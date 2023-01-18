Polygon Factory Racing Appoints 23 Degrees Sports Management

Jan 18, 2023
by Polygon Bikes  

Press Release: Polygon Factory Racing

Polygon Factory Racing is thrilled to announce the appointment of 23 Degrees Sports Management to manage its Polygon Factory Racing team for the 2023 Enduro World Cup. Under the leadership of founder Martin Whiteley, 23 Degrees will provide management, logistical and operational services for the duration of the 2023 season.

The team will consist of the super-strong line-up of riders Dan Wolfe, Matt Stuttard, Brady Stone, and latest young pinner Jack Menzies

Paul Schlitz will take on the role of Team Manager, with Josh Morris and Victor Sodergren as Team Mechanics. Ethan Parr will be reporting all the latest news as the team’s Social Media/Content Manager.

bigquotesWe are excited about supporting the development of the Polygon Factory Racing Team, as the Enduro World Series graduates to full UCI World Cup status.Martin Whiteley - 23 Degree Sports Management

EWS Loudenville France

23 Degrees has rapidly built a stellar reputation for managing some of the world’s greatest mountain bike teams and athletes. After a successful first year in 2022, the Polygon Factory Racing team is super-excited about continuing its trajectory under the management of 23 Degrees.

bigquotesPolygon Factory Racing is honored to be working with Martin
Whiteley and his team at 23 Degrees - we look forward to a mutually successful year.Serena Lisney - International Brand Manager



polygonbikes.com

Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Press Releases Polygon Factory Racing


Must Read This Week
[Updated - Jamie Edmondson Signs with Chili Racing Brigade] Round Up: A Complete Timeline of 2023 Team Moves
93954 views
Five Things We (Sometimes) Miss About Older Bikes
69515 views
Specialized Lays Off 8% of its Employees in "Organization Adjustment"
59243 views
Burning Question: Why Do Some Bikes Have More Travel Up Front?
44540 views
Industry Digest: Specialized Buys $14.9M Office Building, Peloton Hit by $19M Penalty & More
42070 views
Slack Randoms: $25 Twitter Bike Desks, Homemade Bike Snowplows, Dakar Rally Carnage & More
38360 views
SRAM Reportedly Buys Amprio, A German E-Bike Motor Manufacturer
33299 views
Interview: Rob Roskopp on Skateboarding, the Syndicate, & Leaving Santa Cruz
30312 views

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 "Polygon Factory Racing Appoints 23 Degrees Sports Management" to do what? Click on the article to find out.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.026455
Mobile Version of Website