​Polygon Square One EX - Video

Square One bikes are designed to bring a new reality and riding experience to the rider. A departure from the old way of classifying bikes to create a new paradigm where travel no longer determines discipline. Square One EX acts as an extension of rider’s movement - able to move over obstacles quicker which improves lap times, reduces rider fatigue, and increases on trail confidence. All Square One EX frames are built around 27.5 wheels and feature a full ACX carbon frame with 180mm suspension. Available June 2017.
Check the full information about Square One EX here.
18 Comments
www.bikerumor.com/2017/04/12/a-new-era-of-kinematics-naild-r3act-2play-suspension-makes-the-polygon-square-one-ride-like-nothing-else
Post a Comment