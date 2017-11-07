VIDEOS

How the Polygon UR Team is Unique - Video

Nov 7, 2017
by Mike Levy  


When it comes to suspension and other important bits that make a bike go, the World Cup racing scene is essentially dominated by just a handful of brands that most of us are familiar with. And it's hard to argue that strategy; I mean, if you're running a top-tier race squad, you're probably going to want to build your bikes with proven stuff, right? Of course... that is, unless your name is Fabien Cousinié, ex-World Cup racer and the owner of the Polygon UR Team that's home to Mick and Tracey Hannah, Kenta Gallagher, Sam Reynolds, and 2017 Lourdes WC winner Alex Fayolle.

With a strong engineering background, Cousinié isn't your usual semi-retired racer turned team owner, and one look at the Polygon UR Team's list of sponsors and partners makes it obvious that it isn't your usual World Cup outfit.


Alex Fayolle s Polygon


Suspension on the front of the Polygon team bikes is taken care of by SR Suntour who, by the way, now have a Red Bull Rampage win and both men's and women's World Cup DH victories to their name. The back of the bike has seen everything from a prototype SR Suntour air shock that's on the way, an Öhlins unit, and even a wild, custom-made Stemtee shock that would cost around €4,000 if you wanted one for your own bike.

Then there are the Trickstuff Direttissima brakes that, after having used them for just two runs, I would describe as having the power of a brick wall. No joke, these German-made brakes are easily the most powerful stoppers that I've ever used, and I'll be needing to get myself a set, possibly for my car, in the near future.


Mick Hannah grew up just down the road and will be racing this weekend in front of his family and friends. Having finished third here last year the rainbow stripes are very much a possibility for both Mick and his sister Tracey this weekend.


But why be different? Why run SR Suntour suspension, Box's drivetrain, and Trickstuff brakes when you could bolt on a bunch of proven performers? Yes, there's something to be said for simply being different and standing out from the sea of SRAM, Shimano, RockShox, and Fox sponsored players, but it's Cousinié's engineering background and the opportunity to develop these still improving pieces of the puzzle that is largely why his team's sponsor list is unlike anything else out there.

Filmed and edited by Nick Van Berkel

13 Comments

  • + 2
 Cool I think everybody appreciates seeing different stuff. If I could build a dream bike it would probably be a Banshee frame with some obscure components, rather than the the top of the line / run of the mill offerings from Fox/RockShox, SRAM/Shimano.
  • + 2
 ...it has suntour suspension..camera slowly moves over fox x2 shock. would love to build a bike with only "underdog" components but prices for shimano drivetrain are unbeatable.
  • + 2
 The team is free to run whatever rear shock they want to use, including an X2. The new Suntour air-sprung shock is on the way, and we've seen the team use it here and there. Other shocks that have been on the bikes include Öhlins and that crazy Stemtee shock: www.pinkbike.com/news/stemtees-world-cup-winning-shock.html
  • + 2
 @mikelevy: fab is a top bloke...i think everybody of us can relate to his xtr rear derailler story...keep up the good work mike and fab!
  • + 4
 Running a WC team with absolutely zero Shimano, Sram, Rockshox or Fox - that's pretty unique... and brave!
  • + 1
 Sponsored by the weather if Lourdes is any indicator...
  • + 3
 talks about how its a box drivetrain and how unique it is. has shimano shifter mounted...
  • + 4
 Good eye. This was filmed during Crankworx and Box was working on a new, more traditional shifter to replace their PushPush design... a shifter that uses two paddles, a lot like Shimano's setup.

Here's the new Box shifter: www.pinkbike.com/news/box-7-speed-dh-drivetrain-lifetime-warranty-first-look.html
  • + 5
 He mentions why too-because the riders are getting used to the shifter feel, and when it comes to racing you need them to be comfortable. Its the development process. I think this team is owed huge props for putting in the time to help develop new product and showcase products we don't often get to see. The more competition we get the better the products will be for us all.
  • + 2
 Great team, awesome group of people! Love 'em. Cheers Fab keep on the good work!!!
  • + 1
 I like how they tested different sickness of rims. Definitely something more components should be tested for.
  • + 1
 Awesome content, this was super interesting. Thanks PB, and thanks Polygon UR!
  • + 1
 Tricks are for Kids Silly rabbit

