Polygon Bikes Releases New Siskiu T Series

PRESS RELEASE: Polygon Bikes









The 1st new line of 27.5 and 29” aluminum trail suspension bike from Polygon Bikes.



For over 25 years, Polygon Bikes have been designing, building, and engineering world class bicycles in partnership with engineers, industrial designers, creative thinkers and professional riders based in North America, Europe, and Asia. We are passionate about innovation and work hard each season to produce fresh and authentic designs with global relevance.



We are one of the few global bike brands that own our manufacturing facilities, allowing us to control all aspects of the manufacturing process—from the craftsmanship of hand welding our frames right through to our industry-leading assembly and painting facilities. By producing close to a million bicycles per year, it also allows us to leverage significant cost efficiencies that most brands are not able to achieve. This results in our ability to offer an extensive range of high-quality bicycles you can depend on at some of the most competitive pricing available in the market.











New for 2018, we are excited to announce the release of the Polygon Siskiu T - Trail Mountain Bike range - featuring a Wheel Fit Size System, 150mm(27.5") and 140mm(29er) travel on a FAUX BAR design, a One By drivetrain, dropper seat post and much more!





Following the success of the Polygon Siskiu D range over the past few years, we are excited to launch the new 2018 Polygon Siskiu T series – an aluminum full suspension trail mountain bike with a combination of parts and technology design to be ready to hit any trails. An agile and playful bike for all-day epic adventure rides in the mountains to the local trails. — Zendy Renan, Product Development Manager







The Polygon Wheel Fit Size System assures each frame size is paired with a wheel size that perfectly fits the rider's height for better efficiency and an optimal riding experience. This allowed us to concentrate on what the bike should feel like on the trails, guaranteeing a consistent riding experience for all riders. Small and Medium frames are paired with 27.5” wheels, whilst Medium, Large and XL frames use 29“ wheels.







All models of Siskiu T are built around a lightweight aluminum frame adopting the new Boost Hub standards, with 150mm (27.5") and 140mm (29”) suspension fork travel and utilizing a FAUX BAR rear suspension system, keeping the frame weight down while reinforcing high-stress areas and reducing flex under heavy loads. The rear swing triangle also features a unibody pivot bridge that stiffens the rear wheel and reduces lateral forces on the rear shock when under load, resulting in a lot more control exiting high-speed corners and negotiating rock gardens. The frame is finished off with a tapered headset, rear thru axle, internal routing for gears and 150mm dropper post. The Polygon Siskiu T is equipped with a neat and simple Shimano XT 1x10 or 1x11 drivetrain, further improving the bike's performance and taking full advantage of Shimano's Clutch system to eliminate chain slap.



