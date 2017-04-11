INDUSTRY INSIDER

Pon Holdings Makes Offer to Buy Accell, Create World's Largest Cycling Company

Apr 11, 2017
by Mike Levy  
Pon Holdings, a Dutch company that already owns Focus, Gazelle, Cervélo, and who bought Santa Cruz in 2015, has made an offer to purchase the Accell Group for a whopping $895 million USD (€845 million). Accell Group is home to Diamondback, Raleigh, Ghost, Winora, Lapierre, and Haibike, so if the marriage between Pon and Accell were to happen, it would create one of the largest, if not the largest, cycling conglomerates in the world. Pon says that the €845 million offer boils down to 32.72 euros per share for the Accell Group, whose shares have gone up nearly 20% since the announcement.

This by no means makes it a done deal, though, as it's required by law for Pon Holdings to report the ''potential voluntary public offer.''


Pon Holdings


From the press release: ''After a detailed assessment of the strategy and performance of Accell Group, Pon Holdings has concluded there is an excellent strategic fit between the bike activities of both companies with benefits for all stakeholders. The combination results in the world’s leading global bicycle company, with headquarters in the Netherlands and with sufficient scale to be the long term winner in the industry.''

According to Reuters, the Accell Group turned a €32 million profit through sales of 1.05 billion in 2016, which adds up to more than a million bikes sold over a twelve month period. Pon Holdings has a history of not messing with a good thing, so I would expect the Dutch company to stay mostly out of the picture and continue to let Accell turn a handy profit, although it's no secret that 2017 hasn't been as kind to the cycling industry as some of the previous years. E-bikes continue to be touted as the cash cow that will prop up sagging returns, however, and battery-powered transportation is already a large part of Pon's portfolio.

Must Read This Week
Is This the New Santa Cruz Nomad?
138449 views
Ride Your F#%king Bike - The Movie - Watch Now
107285 views
Exclusive DEATHGRIP Trailer – A film by Clay Porter and Brendan Fairclough
91271 views
Tech From the Pits - EWS Round 2, Tasmania
87979 views
RockShox Launches New Reverb Remote - First Look
72975 views
Cannondale Launches New Jekyll and Trigger - First Ride
70428 views
Enduro World Series Round 2, Tasmania - Results
66169 views
Enduro World Series, Tasmania: Race Day – Photo Epic
63299 views

8 Comments

  • + 1
 I wonder if they leave the brands alone as they did SC, I think the money-making E-Bike industry will have to put up a strong argument to get me convinced on a commuter. Also questioning the Lapierre mix, alongside a lot of the big-toy manufacturers. I hope this is just a shareholding position.
  • + 1
 Nearly $900M to purchase a company that nets $30M/year in profit? Somehow I don't expect Pon Holdings to wait nearly 30 years for the investment to break even. Accel is going to get split up/sold off, and/or some business models within Accel are going to change.
  • + 2
 32 million on more than a billion in sales. The margin on bikes is not as lucrative as iPhones...
  • + 1
 The world is being eaten by the rich non-stop, only now it's at the click of a button
  • + 1
 Think how many bikes that much money could buy...
  • + 1
 Or dogfood.
  • + 2
 Evidently is will buy all the Diamondback, Raleigh, Ghost, Winora, Lapierre, and Haibikes... .
  • + 1
 April - good month bad month?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.031029
Mobile Version of Website