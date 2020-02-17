Polygon UR Welcomes Dan Wolfe to the Team

Press Release: Polygon UR

I’m bloody stoked to be part of the Polygon UR team. Already Riding for Polygon bikes last year it’s going to be a great addition to that. I’m looking forward to working with new brands and getting to as many events as possible! — Dan Wolfe

We are pleased to announce the venue of a new rider to the POLYGON UR team, the Big Bad Wolfe from Ireland, Dan Wolfe!As you can see in our video, the Big Bad Wolfe is actually better at chasing trails than sheep!Dan is an enduro racer, brand ambassador, part-time media squid and an all-round bike enthusiast.As a racer Dan is going to give 100% at each race but results aren’t everything as Dan will also have as a goal to share as many stories and tips to get everyone excited to ride more bikes.As far as schedule Dan will be taking part in the full Enduro World Series and attend some festivals like Crankworx and Sea otter.Dan was already an independent rider for Polygon bikes and he remains as well as some of his personal partners while taking on board some of the team sponsors to do some cool projects together.