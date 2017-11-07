How the Polygon UR Team is Unique - Video





When it comes to suspension and other important bits that make a bike go, the World Cup racing scene is essentially dominated by just a handful of brands that most of us are familiar with. And it's hard to argue that strategy; I mean, if you're running a top-tier race squad, you're probably going to want to build your bikes with proven stuff, right? Of course... that is, unless your name is Fabien Cousinié, ex-World Cup racer and the owner of the Polygon UR Team that's home to Mick and Tracey Hannah, Kenta Gallagher, Sam Reynolds, and 2017 Lourdes WC winner Alex Fayolle.



With a strong engineering background, Cousinié isn't your usual semi-retired racer turned team owner, and one look at the Polygon UR Team's list of sponsors and partners makes it obvious that it isn't your usual World Cup outfit.











Suspension on the front of the Polygon team bikes is taken care of by SR Suntour who, by the way, now have a Red Bull Rampage win and both men's and women's World Cup DH victories to their name. The back of the bike has seen everything from a prototype SR Suntour air shock that's on the way, an Öhlins unit, and even a wild, custom-made Stemtee shock that would cost around €4,000 if you wanted one for your own bike.Then there are the Trickstuff Direttissima brakes that, after having used them for just two runs, I would describe as having the power of a brick wall. No joke, these German-made brakes are easily the most powerful stoppers that I've ever used, and I'll be needing to get myself a set, possibly for my car, in the near future.