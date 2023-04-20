Polygon Launches the Collosus N8E eMTB

Press Release: Polygon Bikes

Independent Floating Suspension (IFS)

Short back and sides

Geometry

Key Features

The Collosus N8E is Polygon’s newest E bike. Rather than simply bolting an e-system into an existing acoustic suspension platform, Polygon went back to the drawing board to engineer a 160mm 29” e-MTB to deliver the mountain biking experience we dream of; trail bike agility with enduro-esque composure where climbs transform into fun and, of course, your descents triple.Taking a clean-slate approach to kinematics encompassing the shifting center of mass and assistance of the entire e-MTB system, Polygon developed IFS. The 6-bar Independent Floating Suspension platform provides 160mm of optimized wheel path to swallow square-edge hits and remain active under braking, while the independent shock leverage allows supple sensitivity with progressive support for composure in the rowdiest of rock gardens.The IFS platform’s separation of wheel path from shock leverage also allows highly efficient power transfer without sacrificing small bump compliance. Put your power down and Shimano STEPS delivers a mountain more, direct to the ground on even the chunkiest trails.When your business is going fast, 29” wheels deliver unrivaled performance when the trails get gnarly. Their inherently optimal roll over and a long contact patch provide all the braking, cornering and climbing traction you desire, while 2.6” wide Schwalbe Super Gravity tires strike the balance of cushion and precision.The Collosus N8E features a slack 64.5° head angle with long reach and low bottom bracket. Combined with the 29” wheels and short offset fork for a long trail, the stability and high-speed composure is confidence inspiring.On the other hand, agility is achieved by one of the shortest rear center lengths in category, possible thanks to the IFS wheel path and elevated chainstay design. Despite the 435mm rear center, The Collosus N8E confidently conquers the steepest climbs thanks to the steep 77° seat angle and low, forward center of gravity.• IFS SUSUPENSION• F0X 38 FLOAT PERFORMANCE• FOX FLOAT X2• SCHWALBE MAGIC MARY 29X2.6 SUPER GRAVITY TLE ADDIX SOFT• SHIMANO EP8 INTERGRATED BATTERY• SHIMANO XT/DEORE