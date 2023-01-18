Polygon Factory Racing Appoints 23 Degrees Sports Management

Press Release: Polygon Factory Racing
Polygon Factory Racing is thrilled to announce the appointment of 23 Degrees Sports Management to manage its Polygon Factory Racing team for the 2023 Enduro World Cup. Under the leadership of founder Martin Whiteley, 23 Degrees will provide management, logistical and operational services for the duration of the 2023 season.
The team will consist of the super-strong line-up of riders Dan Wolfe
, Matt Stuttard
, Brady Stone
, and latest young pinner Jack MenziesPaul Schlitz
will take on the role of Team Manager, with Josh Morris
and Victor Sodergren
as Team Mechanics. Ethan Parr
will be reporting all the latest news as the team’s Social Media/Content Manager.
|We are excited about supporting the development of the Polygon Factory Racing Team, as the Enduro World Series graduates to full UCI World Cup status.—Martin Whiteley - 23 Degree Sports Management
23 Degrees has rapidly built a stellar reputation for managing some of the world’s greatest mountain bike teams and athletes. After a successful first year in 2022, the Polygon Factory Racing team is super-excited about continuing its trajectory under the management of 23 Degrees.
|Polygon Factory Racing is honored to be working with Martin
Whiteley and his team at 23 Degrees - we look forward to a mutually successful year.—Serena Lisney - International Brand Manager
