Polygon's New 6 Bar Enduro Bike - Sea Otter 2022

Apr 8, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

Polygon's race team has been spotted at Sea Otter on a new enduro bike that is due to replace the current Siskiu N9.

The bike has the new 6 bar Independent Floating Suspension system that we have previously seen on Polygon's Bromo emtb. As the name suggests, the system is designed to control the wheel path and anti-squat independently of the leverage curve. For a deeper dive into the system, read Seb Stott's first ride of the Bromo, here. It has to be said, without a motor getting in the way, the design looks a bit more refined on this enduro bike than on the Bromo and we don't doubt that it has been tuned differently as well.


The bike rolls on 29" front and rear and has tweaked geometry from the previous Siskiu N9, although Polygon didn't have any specifics for us at the booth. The geometry has apparently been worked on with the brand's race team so we wouldn't be surprised to see a longer, lower, slacker treatment to suit modern race tracks.

Amy Morrison's bike had a water bottle fitted and there's also room for a tube on another mount above the shock.

These prototypes are aluminium and we're expecting the release version of the bike to be the same.

Protection can be fitted using the downtube mounts

The bike should be launching around July and we have reached out to Polygon for more information and will update this piece as it comes in.

Reviews and Tech First Looks Enduro Bikes Polygon Polygon Siskiu Sea Otter 2022


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 That actually looks kind of cool, wonder how it rides

