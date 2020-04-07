Day One Randoms: Grips Made From Grips, Affordable Cockpits, & More - Pond Beaver 2020

Apr 7, 2020
by Mike Levy  
Pond Beaver
Bjorn's recycled grips are manufactured by ODI from rubber leftover from making other grips.

Bjorn's grips made from grips

If you've just treated yourself to some expensive, carbon fiber bike jewelry and are feeling a bit gluttonous, how about a set of recycled grips to balance things out? ''We at Bjorn Bikes are as passionate about riding as we are about producing an environmentally sustainable bike,'' they say on their website, and their gravel frame is manufactured using 60% recycled stainless steel. Their new grips come from 100-percent recycled materials, though, and are made using "post-industrial rubber" in the United States by ODI.

Other details include a 31mm diameter, an offset center for a bit more cushion under your palms, and there's a single inboard lock-on collar that's nice for riders who tend to rest their hands on the outer edges. I have only one very important question: Why is there no "We heard you like grips so we put grips in your grips!" tagline? Talk about missed opportunities.



Pond Beaver
The $549 USD SuperClamp HD is all about carrying heavy bikes securely.
Pond Beaver


Saris SuperClamp HD RV-ready rack

Statistics show that every e-bike rider also owns a large RV, so it makes complete sense that Saris' SuperClamp HD can carry two bikes that each weigh up to 60lb. The design is based on the SuperClamp EX, so it gets the same dual clamping arms and folding/tilting mechanism, but it's all mounted to a burlier base with a 2" receiver to support that girth. Bikes with a wheelbase as long as 50" will fit (that rules out the Grim Donut), and a set of integrated cable locks pulls out of the base when needed.

The $549 USD SuperClamp HD is manufactured in Wisconsin, and it comes with a lifetime warranty.



Pond Beaver
The Equalizer stem can add some color to your ride.


Funn's Equalizer stem and Soljam goggle

While most component brands have gone the all-black-everything route, Funn seems to always offer a load of colors to pick from. Your murdered-out ride falling a bit short of the required 37 pieces of flair? Their new Equalizer stem can be had in black, gray, red, blue, green, and even orange, and its flip-flop design means that you can run it either way without it looking odd; there's 10mm rise or 10mm drop. There are versions for 31.8mm and 35mm handlebars, both with relatively wide clamping zones, and you can choose between 35mm, 42mm, and 50mm lengths.

Weights start as low as 135-grams for the shorty, and all versions go for $79.99 USD.


Pond Beaver
The Soljam goggle is named after Funn's popular Soljam pedal.
Pond Beaver


If you're like me and want your goggles to match your stem, you're in luck: Funn's new Soljam goggle can also be had in a bunch of different colors. They cost $74.99 USD, which gets you one transparent lens, one tinted lens, and five tear-offs. They say that the Soljam "has been built in partnership with Funn’s world-leading optics manufacturer,'' although there are no further details, and it uses an anti-fog lens, multi-layer foam applied to the frame, and a silicone-backed strap.



Pond Beaver
FSA's new Comet range is all about being burly without breaking the wallet.


FSA's wallet-friendly Comet components

The Comet crankset, handlebar, and stem are the latest additions to FSA's catalog, and all three components are said to be enduro-ready and wallet-friendly. The cranks are burly looking things that appear to be ready for anything, and there's a MegaExo 24mm Chromoly spindle between the arms. Here are lot more numbers: Their Q-factor is 169mm, chainline is 50mm and 53mm, and you can get them in either 170mm or 175mm lengths. FSA says they weigh 750-grams with their aluminum chainring (add another 104-grams for the steel version), and they cost $104.99 USD.


Pond Beaver
The Comet stem and handlebar cost $39.99 and $49.99 USD
Pond Beaver


If you want to complete the package, the matching Comet 35 stem and 35 handlebar go for $39.99 and $49.99 USD. You get one guess as to the size of the clamping zone... Stem length options include 35mm or a more traditional 50mm, with the former weighing 123-grams. The double-butted aluminum handlebar sports an 8-degree backsweep and 5-degree upsweep, and there are 760mm and big boi 800mm width options, along with either 15mm or 25mm of rise. The lightest version weighs 320-grams.





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Pond Beaver 2020 Fsa Funn ODI Saris


8 Comments

  • 10 0
 Grips made from other grips. Novel idea. I like bikes built from other bikes. It's the only way I can afford this hobby.
  • 4 1
 Pond beaver?? Did I miss something?
  • 16 0
 Sea Otter's socially distant cousin
  • 3 0
 More info here: www.pinkbike.com/news/introducing-pond-beaver-2020-pinkbikes-virtual-trade-show-coverage.html Smile
  • 2 0
 They can call it whatever they want. I'm just glad it's available for us to see new products.
  • 1 0
 Get your 37 pieces of flair and see that O face!
  • 1 0
 We need something to be named “Dick Pound” for our bikes
  • 1 0
 Those goggles are sick!

Post a Comment



