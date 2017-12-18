PRESS RELEASES

Polygon UR Announces a Development Team

Dec 17, 2017
by UR Team  

Polygon UR has been involved in international racing in Downhill, Freeride, Enduro and more for nearly a decade now. It has always been in the DNA of the team to help young talents but with the team growing the last few years and having a more and more elite organisation, it was hard to add more riders to the team. So to keep helping coming up talents we decided to officially start our development team to give a chance to more riders to reach their full potential.

We will support youth riders in downhill to help them get ready for the junior DH world cup circuit. On the slopestyle/dirt side, we want to help young riders with talent that don't have the support they should.

For the Downhill discipline, Simon Chapelet, a 15-year-old youngster from France, will be joining us on all Crankworx, some iXS cups and French cups. Simon has been riding BMX race since an early age and has shown a lot of speed and talent on a downhill bike.

For the Freestyle category, we keep Loic Esteve in our program but we will be adding two new high-skilled BMX riders, the Bringer brothers. Maxime and Timothé are in the BMX freestyle French national team. They will be coming to events like Crankworx to compete in Speed & Style, Pumptrack and compete in some FMB world tour events.

We are starting this development team small but we really hope to get it growing in the future years as we take for model other sports that have their own youth or development team and we believe that to keep our sport growing it is the way to go.

On top of the result side, we also want to share our dream-ride-share spirit with these young riders. For us it isn't about winning at all cost but more about giving your best, following your passion, being professional, being accessible, having a positive impact in our community and of course to have loads of fun.

  +
 Don't worry Polygon recruitment team, i'l be sending in my demo tape soon. Full of sick 4 inch drops off some pretty gnarly curbs.
  +
 The 2 dudes on the left: Rum and/or Whiskey drinkers, lots of fun to ride with and get mashed at the after party. The 3 dudes in the middle: Take this shit very serious, are gluten free, only go outside wearing in full kit, spend 5 days a week at the gym, instagram their crossfit routines and are the first to like each others posts. Chick on the right: Drinks IPA's and loves pugs. Can probably beat every guy on the team in an arm wrestling match.
  +
 This really makes me question the dedication of the Syndicate team in the development of MTB racing community, If a relatively small budget team can sponsor a female rider and a juniors development team, How come Syndicate can't? Is it aal about winning for them those selling more frames?

I would really like to support the Polygon UR team by purchasing their bike, but I've seen two of their trails bikes with collapsed chain and seat stays, on a small jump and a small step down,
  +
 So cool to see huge brands returning to their roots and upholding the scene. Thanks Polygon!
  +
 I want to be a grom....minus the zits.
  +
 can I be in your development team even though I am 31 years old? Smile
  +
 Daddy Fayolle!

