Pompon Ready to Send it in Lenzerheide

Myriam, first of all congratulations to a huge win in Andorra. How did it feel to be back at the very top of the podium?



It was a very intense race. What do you think was the key to your success?

You already returned to the 27.5’ in Les Gets. Why did you make the decision and can you explain the difference between riding 29’ and 27.5’?



Will you stick to 27.5’ in future? It seems you are feeling extremely comfortable after wins at Crankworx Les Gets and last weekend in Andorra.

The World Cup standings are extremely close. Do you feel the pressure growing, now that it is a battle between Tracey Hannah, Tahnée Seagrave and yourself?



Have you changed your preparation routine changed this year??

The World Cup heads to Lenzerheide now. Last year Commencal was the team of the day and you came third – a pretty successful weekend. Will you and your team top that this year?

Looking back, what did you like about racing in Lenzerheide last year?

Some changes have been made to the track in Lenzerheide this year. The start will have a more direct line and a small rock garden, the wood section before the plunge is supposed to be more technical and also the finish after the cabin hit will include a chicane and a drop. What do you think about these technical modifications?