Asia. We are passionate about innovation and work hard each season to produce fresh and authentic designs with global relevance. We are one of the few global bike brands that own our manufacturing facilities allowing us to control all aspects of the manufacturing process from the craftsmanship of hand welding our frames right through to our industry-leading assembly and painting facilities. Those facilities also allow us to leverage significant cost efficiencies that most brands are not able to achieve. This results in our ability to offer an extensive range of high-quality bicycles you can depend on at some of the most competitive pricing available in the market. Polygon offers an extensive range of high-quality bikes with leading-edge technology to help you take your riding to the next level.
