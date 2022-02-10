close
Porsche Buys 20% Stake in Fazua

Feb 10, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Porsche has continued its expansion into the cycling industry as it secures a 20% stake in Fazua with the option to buy more shares.

For an undisclosed sum, the German car manufacturer has purchased a 20% stake in the eBike motor and battery brand with the option to buy more shares leading to a potential buyout. Fazua has been developing motors and batteries for eBikes and eMTBs since it was founded in 2013 and its products are found on bikes from brands like Trek and Lapierre. Last year we saw Trek launch its lightweight XC eMTB the E-Caliber with Fazua's Evation drive system delivering 55Nm of torque from a 250 watt-hour battery, the bike weighed between 34 to 40lbs.

bigquotesThis investment by Porsche fuels the ongoing acceleration of Fazua’s positive company development. Together, we will put the pedal to the metal to advance our ‘better rides’ vision. Fazua’s CEO

Porsche has also announced that it will be forming a new collaboration with Ponooc, a venture capital arm of PON Holdings. Details are pretty light on what this will actually mean but the first step will be producing the next range of Porsche eBikes.

This is not Porche's first big purchase in the industry as we reported last year that the German car brand had bought a majority take in Greyp, this already followed the release of two bikes made in partnership with Rotwild.

33 Comments

  • 35 5
 Will they put the engine in the wrong place then spend 50 years trying to make it work?
  • 13 0
 Having the motor behind the rear axle will make wheelies super easy.
  • 10 0
 @jeremy3220: having a regular mtb will make wheelies super easy
  • 4 2
 If they make it work it will be the best thing ever.
  • 14 0
 I'm sure this will help drive the prices of ebikes down.
  • 10 0
 I can think of 911 reasons this will go sour
  • 4 0
 On the other hand, Taycan end up in a win-win situation.
  • 2 0
 Nah, it'll be fine. It's clear that our industry is a targa-t for Porsche, which is great.
  • 4 0
 its worth noting that porsche either owns or is owned by or is heavily invested in Rimac (i know theres heavy involvement here just cant remember what, the taycan and E-Tron run on rimac tech), who have acces to some of the best battery tech in the world. also, Rimac owns Greyp bikes, who make fugly ebikes.

if my experience working with other companies under the umbrella of the company who owns the company i work for is anything to go by, this means absolutely nothing. but hey, interesting nonetheless. If we're lucky it might mean lighter, more energy dense batteries coming to the E-mtb market
  • 8 0
 "...this means absolutely nothing."

Hahaha, all that development for that conclusion xD
  • 2 0
 @Will-narayan: its like 3 degrees of separation between the fazua battery guy and the rimac battery guy! and they need to do all this without anyone at greyp finding out and asking it to be extra ugly. that is not an email chain i'd want to be part of
  • 4 0
 "This investment fuels the ongoing acceleration of Fazua’s positive company development." Cringe
  • 2 1
 This is where I see ebikes going in the future. A small motor that adds 75-150 watts to the average riders power that only adds a few pounds to the bike. Dont know where this will fall in the grand scheme of pricing but keeping a mountain bike around "normal mountain bike weight" makes more sense to me than having a 50# bike that burns through ebike specific components at a more frequent rate.
  • 7 0
 I agree 100%. As I’ve gotten older, now 66, I ride the lowest powered ebike there is. I just need a little help to do the same rides I’ve always done. I initially bought a full powered ebike and didn’t like the weight or the power. As you age you lose muscle and aerobic capacity. If you don’t think it will happen to you, you are delusional. I’ve heard young guys say, “If I can’t ride a non-ebike, then I won’t ride”. Good for you. Have fun being a fat old man staring at the TV. I choose to ride until I can’t hold onto the bars anymore.
  • 1 0
 @endoguru: Awesome! Keep shredding!
  • 3 0
 They probably meant to buy Fezzari. Silly Germans.
  • 3 1
 If motor fails call 911 and wait for Porsche to fix your bike and get you rolling again.
  • 2 0
 They are simply entering an industry where the profit margins are higher than selling a Porsche...!
  • 6 4
 How did this jumped my e-bike filter?
  • 3 0
 Luke, I am your Fazua!
  • 1 0
 I will summon the will to care about ebike news once there's a working solid state battery.
  • 2 1
 If you crash on trail - You will be able to call 911 for Porsche trail side assistance.
  • 1 0
 anybody ever even ridden anything bike related from Porsche?
  • 12 8
 Tucker Carlson claims that Alex Jones told him that Emily Batty is a Porsche lobbyist trying to get Canyon to apply their tech in her bike. Emily, MVDP, Porsche rep and Canyons new CEO were seen playing bridge. Joe Rogan is worried about side effects of such collective. Expect Spotify stocks to go down even more.
  • 3 0
 I think it's more about developing innovative E-Tech and securing patents than it is about bikes for Porsche.
  • 5 1
 @calmWAKI: not very calm bro
  • 1 0
 @mazze: carbon offsets
  • 2 4
 HAHAHAHAHAHA i get it because porsche is a car company and not a bike company but now theyre expanding into the bike business
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



