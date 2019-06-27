VIDEOS

Video: Polygon UR Launch Kids Development Program With a Fast 10 Year Old Shredder

Jun 26, 2019
by UR Team  

Racing and riding our bikes around the world is everyone’s kid dream! So after the Polygon UR Development Team, we decided to start the Polygon UR KIDS program.


Nothing about big trucks, mechanics and pro support but it’s all about sharing our passion, passing on what we learned and trying to make sure kids are focussed on what matters: having fun, pushing your limit and getting back up when you fall.


We are stoked to present Vinci Vodan! A 10 years old rider from the south of Germany.


Vinci is a talented kid that blew our mind by how much control he has riding on the edge with both wheels drifting.


Vinci is always so stoked to ride his bike! We can’t wait to see him progress and race his first race at the IXS rookie cup coming later this summer.


Now please enjoy this video filmed on one of his home trail in Marquartstein, Germany and make sure to follow Vinci's adventure here https://www.instagram.com/vincivodan

photo credit @olmedo_paul


