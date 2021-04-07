Granite Design Introduces a Computer Mount for the SWAT Conceal Carry System - Pond Beaver 2021

Specialized’s SWAT Conceal Carry
steerer tube tool is an elegant storage solution for minimalists, but one drawback of the system is that it’s not compatible with top cap bike computer mounts. Granite Design has introduced a simple, light, and affordable fix.
The Granite Design Scope Mount replaces the standard Conceal Carry top cap with an integrated mount, which pivots to the side for tool access just like the standard top cap does.
The mount is compatible with Garmin, Wahoo, and Bryton devices. It weighs 15g and will be available for $20.99 USD starting April 20th.
More information will become available at granite-design.com
.
19 Comments
Post a Comment