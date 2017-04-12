​Polygon Square One EX - Video

Apr 12, 2017 at 2:58
Apr 12, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

by Polygonbikes
Views: 562    Faves: 2    Comments: 0

Square One bikes are designed to bring a new reality and riding experience to the rider. A departure from the old way of classifying bikes to create a new paradigm where travel no longer determines discipline. Square One EX acts as an extension of rider’s movement - able to move over obstacles quicker which improves lap times, reduces rider fatigue, and increases on trail confidence. All Square One EX frames are built around 27.5 wheels and feature a full ACX carbon frame with 180mm suspension. Available June 2017.

Polygon Square One EX

Check the full information about Square One EX here.
Must Read This Week
Is This the New Santa Cruz Nomad?
139902 views
Ride Your F#%king Bike - The Movie - Watch Now
108348 views
Tech From the Pits - EWS Round 2, Tasmania
89328 views
Cannondale Launches New Jekyll and Trigger - First Ride
71065 views
Aaron Gwin – The Interview
69947 views
Enduro World Series Round 2, Tasmania - Results
67017 views
Enduro World Series, Tasmania: Race Day – Photo Epic
65100 views
1up USA Quik Rack - Review
60190 views






18 Comments

  • + 8
 If you're willing to design a bike that ugly, it better ride really well... like really really well.
  • + 2
 According to bike rumor, this bike pedals better than most 120mm bikes and descends like a legit 180mm (or more) bike. They were blown away, to say the least. The cliche is apparently no longer a cliche...

www.bikerumor.com/2017/04/12/a-new-era-of-kinematics-naild-r3act-2play-suspension-makes-the-polygon-square-one-ride-like-nothing-else
  • + 2
 Wow...nice post, great susp mecanism from Polygon Awesome Indonesian bike brand!
  • + 3
 optic aside a really interesting concept!
  • + 2
 Agreed. Noticed it on dirtmag.co.uk first where they also did a review. Seems like a great bike. Personally indeed I prefer the looks of a simple straight downtube but if this is what they need for that suspension system to work, then so be it.
  • + 2
 So many people judging it based on looks (what else can they do I guess) but the review from Dirt sounds brilliant. However, given the time and R&D that have gone into it, as well as the spec, I can imagine it will cost well over a meeelleeeon pounds though. I'll never get to ride one, but kudos to Polygon for bucking trends and doing something different.
  • + 1
 @vinay: yeah it better rides fantastic... looks like a KTMs attempt...
  • + 3
 That's where all the super-v swing arms went!
  • + 2
 Sped up footage totally ruins the add for a totally ugly bike
  • + 1
 That swing arm can't be stiff?? That sounds so wrong! Lol
  • + 1
 Honda DH bike meet Rocky mountain = Race Wars
  • + 1
 Awwwwww man.. Is that really f--ked up? Or am I that pissed??
  • + 1
 Improves lap times?? Ahhhhhhh
  • + 1
 possibly the ugliest bike I have ever seen, props to Polygon!
  • + 1
 Looks like Master Chief
  • - 1
 Needs more polygons
  • - 1
 Just Ugly....
  • - 1
 Looks like aids!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.042255
Mobile Version of Website