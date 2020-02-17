Polygon UR Welcomes Dan Wolfe to the Team

Feb 17, 2020
by UR Team  

Press Release: Polygon UR

We are pleased to announce the venue of a new rider to the POLYGON UR team, the Big Bad Wolfe from Ireland, Dan Wolfe!

As you can see in our video, the Big Bad Wolfe is actually better at chasing trails than sheep!


Dan is an enduro racer, brand ambassador, part-time media squid and an all-round bike enthusiast.

As a racer Dan is going to give 100% at each race but results aren’t everything as Dan will also have as a goal to share as many stories and tips to get everyone excited to ride more bikes.


bigquotesI’m bloody stoked to be part of the Polygon UR team. Already Riding for Polygon bikes last year it’s going to be a great addition to that. I’m looking forward to working with new brands and getting to as many events as possible!Dan Wolfe


As far as schedule Dan will be taking part in the full Enduro World Series and attend some festivals like Crankworx and Sea otter.

Dan was already an independent rider for Polygon bikes and he remains as well as some of his personal partners while taking on board some of the team sponsors to do some cool projects together.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Polygon Dan Wolfe


Must Read This Week
First Look: Santa Cruz's First eMTB, the 2020 Heckler
96439 views
Review: The DT Swiss EXC 1200 Spline Enduro Wheelset Might Be Too Light
67308 views
Tahnee Seagrave Breaks Tibia and Fibula After Crashing on Dirt Jumps
64516 views
First Ride: Transition's New Scout Carbon
61348 views
Round Up: 10 Lesser-Known American Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
56933 views
4 Bike Checks from DarkFest 2020
55146 views
The 2019 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Winner is...
53445 views
Spotted: Greg Callaghan's Devinci with Prototype Fox Suspension and Shimano Drivetrain
46008 views

3 Comments

  • 2 1
 Not sure it's fair to publish videos of dry summer sun trails in the mountains of NZ - the jealousy is too much to bare at this time of year
  • 2 0
 Polygon's best looking bike by far. Might be their only good looking bike tbh.
  • 1 0
 Nice one, well done Dan!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007560
Mobile Version of Website