Porsche Acquires Majority Stake in Greyp eBikes

Porsche has expanded further into the e-bike market after securing a majority stake in Greyp.
After revealing its own eMTBs made by Rotwild earlier this year
Porsche has now increased its stake in Greyp, a Croatian electric bike company. Previously Porsche had bought a 10% stake in the company and a 25% stake in Greyp's parent company Rimac that makes electric sports cars. Now Porsche has taken things a step further and secured a majority holding in Greyp suggesting it may be taking the e-bike and eMTB market more seriously in the future.
Mate Rimac and other Greyp founders will keep their minority shares in the company, with the Porsche purchase expected to be complete on December 18.
|I am super proud of the Greyp team, led by Krešimir Hlede, and what they have built over the last 7 years. The 100-people strong team has undoubtedly created the most connected and technologically advanced e-bikes on the market, set up series production in Sveta Nedelja and shipped bikes all over the world. At the same time, Greyp has been in the shadow of Rimac and could never flourish in its full potential.
Now, we are starting an exciting new chapter in the company’s history - with Porsche buying the majority stake in Greyp. This will be the seed for something great and big, but we’ll talk about that another time.
The deal is still in final execution so I can’t say much yet— Mate Rimac, CEO of Rimac Group
|Porsche is a pioneer of sustainable mobility and is consistently driving forward its e- mobility strategy. Our activities in the e-bike sector underline our consistent approach. Porsche has been a leading provider of plug-in hybrids for years, in 2019 we launched the first all-electric Porsche – the Taycan – and last year, one in three of the vehicles we delivered was fitted with an electric motor. Our ambitious goal is to have a CO2-neutral balance sheet across the entire value chain by 2030.— Lutz Meschke, deputy chairman of the Porsche AG Executive Board
Porsche has previously had a long term relationship with German brand Rotwild for its past attempt at selling bicycles and eMTBs. With the investment in Greyp, it will be interesting to see what they produce next. Greyp has a substantial lineup of bikes with both commuter options and more heavy-duty eMTBs. In 2019 Greyp launched its first carbon fiber, full-suspension eMTB, the G6. Greyp's G6 features 160mm of travel, a mullet setup and built-in cameras.
