Polygon UR Welcomes Joe Breeden to the Team

Jan 30, 2020
by UR Team  

We are stoked to announce young blood to the Polygon UR team with the venue of Joe Breeden. When you have such a talent looking for a team, we felt that we had to give him a ride.

Joe is a 20-year-old rider from the UK and before riding World Cups, he was playing football at a high level. He fell in love with bikes after a friend took him to Revolution Bike Park. In 2017, he got a silver medal at the junior world championships in Cairns.


His first year elite was a bit of a blur after a severe injury and last year was his first real full season. Joe did a couple top 25 at World Cups and you might remember that with a little help from the weather, he qualified 1st at Val di Sole. Joe’s future is bright and we are excited to work with him!


Joe will race all DH World Cups and will also do a selection of enduro races.

bigquotesI am beyond stoked to be joining the Polygon UR team, they seem like a great group of people and brands. It is by far the biggest team I have ever been on and I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together.Joe Breeden


Keep an eye out for more news coming in the next few weeks!



4 Comments

  • 3 0
 deserved !
  • 1 0
 damn nice bike !!
  • 1 0
 well done
  • 1 0
 Nice one Joe!!

