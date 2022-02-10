Porsche Buys 20% Stake in Fazua

Porsche has continued its expansion into the cycling industry as it secures a 20% stake in Fazua with the option to buy more shares.
For an undisclosed sum, the German car manufacturer has purchased a 20% stake in the eBike motor and battery brand with the option to buy more shares leading to a potential buyout. Fazua has been developing motors and batteries for eBikes and eMTBs since it was founded in 2013 and its products are found on bikes from brands like Trek and Lapierre. Last year we saw Trek launch its lightweight XC eMTB the E-Caliber
with Fazua's Evation drive system delivering 55Nm of torque from a 250 watt-hour battery, the bike weighed between 34 to 40lbs.
|This investment by Porsche fuels the ongoing acceleration of Fazua’s positive company development. Together, we will put the pedal to the metal to advance our ‘better rides’ vision.— Fazua’s CEO
Porsche has also announced that it will be forming a new collaboration with Ponooc, a venture capital arm of PON Holdings. Details are pretty light on what this will actually mean but the first step will be producing the next range of Porsche eBikes.
This is not Porche's first big purchase in the industry as we reported last year that the German car brand had bought a majority take in Greyp
, this already followed the release of two bikes
made in partnership with Rotwild.
33 Comments
if my experience working with other companies under the umbrella of the company who owns the company i work for is anything to go by, this means absolutely nothing. but hey, interesting nonetheless. If we're lucky it might mean lighter, more energy dense batteries coming to the E-mtb market
Hahaha, all that development for that conclusion xD
Post a Comment