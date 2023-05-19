Polygon Launches the Siskiu TE eMTB

PRESS RELEASE: Polygon

The T7E just made my favourite trail bike even better. It nailed the perfect balance between playfulness and stability on the trails. Coming with Shimano EP8 motor and 630wh battery you're covered for those big days out exploring those places on the mountain that used to be off limits. — Dan Wolfe





Siskiu T6E

• Shimano STEPs EP6 drive unit, 504Wh battery

• SR Suntour Zeron 35 Boost

• SR Suntour Edge Plus

• Shimano Deore 10-speed drivetrain

• SRAM Code R Brakes

• Schwalbe Hans Dampf, wide tubeless ready tires.

• $3,649 USD





Siskiu T7E

• Shimano STEPs EP801 drive unit, 630Wh battery

• SR Suntour Aion 35 Boost

• SR Suntour Triar2

• Shimano SLX/Deore 12spd drivetrain

• SRAM Code R Brakes

• Schwalbe Hans Dampf, wide tubeless ready tires.

• $4,149 USD





I was so surprised with how well the T7E rode, it felt super playful and agile. It's amazing that we can change the geo and wheel size with the flipchip to fine tune for each ride. The perfect bike for putting in the miles and exploring and then slashing turns and jumps at the park — Matt Stuttard

The Siskiu TE is a new range of e-bikes that offers you more. More power, more performance and more fun. Based on our best selling Siskiu T8 trail bike, the Siskiu TE range shares the same cutting edge technology, geometry and suspension.Polygon is one of the few global bike brands that own our manufacturing facilities, allowing us to control all aspects of the development and manufacturing process while leveraging large scale efficiencies. This guarantees our customers innovative bikes at unbeatable value - giving you the power to do more.The Polygon Siskiu T7E, Polygon's premier eMTB trail-machine, features Flip Chip Technology, the new Shimano DU-EP801 drive unit (85 Nm of torque), 150mm of travel, and tubeless-ready wheels - primed to tackle anything you throw at it.