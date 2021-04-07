Granite Design Introduces a Computer Mount for the SWAT Conceal Carry System - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 7, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Specialized’s SWAT Conceal Carry steerer tube tool is an elegant storage solution for minimalists, but one drawback of the system is that it’s not compatible with top cap bike computer mounts. Granite Design has introduced a simple, light, and affordable fix.

The Granite Design Scope Mount replaces the standard Conceal Carry top cap with an integrated mount, which pivots to the side for tool access just like the standard top cap does.


The mount is compatible with Garmin, Wahoo, and Bryton devices. It weighs 15g and will be available for $20.99 USD starting April 20th.


More information will become available at granite-design.com.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tools Pond Beaver 2021


19 Comments

  • 26 1
 We shouldn't take innovations like these for granite
  • 6 0
 Granite rocks
  • 6 0
 Granite is very igneous
  • 2 5
 As a New Hampshire native I find these puns to be incredibly ig(neous)orant
  • 14 0
 Hey @OneUpComponents - this, but for the EDC system please!
  • 2 0
 Yup, then I will run an EDC again!
  • 2 0
 Whats wrong with a stem spacer Garmin mount?
  • 1 1
 @rustiegrizwold: Then it sticks out front and might be the first think to impact the ground.
  • 5 0
 I may never understand the sacrificial gps mounting habits of most mountain bikers.
  • 1 0
 I guess if your pockets are deep enough to buy a new device every time you break the mounting tab then I wouldn't understand it either.
  • 3 0
 This. 76 projects top tube mount is my go to, keeps it out of the way and is still easily viewable and accessible.
  • 1 0
 @kev-jones: The best. Based on having tried almost every other type of mount at least once (In order of best to less best: Bar Fly 4.0, Bar Fly, K-Edge - Gravity Cap, standard and flex mounts, Garmin, SRAM and some others I probably tossed after one ride).
  • 3 0
 Run a discreet leash if you're worried about your Garmin flying off. I've been running my Garmin like this for days without any issues.
  • 3 0
 Its clever enough, but steer tube looks so tall with it. Seems like the steer tube spacer mount or bar mount works just fine and is more low profile.
  • 1 0
 Yeah the idea of smacking a chin or helmet chinbar is more prevalent with this tall stack. Maybe a Garmin is easier on the teeth than a top cap? lol
  • 1 0
 Tried a Garmin Stem mount once, but did not liked the position which was to close to me. I will go with the cheap original Garmin mount, fixed with the more cheaper gummy straps and the bars and also keep my swat tool clean and simple...
  • 2 0
 That just looks like it is waiting to break off and get lost on the side of a trail.
  • 3 0
 Will my garmin randomly go flying it the top cap gets unlatched?
  • 1 0
 Actually kinda dope

