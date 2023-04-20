Polygon Launches the Collosus N8E eMTB

Apr 20, 2023
by Polygon Bikes  

Press Release: Polygon Bikes

The Collosus N8E is Polygon’s newest E bike. Rather than simply bolting an e-system into an existing acoustic suspension platform, Polygon went back to the drawing board to engineer a 160mm 29” e-MTB to deliver the mountain biking experience we dream of; trail bike agility with enduro-esque composure where climbs transform into fun and, of course, your descents triple.


Independent Floating Suspension (IFS)
Taking a clean-slate approach to kinematics encompassing the shifting center of mass and assistance of the entire e-MTB system, Polygon developed IFS. The 6-bar Independent Floating Suspension platform provides 160mm of optimized wheel path to swallow square-edge hits and remain active under braking, while the independent shock leverage allows supple sensitivity with progressive support for composure in the rowdiest of rock gardens.
The IFS platform’s separation of wheel path from shock leverage also allows highly efficient power transfer without sacrificing small bump compliance. Put your power down and Shimano STEPS delivers a mountain more, direct to the ground on even the chunkiest trails.


Short back and sides
When your business is going fast, 29” wheels deliver unrivaled performance when the trails get gnarly. Their inherently optimal roll over and a long contact patch provide all the braking, cornering and climbing traction you desire, while 2.6” wide Schwalbe Super Gravity tires strike the balance of cushion and precision.

Geometry
The Collosus N8E features a slack 64.5° head angle with long reach and low bottom bracket. Combined with the 29” wheels and short offset fork for a long trail, the stability and high-speed composure is confidence inspiring.
On the other hand, agility is achieved by one of the shortest rear center lengths in category, possible thanks to the IFS wheel path and elevated chainstay design. Despite the 435mm rear center, The Collosus N8E confidently conquers the steepest climbs thanks to the steep 77° seat angle and low, forward center of gravity.


Key Features
• IFS SUSUPENSION
• F0X 38 FLOAT PERFORMANCE
• FOX FLOAT X2
• SCHWALBE MAGIC MARY 29X2.6 SUPER GRAVITY TLE ADDIX SOFT
• SHIMANO EP8 INTERGRATED BATTERY
• SHIMANO XT/DEORE



Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech Press Releases Polygon


Must Read This Week
Head to Head Review: 2023 RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38
67897 views
First Ride: Shimano's Auto-Shifting XT Di2 Linkglide Drivetrain
59539 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: What Open Face Helmets Pinkbike's Editors Actually Wear
50960 views
Slack Randoms: Square Wheeled Bikes, Sam Hill Shredding a DH Bike & More
46062 views
The Oceanian Bike Project: Bamboo Handlebars, Gearbox Frames, & More
38075 views
First Look: Atherton AM.170
37130 views
Staff Rides: Matt Beer's Nukeproof Giga 297
34610 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Female MTB Pioneers Who Made History
33905 views

11 Comments

  • 17 1
 What moron decided that non E bikes should be called "acoustic"?
  • 5 0
 Please world use the italian adoption of 'muscolare' for normal mtbs = muscle bikes
  • 2 0
 I call them normo's.
  • 3 0
 @glasvagas: I call them bikes or mountain bikes.
  • 1 0
 I prefer "Mebike"
  • 2 0
 Feeling a bit nauseated with all of the marketing catch phrases packed into such a short press release. Is this written by a chatbot? Its as if all the latest and greatest marketing speak was just strung into a bunch of unrelated sentences.

WTF is "inherently optimal rollover"? And when has a 2.6" tire ever been described as "precise"?
  • 3 0
 Stupid small water bottle.
  • 1 0
 Bigger than my YT Decoy water bottle.
  • 1 0
 It's not a water bottle. It is semen container.
  • 1 0
 Isn't this just their Mt. Bromo that was released last year, just rebranded as a Colossus?
  • 1 1
 gorgeous... right?





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.041911
Mobile Version of Website