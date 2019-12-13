Polygon UR Team Takes First Steps to CO2 Neutral Season at Testing Camp in Spain

We’ve had a lot of positive feedback on our plan to neutralize our CO2 for 2020 so we decided to start earlier and apply this to our Portugal team camp last month. We bought a reusable 10L water tank to refill all our CamelBak bottles from riders and staff. That saves us from buying one single use plastic water bottle for the whole week, and on top of being greener it’s also easier on the shopping side. — Fabien Cousinié, UR Team Manager