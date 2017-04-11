Pon Holdings Makes Offer to Buy Accell, Create World's Largest Cycling Company

Pon Holdings, a Dutch company that already owns Focus, Gazelle, Cervélo, and who bought Santa Cruz in 2015, has made an offer to purchase the Accell Group for a whopping $895 million USD (€845 million). Accell Group is home to Diamondback, Raleigh, Ghost, Winora, Lapierre, and Haibike, so if the marriage between Pon and Accell were to happen, it would create one of the largest, if not the largest, cycling conglomerates in the world. Pon says that the €845 million offer boils down to 32.72 euros per share for the Accell Group, whose shares have gone up nearly 20% since the announcement.



This by no means makes it a done deal, though, as it's required by law for Pon Holdings to report the ''potential voluntary public offer.''











From the



, the Accell Group turned a €32 million profit through sales of 1.05 billion in 2016, which adds up to more than a million bikes sold over a twelve month period. Pon Holdings has a history of not messing with a good thing, so I would expect the Dutch company to stay mostly out of the picture and continue to let Accell turn a handy profit, although it's no secret that 2017 hasn't been as kind to the cycling industry as some of the previous years. E-bikes continue to be touted as the cash cow that will prop up sagging returns, however, and battery-powered transportation is already a large part of Pon's portfolio.



From the press release : ''After a detailed assessment of the strategy and performance of Accell Group, Pon Holdings has concluded there is an excellent strategic fit between the bike activities of both companies with benefits for all stakeholders. The combination results in the world’s leading global bicycle company, with headquarters in the Netherlands and with sufficient scale to be the long term winner in the industry.'' According to Reuters , the Accell Group turned a €32 million profit through sales of 1.05 billion in 2016, which adds up to more than a million bikes sold over a twelve month period. Pon Holdings has a history of not messing with a good thing, so I would expect the Dutch company to stay mostly out of the picture and continue to let Accell turn a handy profit, although it's no secret that 2017 hasn't been as kind to the cycling industry as some of the previous years. E-bikes continue to be touted as the cash cow that will prop up sagging returns, however, and battery-powered transportation is already a large part of Pon's portfolio.