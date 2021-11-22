Porsche Acquires Majority Stake in Greyp eBikes

I am super proud of the Greyp team, led by Krešimir Hlede, and what they have built over the last 7 years. The 100-people strong team has undoubtedly created the most connected and technologically advanced e-bikes on the market, set up series production in Sveta Nedelja and shipped bikes all over the world. At the same time, Greyp has been in the shadow of Rimac and could never flourish in its full potential.



Now, we are starting an exciting new chapter in the company’s history - with Porsche buying the majority stake in Greyp. This will be the seed for something great and big, but we’ll talk about that another time.



The deal is still in final execution so I can’t say much yet — Mate Rimac, CEO of Rimac Group