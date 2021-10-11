Pon Holdings Buys GT, Cannondale, Schwinn & More in $810 Million Deal

Today’s step is a milestone in the creation of a world-leading bike company with a variety of quality brands. With the acquisition of Gazelle in 2012 we launched a strategy that step by step led us to the 1.5 billion in revenue bike group that we are today, with great comfort and performance bicycle brands, of which 70 percent electric.



As a result of this strategy. We have now reached a highlight with the acquisition of Dorel Sports. They have a rich history with their iconic bike brands all with an impressive heritage. Schwinn is an institute in the US. Caloi the pride of Brazil. And Cannondale is a truly global brand with an excellent reputation. Dorel Sports really is complementary to Pon.Bike and that’s why this is such a logical step.



Together we can further cater the ever growing demand for quality and electric bikes, whether it’s for urban use, leisure or sports. Biking is not only healthy, it also plays a critical role in fighting inner-city congestion. It’s one of the most sustainable ways of transport. We are determined to make bikes a powerful part of mobility. We look forward to working together with the Dorel Sports people all over the world and welcome them to the Pon family. — Janus Smalbraak, CEO of Pon Holdings