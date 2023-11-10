Polygon Factory Racing Looks to be Shutting Down for 2024

Polygon Factory Racing has joined the growing number of teams who will not be attending races in 2024 as it appears to be shutting down.
Following the news in recent months of the Ibis
, Devinci
and GT
teams shutting down, Polygon Factory Racing looks to be the latest victim of the tough times facing companies across the whole cycling industry. With the team shutting down Matt Stuttard, Jack Menzies and Brady Stone are potentially without a ride in 2024. Dan Wolfe announced he would be stepping away from World Cup racing in September.
|*Not a post I wanted to write BUT here we are! With the 2024 season fast approaching I am left without a ride & it is looking uncertain for me to compete at World Level without the correct backing!
Unfortunately @polygonfactoryracing is no longer continuing as a race team, but I take this time to Thank all that have put their time & efforts into the past 2 years on this great journey! It has been a pleasure @polygonbikes / @polygonfactoryracing and all team partners.
What the future holds for me isn’t very clear as of yet but we will keep on smiling Please drop a comment & share it far & wide to get the word out there, would be greatly appreciated. If you are a company/brand that is or isn’t in the industry and would like to help out? Drop me a message or email— Matt Stuttard
We contacted the team for comment but have yet to receive a response. We will update this article if we hear more.
Case in point - Neko, DH racer develops and releases his own DH frame, now imagine a racing driver developing their own car or a moto gp rider developing a bike - point being its not that hard compared to lots of other products to form a 'bike company'.
You want cheaper bikes? - then we need 3-4 big brands to make everything for us like they do in the moto world, but at the same time we don't want that, we want to be individual, have a fancy toy other people don't, 'steel is real', support the small brand etc etc
I think you really need to understand is that profit margin in the bike industry genuinely isn't as high as people think - sure some prices rose above that witch was required due to inflationary pressure in covid but think about this:
- If a brand could make a range of fantastic bikes at a much lower price than the competition while still turning a great profit, why wouldn't someone have done it? Why wouldn't a big investor had set this up and destroyed the competition and forced lower pricing into the industry?
Truth is - YT etc are those people, they are cheap because they direct sell and don't give margin to distributors / shops - why do people still buy other, more expensive bikes then? are they not cheap enough?
Let me guess, you are happy to pay £50 a month for a mobile phone that has a huge profit margin but can't entertain the idea that a bike company makes bikes for a profit?
Bikes are the same cost if not more than 15 years ago?! - No shit, are you still paying the same amount now as you did 15 years ago for your coffee or loaf of bread, or pretty much any single thing in your life at all? - One thing for sure is, bikes are amazing now and substantially better than that 15 year old piece of shit you are still riding.
Show me the bike industry billionaires, profit margin in the industry is total and utter shite compared to many other industries.
That said if you look around now there are loads of deals in the bike industry and for £2k ish even at RRP there are full suss bikes that’ll be a huge step up on a 15 year old 26er.
Yes there are brands charging a large premium due to their branding - but they aren’t the only good value bikes out there.
Look at the likes of Bird, Vitus, Nukeproof, Sonder etc among others.