Polygon Factory Racing Looks to be Shutting Down for 2024

*Not a post I wanted to write BUT here we are! With the 2024 season fast approaching I am left without a ride & it is looking uncertain for me to compete at World Level without the correct backing!



Unfortunately @polygonfactoryracing is no longer continuing as a race team, but I take this time to Thank all that have put their time & efforts into the past 2 years on this great journey! It has been a pleasure @polygonbikes / @polygonfactoryracing and all team partners.



What the future holds for me isn’t very clear as of yet but we will keep on smiling Please drop a comment & share it far & wide to get the word out there, would be greatly appreciated. If you are a company/brand that is or isn’t in the industry and would like to help out? Drop me a message or email — Matt Stuttard